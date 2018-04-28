WWE Greatest Royal Rumble 2018 results: Braun Strowman reigns supreme in Greatest Rumble match

What better way to ring in the weekend with a dose a Braun Strowman?

Such was the case on Friday, April 27 when Braun Strowman emerged victorious from the Greatest Royal Rumble match, outlasting 49 other competitors in a dazzling spectacle of beefy men.

Also emerging victorious was Brock Lesnar, who surprised everyone once again with another victory over Roman Reigns. The question remains: When, if ever, will Reigns upend Lesnar to win the WWE Universal Championship?

AJ Styles also retained the WWE Championship, though his second bout with Shinsuke Nakamura didn't go to a 3-count: This one went a 10-count, as the match resulted in a double count out.

MORE: Getting a grip — Why you should be paying attention to the Greatest Royal Rumble

The Greatest Royal Rumble match delivered more of what WWE offers on these grand stages: a dazzling spectacle of epic proportions, wrought with big spots and entertaining matches.

Here's how the show shook out:

(All times Eastern.)

WWE Greatest Royal Rumble 2018 results

Braun Strowman wins the WWE Greatest Royal Rumble match

4:54 p.m. FINISH: After a short tussle, Braun Strowman eliminates Big Cass to win the Greatest Royal Rumble.

4:53 p.m.: Big Cass eliminates Daniel Bryan, and we're down to Cass and Strowman. Well.

4:52 p.m.: Lashley, Owens and Jericho eliminated by Strowman.

4:49 p.m.: Jericho eliminates Benjamin. Strowman eliminates Shane McMahon by tossing him through an announce table.

4:47 p.m.: Chris Jericho in at 50. Owens looks like he's seen a ghost.

4:46 p.m.: Big Cass is in at 49.

4:45 p.m.: Shelton Benjamin in at 48.

4:42 p.m.: Shane McMahon in at 47.

4:41 p.m.: Kevin Owens is in at 46!

4:40 p.m.: Lashley and Strowman eliminate Khali.

4:38 p.m.: The Great Khali is in at No. 45.

4:36 p.m.: Bobby Lashley in at No. 44. Lashley eliminates Elias.

4:35 p.m.: Curt Hawkins in at No. 43. Strowman eliminates Hawkins.

Story Continues

4:33 p.m.: Tye Dillinger in at No. 42. Strowman eliminates Tye Dillinger. Corbin eliminates Mysterio. Orton eliminates Corbin. Elias eliminates Orton.

4:30 p.m.: Dan Matha in at No. 40. Braun Strowman in at No. 41. Strowman eliminates Dan Matha and Babagunde. And Big E. And Heath Slater.

4:28 p.m.: Titus O'Neill is in at No. 39. He just slipped and slid halfway under the ring on the way in. Oh my God. Corey Graves is in tears.

4:27 p.m.: Baron Corbin in at No. 38. Corbin eliminates Roode and Roderick Strong.

4:26 p.m.: Babatunde in at No. 37.

4:25 p.m.: Heath Slater is in at No. 36.

4:23 p.m.: Randy Orton in at No. 35. Orton eliminates Anderson, Crews and Rawley.

4:22 p.m.: Roderick Strong is in at No. 34. Very exciting. Roderick Strong eliminates Rhyno.

4:20 p.m.: Apollo Crews is in at No. 33 and, rest assured, he's very happy to be here. Chad Gable is eliminated.

4:19 p.m.: Karl Anderson is in at No. 32.

4:17 p.m.: Big E is in at No. 31. Big E eliminates Tucker Knight.

4:16 p.m.: No. 30 is Tyler Breeze. Tyler Breeze is eliminated by Mojo.

4:14 p.m.: Mojo Rawley is No. 29. Mojo eliminates Fandango.

4:13 p.m.: No. 28 is Rey Mysterio. Mysterio eliminates Luke Gallows.

4:12 p.m.: No. 27 is Chad Gable.

4:11 p.m.: Scott Dawson eliminates himself? Fandango in at No. 26.

4:09 p.m.: Bobby Roode is in at No. 25. Roode eliminates Goldust.

4:08 p.m.: Tucker Knight of Heavy Machinery is in at 24. Tucker Knight eliminates Gulak. Sad face.

4:07 p.m.: Drew Gulak is in at No. 23! Nice. If you're not watching "205 Live," you should be. I understand it's a lot of wrestling, but it's worth it.

