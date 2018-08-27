WWE Hell in a Cell 2018 date, start time, matches, card, location, rumors
The WWE fall pay-per-view schedule kicks off with the dual-branded Hell in a Cell event on Sunday, Sept. 16 in San Antonio, Tex.
One thing that is certain is that at least a couple of matches on the card will take place inside the demonic, unforgiving structure that is Hell in a Cell. As for which ones, that remains to be seen right now with the card coming together.
Several matches have been announced already for the four-plus hour event including the kickoff show. Here is everything you need to know about WWE Hell in a Cell 2018 and more will be added as it gets closer.
WWE Hell in a Cell 2018 date, start time
WWE Hell in a Cell 2018 will air live on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, with the kickoff show starting at 6:00 p.m. ET and the main card getting underway at 7:00 p.m. ET.
How to watch WWE Hell in a Cell 2018
WWE Hell in a Cell 2018 will be available on pay-per-view or via the WWE Network.
WWE Hell in a Cell 2018 matches
— AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe for the WWE Championship
— Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse in a mixed tag team match
WWE Hell in a Cell 2018 rumored matches
— Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman for the WWE Universal Championship
— Charlotte vs. Becky Lynch for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship
— Ronda Rousey vs. Alexa Bliss for the "RAW" Women's Championship
— Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton
— Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose
— The New Day vs. The Bar (Sheamus and Cesaro) for the "SmackDown" Tag Team Championship
