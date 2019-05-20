WWE Money in the Bank 2019 results: Brock Lesnar returns to win MITB, Bayley cashes in to claim Smackdown title

10:07 p.m. FINISH: Pop-up Powerbomb by KO and the champ is in trouble but he comes back with Trouble in Paradise. However, Owens falls outside the ring. and the count begins. He makes it back into the ring and hits a Stunner but Kofi gets to the ropes before the three count. Owens goes to the top rope and tries a senton but Kofi gets his knees up and then connects with Trouble in Paradise for the win. Another really good match.

10:05 p.m.: They exchange reversals in the ring before Kofi lands the SOS. A minute later, he goes for Trouble in Paradise but KO catches him and turns it into another Boston Crab before Kingston gets to the ropes.

10:00 p.m.: Back in the ring and Kofi backdrops KO into the turnbuckles. The champ is fired up and he hits the Boom Drop but Owens turns it into a Boston Crab. He has it for less than a minute as Kofi gets to the ropes to break it. Owens is trying to powerbomb Kingston on the apron but instead hits him with a double stomp to the chest and Owens is on the floor. Kingston goes to the top rope and flies off but gets caught with a kick to the face.

9:56 p.m.: Owens is in control and is mock clapping like The New Day to the crowd before delivering a senton to Kingston's back. Kofi is then on the apron and KO tosses him face first into the turnbuckle and then hits a big splash.

9:52 p.m.: The bell rings and the fight begins as they immediately exchange punches. Outside the ring and Kofi dives off the top turnbuckle and connects with a smashing blow. No feeling each other out in this one.

9:47 p.m.: The previous segment was simply a buffer between the title matches. Interesting choice to go with this match after Styles vs. Rollins as they will be tough to follow. Let's hope these guys can have a match just as good.

9:41 p.m.: Lucha House Party is out for an unannounced, six-man tag match for some reason. Well, that didn't happen but Lars Sullivan did.

Seth Rollins defeats AJ Styles to retain the WWE Universal championship

9:37 p.m. FINISH: Styles goes for the Phenomenal Forearm but Rollins catches him and lands a knee to the chin. Styles crumbles down and Rollins with a kick to the head and then finishes him off with the Stomp. That. Was. Awesome. This lived up to the hype and I can't wait to see it again. Afterward, Styles comes back in the ring and shakes hands with Rollins.

9:33 p.m.: Styles with a somersault off the middle rope into an inverted DDT. He makes the cover but Rollins kicks out. Styles goes for a clothesline but instead takes a superkick flush on the jaw. They exchange punches, kicks, and chops before Rollins hits a step-up kick. He ducks the Pele kick and goes for the Stomp but Styles avoids it and hits the Styles Clash! He makes the cover but Rollins kicks out at the last second. Awesome exchange.

9:30 p.m.: Styles is on the top and Rollins goes up there and connects with a reverse superplex, holds on and hits an inverted suplex but can't get the three count. The crowd is totally into this one. He goes for the superkick but Styles avoids it and puts Rollins into the Calf Crusher in the middle of the ring. He kicks his way out of it but the damage has been done.

9:27 p.m.: This hasn't disappointed one but as they're trading big move for big move.

9:25 p.m.: Styles with a reversal into a ushigoroshi and he has Rollins dazed. But the champ comes back with a buckle bomb and a top rope splash but can't get the pin.

9:22 p.m.: Rollins connects with a suicide dive and the ref starts the count with both laying down outside the ring. Rollins gets back to the ring and connects with another dive. Now they're both back in the ring and the champ with another big move.

9:19 p.m.: The pace is picking up as they're exchanging punches and chops. They go to the apron and AJ has Seth in position for the Styles Clash put the champion gets out of it before taking a big shot.

9:15 p.m.: Slow pace early on as they're feeling each other out in the opening minutes.

9:10 p.m. : Here we go with a match 15 years in the making. These guys have been wanting this match for a long time and this should be really good. Still, I'm a bit surprised that this isn't closing out the show.

Roman Reigns beats Elias

9:03 p.m. FINISH: That didn't take long. Roman cut right through Elias and quickly finished him off with a spear. Exactly what this match needed to be.

9:01 p.m.: Elias comes to the ring and plays an electric guitar for the first time since his acoustic guitar is in pieces. He plays a song, talks about how he hates Hartford and says: "Thank you. Good night. I love none of you." He starts walking to the back and guess whose music hits? Yep - here comes Roman.

8:57 p.m.: Let's go backstage where the Big Dog is coming out for his match versus Elias and ...

Bayley defeats Charlotte Flair for the "SmackDown" women's championship

8:51 p.m. FINISH: The bell rings and this match is underway even though Charlotte is still laying on the mat. Bayley goes to the top rope and connects with a big elbow and scores the win. Just like that, Bayley is the new "SmackDown" women's champion Good storytelling and a feel good story with Bayley leaving as the champion. The crowd is going nuts and she gets a big celebration including her going into the crowd.