4:06 p.m.: Rhyno in at No. 22.

4:04 p.m.: Luke Gallows in at No. 21. Elias eliminates Kurt Angle.

4:04 p.m.: Elias eliminated Konnor, Kofi and Xavier Woods.

4:02 p.m.: Elias in at No. 20. Thank God.

4:01 p.m.: Konnor of the Ascension in at No. 19.

4:00 p.m.: Goldust in at No. 18.

3:59 p.m.: Scott Dawson in at No. 17. Say yeah.

3:58 p.m.: Kurt Angle in at No. 16. Oh boy. Please don't die, Kurt. Angle eliminates Bo Dallas, Primo and Dolph.

3:56 p.m.: Bo Dallas in at No. 15.

3:53 p.m.: Xavier Woods in at No. 14. Tony Nese eliminated by Kofi and Woods.

3:52 p.m.: Primo Colon in at No. 13.

3:50 p.m.: Hornswoggle (!!!!) comes in at No. 12. Hornswoggle helps eliminate Dash Wilder. Hornswoggle is eliminated by Tony Nese.

3:49 p.m.: Dash Wilder comes in at No. 11.

3:48 p.m.: Tony Nese comes in at No. 10. The Premier Athlete!

3:47 p.m.: Kofi Kingston comes in at No. 9.

3:46 p.m.: Viktor of the Ascension at No. 8. Daniel Bryan eliminates Viktor.

3:44 p.m.: Hiroki Sumi enters at No. 7. Sumo wrestler. Henry eliminates Sumi. Ziggler and Bryan eliminate Mark Henry.

3:43 p.m.: Mike Kanellis enters at No. 6. Mike Kanellis is swiftly eliminated.

3:41 p.m.: Mark Henry (!!!!) enters at No. 5. Henry eliminates Axel.

3:40 p.m.: Curtis Axel enters at No. 4.

3:38 p.m.: Sin Cara enters at No. 3. Sin Cara is soon eliminated.

3:33 p.m.: Well, here we go. No. 1: Daniel Bryan. No. 2: Dolph Ziggler.

3:27 p.m.: Goodness gracious, when will this feud end? It's miserable. It's awful.

Brock Lesnar (c) defeats Roman Reigns to retain the WWE Universal Championship in a Cage Match

3:25 p.m. FINISH: Roman Reigns Spears Lesnar through the cage and a really disappointing, ambiguous finish means Lesnar is still champ. And around and around we go.

3:21 p.m.: Reigns delivers three Spears to Lesnar and heads for the door. Heyman intercepts Reigns with the door, and Lesnar hits another F5. This time for a 2-count.

3:17 p.m.: Well, that didn't take long. Four German suplexes and one F5 delivered already.

3:15 p.m.: And we're off. Reigns gets a warmer reception than he would on American soil.

3:07 p.m.: Just as the Undertaker is the man that will not die, this is the feud that will not die. We'll see how this goes.

The Undertaker defeats Rusev in a Casket Match

3:00 p.m. FINISH: After Rusev locks 'Taker in the accolade, some back-and-forth action ensued. Rusev eats a chokeslam and ends up in the casket, then Aiden English eats a chokeslam and a Tombstone Piledriver and ends up in the casket beside Rusev. It's a happy Rusev Day for the Undertaker.

2:56 p.m.: This match has lasted longer than Undertaker's match with Cena at WrestleMania, so there's that. Rusev was in the casket, but Aiden English saved him by distracting Undertaker. Rusev rolls out.

2:52 p.m.: And the match is underway and it's all Undertaker right now.

2:44 p.m.: I'm really curious to see what The Undertaker brings in this match. Obviously his WrestleMania appearance was short, but he wouldn't have taken this match if he wasn't feeling good, I don't think.

AJ Styles (c) and Shinsuke Nakamura draw

2:38 p.m. FINISH: AJ Styles and Nakamura fight outside the ring. AJ tackles Nakamura over the announce table, and the ref counts to 10. Styles retains. Good match, better than their WrestleMania one.

2:36 p.m.: Really good back-and-forth in this match. AJ went for the Phenomenal Forearm and Nakamura hit a low blow (ref didn't see it). Nakamura relentlessly attacking Styles' nether regions is fantastic.

2:23 p.m.: I'd say, so far, this match is better than their WrestleMania match. Heel Nakamura really does wonders for him.

