WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler suffers stroke

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler, 73, was found face down outside his home after suffering a stroke in Fort Myers, Fla., on Tuesday and is hospitalized, according to Action News 5. Lawler couldn't speak and had no feeling in the right side of his body, but after undergoing surgery, he seems to be improving.

Lawler most recently appeared with the wrestling promotion as a pre-show commentator before the "Royal Rumble" last month. He suffered a heart attack during a live taping of "Monday Night Raw" in 2012.

Longtime friend Dutch Mantell tweeted that Lawler "experienced paralysis on his right side immediately following the stroke. Latest news has reported that he has regained partial use of his arm. His speech is still affected but that takes a bit more time. But he’s improving."

Lawler has been a pro wrestler for more than 50 years and had a match last month.

LATEST UPDATE ON LAWLER: LAWLER experienced paralysis on his right side immediately following the stroke. Latest news has reported that he has regained partial use of his arm. His speech is still affected but that takes a bit more time. But he’s improving. @WSI_YouTube — 𝔻𝕣. 𝔻𝕦𝕥𝕔𝕙 (@DirtyDMantell) February 7, 2023

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.