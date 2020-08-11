WWE Hall of Famer Madusa Slams Company For Being Sexist - Here's Why

WWE Hall of Famer Madusa, also known by the ring name Alundra Blayze, has slammed the company for using 'half-naked women' in a skit on their flagship TV show RAW.

The introduction of 'RAW Underground' includes women cheerleaders dancing around the ring area. However, Madusa made it clear she wasn't a fan of the gimmick.

"SO? We are bringing back half naked women in the same breath of promoting the evolution and equality of women," she said in a tweet.

"Yes this is entertainment yes this is a skit yes this is acting yes these are wrestlers why resort to women sexually dancing opening a show? Why not Men in speedos?"

SO? We are bringing back half naked women in the same breath of promoting the evolution and equality of women? Yes this is entertainment yes this is a skit yes this is acting yes these are wrestlers why resort to women sexually dancing opening a show? Why not Men in speedos? https://t.co/y4L8XbadKN — Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) August 10, 2020

Madusa then went on to tag Shane McMahon, the man who is the on-screen face of Raw Underground, and asked him to open the segment with three male dancers.

"Dear Shane, Could you please have a women’s underground segment and open up with three male dancers… Yours truly, you’re (sic) number one Hall of Famer ALUNDRA or you can call me MADUSA," she said in another tweet.

@shanemcmahon Dear Shane, Could you please have a women’s underground segment and open up with three male dancers… Yours truly, you’re number one Hall of Famer ALUNDRA or you can call me MADUSA #Equality #evolution #hugepop !! — Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) August 10, 2020

The trailblazing women's wrestler, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015, is currently signed to rival wrestling company All Elite Wrestling (AEW).