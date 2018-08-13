Pro wrestling legend Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart has died. He was 63.

"Killer Bee" B. Brian Blair initially shared the news, which later Monday was confirmed by WWE.

"So sad to announce the passing of my friend and longtime colleague, Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart," Blair wrote. "Your thoughts and prayers for the family are deeply appreciated!"

Neidhart earned his "Anvil" namesake in high school, when he set the California state shot-put record. He became a pro wrestler in 1979 after stints with the Raiders and Cowboys, with whom he saw only preseason action.

The expanding WWF — which later became WWE — gave Neidhart the most fame as he became half of the Hart Foundation with Bret "Hitman" Hart, winning the Tag Team Championship two times.

Neidhart was married to Ellie Hart, daughter of legendary trainer Stu Hart and sister of Bret Hart. They have three daughters together, including WWE start Natalya.

WWE issued a statement that read, in part: "Neidhart last competed in WWE in 1997 but his legacy lives on today through his daughter, Natalya, who displays her father's signature charisma and toughness every time she steps in the ring. WWE extends its condolences to Neidhart's family, friends and fans."