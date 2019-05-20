WWE Money in the Bank 2019 results: Brock Lesnar returns to win MITB, Bayley cashes in to claim Smackdown title

Complete coverage of the WWE Money in the Bank 2019 event.

With the men's Money in the Bank ladder match hanging in the balance, it was Brock Lesnar who stole it away to end the night at the WWE Money in the Bank 2019 event.

Lesnar wasn't scheduled to be in the match but the scenario had been set up earlier in the show with someone taking out Sami Zayn, freeing his spot in the match. It seemed that Braun Strowman was the person responsible, although he denied it. Come to find out, he was telling the truth as "The Beast" was the guilty party and he took advantage of the situation to get into the match and capitalize.

It was a surprise ending to what turned out to be a very eventful night of great action up and down the card. And it wasn't the only big surprise twist of the night either. The show began with Bayley winning the women's Money in the Bank ladder match, outlasting seven other women to grab the briefcase.

And it didn't take long for her to cash it in.

After Becky Lynch successfully defended the "RAW" women's championship against Lacey Evans, Charlotte Flair then defeated Lynch for the "SmackDown" women's title with help from Evans. Following the match, Bayley came to Lynch's aid and ended up taking advantage of a golden opportunity, cashing in her newly won briefcase to defeat Charlotte and take the title for herself.

Also on the show, Seth Rollins retained the Universal championship against AJ Styles in a fantastic performance between the top-notch talents while Kofi Kingston held off Kevin Owens in a very good match to keep the WWE championship.

Check out Sporting News' complete WWE Money in the Bank coverage below.

( All times Eastern. )

WWE Money in the Bank 2019 live updates

Brock Lesnar defeats Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, Ricochet, Ali, Finn Balor, Andrade and Randy Orton to win the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match for a future championship match

10:40 p.m. FINISH: McIntyre starts climbing the ladder but Orton with an RKO. Then Corbin gets involved and it's him and Ali fighting to climb the ladder. Ali knocks him out of the ring and climbs up to the top. He has the briefcase in his hand and music hits ... IT'S BROCK LESNAR!!! He runs out and knocks a ladder into a cameraman. He knocks Ali off the ladder, climbs up and grabs the case. Lesnar is the eighth man and is now Mr. Money in the Bank. Quite the swerve.

10:37 p.m.: McIntyre picks up Balor in the ring and suplexes him down on a ladder. Then he grabs Andrade and slams him face-first onto Balor who is taking quite the beating. Ricochet is back in the ring and is crawling up the ladder but McIntyre is having none of that. NOOOO!!!!!

10:35 p.m.: Outside the ring, McIntyre bridges a ladder from the announcer's table to the apron. Ali with a superkick to McIntyre but then Corbin chokeslams him through the Spanish announcer's table. And he turns on McIntyre, knocking him over the barricade. Corbin with the Deep Six on Ricochet outside the ring but McIntyre comes back with a Claymore Kick to Corbin.

10:31 p.m.: Now, Ali is climbing up the ladder but gets cut off by Andrade who smacks him with a big right hand and now Ali is hanging upside down on the ladder. Andrade sets up another ladder match next to it and starts climbing. Ali gets up on his ladder and their fighting high up when Ali hits a Spanish Fly!!!!

10:27 p.m. : Balor picks up a ladder and drops it on McIntyre's back. Balor climbs to the top but Andrade gets in the ring and uses another ladder like a spear to knock Balor down. He bridges the ladder off the ropes to the one in the middle of the ring and he and Balor fight at the top of the ladder. AND THEN A SUNSET FLIP POWERBOMB!!!!

10:24 p.m.: There are three ladders in the ring but Orton and McIntyre fall outside the ring. Ricochet and Ali are in the ring jockeying for position on the ladder under the briefcase. Now they're both climbing to the top but Corbin and McIntyre pull them down. And the big men are using their strength.

Kofi Kingston beats Kevin Owens to retain the WWE championship