8:49 p.m.: After the match, Lynch attacks Evans outside the ring but Flair gets involved. The heels are beating up Lynch inside the ring with Bayley comes to make the save with her case in tow. She hits the Bayley to Belly and then sends a running Charlotte face-first into the turnbuckle. But will she cash in the briefcase? She thinks about it and ... yes! She's cashing in!

Charlotte Flair beats Becky Lynch for the "SmackDown" women's championship

8:47 p.m. FINISH: Charlotte is down outside the ring and the referee is making the count while Becky is laying against the ropes in the ring. Lacey Evans runs down to the ring and clocks Becky with a big right hand behind the ref's back. Charlotte gets back in the ring but Becky with a small package and nearly gets the three count but Charlotte gets to her feet and hits a big boot to the face for the win. So much for "Becky2Belts".

8:45 p.m.: Typical good stuff in this rivalry.

8:43 p.m.: Charlotte goes to the top ropes but Becky cuts her off and sends her flying down to the mat. They exchange chops before Becky connects with a flying kick to the head. Charlotte then comes back and puts Becky in a Boston Crab as she crawls to the bottom rope to have the hold broken.

8:39 p.m.: No rest for the weary as Charlotte Flair comes to the ring and this match is on.

Becky Lynch defeats Lacey Evans to retain the "RAW" women's championship

8:39 p.m. FINISH: Evans with a chop block and she cradles Lynch. The ref counts to two but then stops and moves to the other side of Lynch even though her shoulder was still down. Lynch reverses the move and locks in the Disarm-her and Evans submits. Good showing here from Evans and a nice match between them.

8:37 p.m.: Here comes the champ as Lynch hits several big clotheslines and then a flying drop kick off the top rope. She makes the cover but Evans kicks out. She's going back to the top rope and comes off but Evans moves out of the way and comes back with a swinging stunner and a kick to the face. She makes the cover but Lynch survives.

8:33 p.m.: Some nice moves from the challenger.

8:30 p.m.: Outside the ring, Lynch throws Evans hard into the barricade as she goes flying. Then back in the ring, Evans focuses in on Lynch's left arm/shoulder.

8:27 p.m.: Big opportunity for Evans here in the highest profile match of her career. She's been all talk so far on the main roster so we'll see how she does in the ring.

8:20 p.m.: Backstage, Triple H is talking with Braun Strowman about what he did to Sami Zayn. He says he didn't do anything but Triple H doesn't believe him and asks him to leave. The announcers say that Zayn has been sent to a "local medical facility" and will not be in the men's MITB match and neither will Strowman. They're not sure if anyone will take the spot either.

Tony Nese beats Ariya Daivari to retain the WWE Cruiserweight championship

8:16 p.m. FINISH: This match is officially off the rails as these guys are kicking out of everything. Nese connects with a 450 splash but Daivari kicks out. Daivari comes back with a splash off the top followed by a hammerlock lariat but Nese kicks out. He comes back with a hard knee to the head while Daivari is leaning on the bottom rope and he scores the win. That was a bit too much for this match but those guys worked really hard to try to win over the crowd.

8:12 p.m.: The story of the match is that Nese is having trouble seeing and how Daivari is chopping him over and over on the top rope until he falls to the floor. Daivari follows him out but Nese with a cartwheel to avoid the shot and connects with a kick. They get back in the ring and the challenger hits this big slam and almost gets the win.

8:10 p.m.: Good back and forth action so far and the champ showing off his athleticism.

8:04 p.m.: WWE just announced that Mick Foley will appear on "RAW" tomorrow night to introduce a new championship. Just what WWE needs right now — yet another title.

And we go backstage where Sami Zayn is handing upside down and Triple H is frantically trying to get a hold of the situation and get the cameras out of there. The "Monster Among Men" got his man.

Shane McMahon defeats The Miz in a steel cage match

8:01 p.m. FINISH: Shane is again trying to escape over the top of the cage and The Miz cuts him off and tries to superplex him back in the ring but Shane blocks him. Shane is hanging over the top of the cage and literally slips out of his shirt and falls to the floor, winning the match. That was different. Quite the physical match but Super Shane is too much.

7:58 p.m.: They're fighting on the top rope when Shane tried to escape but Miz pulls him down and Shane takes a rough bump. Miz follows up with a splash and makes the cover but Shane kicks out. Yes, Super Shane McMahon is officially here.

7:55 p.m.: The Miz hits the Skull Crushing Finale and makes the cover but Shane gets his foot on the ropes. The announce team is screaming that the ref should not have stopped counting since this is a no DQ match. I get the sense that neither the referee nor the announcing team don't understand the rules. This is a perfect metaphor of WWE these days.

7:51 p.m.: Shane goes for coast-to-coast but The Miz sidesteps it and puts him in the Figure Four. Shane slides to the door and reaches outside of it for a chair. However, The Miz gets the chair and closes the door. Time for some revenge.

7:45 p.m.: It only took Shane two minutes to start sweating profusely. Shane is putting some serious licks on The Miz, throwing him face first into the cage followed by some kicks.

7:41 p.m.: Banned from the building, huh? Braun Strowman is backstage tossing everything around hunting for Sami Zayn.

