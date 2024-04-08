WWE Monday Night Raw: Results, highlights and more from Raw after WrestleMania

WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes during Wrestlemania XL Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

We are just one day removed from WrestleMania 40, and already, we'll get to see the aftermath of one of the greatest main events in the event's history. The Bloodline saga is officially over, and we are witnessing the start of a new era in WWE.

There are many questions that need answering. Will Paul Heyman remain with The Bloodline now that Roman Reigns' reign is finished? Will Damage CTRL be able to recover from their former member taking the WWE Women's Championship? Is Judgment Day doomed now that Finn Balor and Damian Priest do not share a title? What's the next step for Imperium with Gunther done as the Intercontinental Championship? Is Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk the next big rivalry?

There may be too many questions to answer in just one RAW. However, there are clearly many great storylines to look forward to. Here's everything to know about tonight's WWE RAW event at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

How to watch Monday Night RAW:

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Stream: WWE Network

Match Card for WWE RAW, April 8:

While there will clearly be a lot going down tonight, it is in the WWE's best interests to not promote their matches the night after WrestleMania in order to prevent people from seeing spoilers for the event. As of right now, everything we know is that Cody Rhodes will be crowned as the WWE Universal Champion, Damian Priest will be crowned as the World Heavyweight Champion, several new wrestlers will debut, and that The Awesome Truth will debut as the new RAW Tag Team champs.

Outside of those appearances, we can also expect the new Intercontinental Champion, Sami Zayn, to make a statement, which will likely be interrupted by Gunther claiming foul play. It is also very likely that Drew McIntyre and, thusly, CM Punk make an appearance to set up their rivalry moving forward. Seth Freakin' Rollins would also be a likely candidate for a segment. Although he is no longer a champion, Rollins participated in three matches during WrestleMania weekend, which means his presence at RAW tonight should be nearly guaranteed.

What happened at WrestleMania 40?

What didn't happen at WrestleMania 40, if we're being honest?

All but one major title, the Women's Tag Team Championship, was on the line during the event. Here is a quick rundown of every title match.

Rhea Ripley retained the Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller secured the SmackDown Tag Team Championship

The Miz and R-Truth secured the RAW Tag Team Championship

Sami Zayn defeated Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship

Drew McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Damian Priest successfully cashes in his Money in the Bank on Drew McIntyre and secures the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Bayley defeated Iyo Sky for the WWE Women's Championship

Logan Paul defeated Kevin Owens and Randy Orton to retain the United States Championship

Cody Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship

