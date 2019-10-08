WWE Hell in a Cell 2019 results: Seth Rollins retains Universal Championship after bizarre finish

Seth Rollins retained his Universal Championship after a bizarre finish to WWE’s Hell in a Cell event.

Rollins had been locked inside the cell for his championship defence against ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt.

Hell in a Cell matches are, by their nature, known for their brutal style where anything goes. Fan were left less than impressed, then, when the main event was stopped by the referee after Rollins used a sledgehammer to attack Wyatt.

Rollins had been piling the punishment on his opponent, using multiple finishers and other weapons aplenty – all within the bout’s rules. The champ using the sledgehammer was presented as a last resort and one step too far, the referee stopping the bout to a chorus of boos inside the area.

While a little illogical, the finish at least allows the two to continue their feud, with the Fiend recovering enough to leave Rollins laying as the show went off the air.

All of the women’s championships were on the line at Hell in a Cell, with Charlotte Flair securing the Smackdown title after making Bayley tap out to the figure eight submission. Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch fared batter, downing Sasha Banks in a solid opener. Weapons were flying everywhere in this one, too, Lynch nailing the challenger with a dropkick while sat on a chair. This one also ended in submission thanks to the Dis-Arm-Her.

A trademark RKO saw veteran Randy Orton get the best of the talented Ali, while the latest instalment of 24/7 Championship madness saw R Truth once again end up with the gold; he defeated Tamina who had earlier got the better of Carmella.

Chad Gable secured an impressive win over King Corbin which should have put the former multi-time tag team champion in good stead, but Gable was left mired in pointless banter concerning his height, Corbin continuing to reference him as ‘Shorty Gable.’

The newly-formed yet still seemingly unlikely tag team of Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan beat Harper and Rowan in a lively tornado tag team match, thanks to a Reigns spear, before embracing after the bell to the delight of the crowd in California.

In other tag team action, the reign of women’s tag team champions Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss came to an end at the hands of the Kabuki Warriors and a kick to the head from Asuka to Cross, while Braun Strowman and The Viking Raiders overcame the OC by disqualification.

Charlotte Flair beat Bayley (WWE)

Hell in a cell – results

Universal Championship – Hell in a Cell Match: Seth Rollins (c) vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt was stopped by the referee

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair defeated Bayley (c)

Raw Women’s Championship – Hell in a Cell Match: Becky Lynch (c) defeated Sasha Banks

Tornado Tag Team Match: Daniel Bryan & Roman Reigns defeated Erick Rowan & Luke Harper

Randy Orton defeated Ali

Women’s Tag Team Championship: The Kabuki Warriors defeated Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross (c)

Braun Strowman & The Viking Raiders defeated The OC by disqualification

Chad Gable defeated King Corbin

Kickoff Show: Natalya defeated Lacey Evan