Rey Mysterio defeats Samoa Joe for the United States championship

7:39 p.m.: After the match, Dominic comes out to celebrate with his dad and an irate Joe attacks Rey. He takes him into the ring and destroys him while a helpless Dominick watches his dad get beat up.

7:35 p.m. FINISH: Rey hits a sitdown jump off the ropes and Joe gets up with a bloody nose. He picks up Rey for a powerbomb but he reverses it and scores the pin even though Joe's left shoulder was clearly off the mat. Weird but Mysterio wins the United State Championship for the first time in his career.

7:34 p.m.: Rey's son Dominic is watching backstage and I keep waiting to see if he'll physically get involved in this storyline.

7:32 p.m.: Before this match, Sami Zayn was backstage talking with Triple H and wanted protection from Braun Strowman but Hunter assured him that Strowman was banned from the building. I don't think that's going to stop him.

Bayley defeats Natalya, Naomi, Dana Brooke, Nikki Cross, Mandy Rose, Ember Moon, and Carmella in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match for a future championship match

7:25 p.m. FINISH: Carmella is limping back to the ring and has her right knee taped up. Mandy comes after her outside the ring and immediately gets tossed around. Carmella then goes to the ring and climbs the ladder but Sonya Deville gets in the ring and pulls her down. She then goes outside the ring and grabs her bestie Rose and pulls her into the ring. Deville puts Roose on her shoulders and climbs her up the ladder. Just when Rose gets her hand on the case, Bayley climbs up the other side and knocks them down. She grabs the case and wins the match. Good match to start things off.

After the match, Bayley gets interviewed in the ring and announces that she went to "SmackDown" with a purpose and now she is "Mrs. Money in the Bank". It will be interesting to see if she turns bad now that she has the case or will she stay the goodie goodie Bayley. That case brings a lot of power with it.

7:21 p.m. : Dana Brooke just tipped over a ladder and dropped it onto Nikki Cross' head. She's all alone in the ring and is climbing up but Mandy Rose cuts her off on the top of the ladder. Dana grabs the case but is swinging with it above the ring. Mandy grabs here and puts her back on the ladder before getting knocked off. Dana tries to grab the case but a group joins her on the ladder and they all fall down. And then Ember Moon flies off a ladder and connects with an Eclipse.

7:17 p.m.: Lots of people smashing into ladders going on.

7:15 p.m.: Carmella looks to have possibly hurt her right knee following a Mandy Rose kick. She was limping and Mandy went after her a couple of times with Carmella pushing her away and saying "get away." She slid out of the ring and was being looked at by the ringside doctor and is now limping to the back with assistance.

7:10 p.m.: Nikki Cross is going Terry Funk early on.

7:00 p.m.: Here we go with the main card which officially begins with the women's Money in the Bank match. Kudos to WWE for honoring former WWE superstar Ashley Massaro who passed away on Friday.

The Usos defeat Daniel Bryan and Rowan

6:52 p.m. FINISH: Bryan gets hit with a double superkick and then the Usos both head to the top rope and connect with the Double Use (double splash) and score the win. Remember, The Usos are "RAW" members and just beat the "SmackDown" tag team titles. This is the world we live in with the wild card rule.

6:46 p.m.: Jimmy Uso gets the tag and is trying to chop down Rowan including a spinning kick to the head off the top rope. He goes to the top again but Rowan catches him and delivers a big suplex.

6:42 p.m.: Bryan and Rowan are in control early, focusing on Jey Uso's left leg along with some good, old fashioned brain squeezing.

6:37 p.m.: Here we go with the first match of the night. Let me point out that the "SmackDown" tag team titles are not on the line in this one. I'll bet if The Usos win, they'll get a future shot though.

6:35 p.m.: A couple of changes were made this past week to the Money in the Bank matches. Braun Strowman was originally set to be in the men's match but Sami Zayn took his spot after beating him — with help from both Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin — on Monday. On the women's side, Nikki Cross replaces Alexa Bliss in the ladder match after Bliss was ruled medically unable to perform with her believed to be recovering from a concussion.

6:27 p.m.: The talk going around right now is that the women's Money in the Bank ladder match will open the show. If that's the case, it will really open the door to a cash-in later tonight for one of Becky Lynch's titles. Maybe "Becky 2 Belts" will end the night with no belts.

6:12 p.m.: WWE just noted that Becky Lynch will first defend the "RAW" women's championship against Lacey Evans followed later in the show with her taking on Charlotte Flair for the "SmackDown" women's title. I thought that would be the order, another reason why I predicted her to retain the red title but lose the blue one. Check out all of my predictions at the bottom of the page and we'll see how I do on those.

6:03 p.m.: The broadcast is underway with Jonathan Coachman, Charly Caruso, Sam Roberts, and David Otunga. Charly is wearing a bright, lime green shirt. I hope there's a green screen she can walk in front of so we could see her floating head bobbing around.

6:00 p.m.: Welcome to Sporting News live coverage of WWE Money in the Bank. We've got two briefcases up for grabs and six championships on the line. And maybe someone will cash in their newly won case tonight as well. You never know.