2:19 p.m.: I absolutely love what they did for Shinsuke Nakamura's new heel theme. Even though I don't understand a word of it.

2:11 p.m.: WWE runs a video package of its camp in Saudi Arabia for prospective superstars. Actually really, really cool. They're later interrupted by Ariya and Shawn Davari (SHAWN DAIVARI!) who put them down and talk up Iran. They put over the four Saudi superstars and get thrown out of the ring. A really cool moment.

Welcome to @WWE Greatest Royal Rumble, Nessar, Hussein, Mansoour, and Faisal after a grueling week of WWE tryouts in Jeddah! #WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/cSwb5qdwiI — WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2018

Seth Rollins (c) defeats Samoa Joe, The Miz, Finn Balor, Ladder Match to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship

2:02 p.m. FINISH: Finn Balor knocks Samoa Joe off the ladder and climbs. Seth Rollins springboards onto the ladder and scales it, ripping the title away from Balor at the last second. Cool finish to the match.

1:58 p.m.: Miz moving along, now. Just became MizTV in the middle of the ring.

1:56 p.m.: Samoa Joe keeps moving along.

1:52 p.m.: Rollins and Balor jockeying for position on the ladder. Back and forth they go.

1:51 p.m.: Miz and Rollins form a temporary alliance to stop Joe's momentum. Pace is slowing down now.

1:45 p.m.: This should be the match of the night.

The Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. The Usos for the WWE "SmackDown" Tag Team Championships

1:37 p.m. FINISH: After some Usos offense, Rowan hits a big corner splash on Jimmy Uso, and they hit the Full Nelson/Power Bomb combo for the 3-count. Disappointingly short match.

1:36 p.m.: Near fall, as Harper kicks out of an Uso Splash. Looks like the Bludgeon Brothers are gonna pull this one out.

1:33 p.m.: So far it's the Erick Rowan show, as he's dominating Jey Uso. Jimmy finally gets a tag in.

1:30 p.m.: And after some video packages and backstage segments, we're back to the action. "SmackDown" Tag Titles up next.

Intermission

1:24 p.m.: Everyone's making the list! Jericho is backstage and just put backstage reporter Mike Rome on the list. Well, that's rude.

1:19 p.m.: Well, apparently we are in an intermission right now. So, grab some water or whatever. Stay hydrated.

Jeff Hardy (c) defeats Jinder Mahal to retain the United States Championship

1:14 p.m. FINISH: Really benign finish, as Hardy hits a Twist of Fate and then a Swanton Bomb for the 3-count. Not the best.

1:13 p.m.: Big blown spot, as Hardy goes for the Whisper in the Wind and nobody is home. Then Mahal bumped. Really odd.

1:08 p.m.: Here we go. I expect Jinder to pick up the win here. He will not be hindered.

Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt defeat The Bar to win the WWE "RAW" Tag Team Championships

1:02 p.m. FINISH: After some weird spots and sloppy pacing, Bray Wyatt nails Sheamus with a Sister Abigail. Soon after, Hardy and Wyatt team for an Elevated Twist of Fate for the 3-count. Surprising.

1:01 p.m.: Crowd is a bit out of it. Some sloppy spots and weird pacing.

12:52 p.m.: I'm such a big fan of The Bar. They are fantastic together. Sheamus really gained a lot from this team, and Cesaro is one of the best on the roster.

12:49 p.m.: Lots of "fireflies" in Jeddah as Wyatt and Hardy make their way to the ring. Still the best entrance in WWE, I feel.

Cedric Alexander (c) defeats Kalisto to retain the WWE Cruiserweight Championship

12:46 p.m. FINISH: Kalisto attempts the Salida del Sol and Cedric Alexander counters it into a Lumbar Check for the 3-count. That was a really fun match.

12:45 p.m.: Kalisto just hit Cedric Alexander with a seated springboard Spanish Fly. Innovative, if nothing else.

12:40 p.m.: Alexander hits a massive, massive dropkick on Kalisto that snapped his head back. Brutal.

12:38 p.m.: Kalisto trying to get the crowd into "LUCHA LUCHA LUCHA" but it's not happening, not quite yet. Good back-and-forth action so far. Alexander with his swan-dive plancha, and connects.

12:34 p.m.: Next up, Cruiserweight action!

12:33 p.m.: That was a good match to start the show, a real crowd pleaser. Well, everything will be a crowd pleaser tonight.

John Cena defeats Triple H via pinfall

12:29 p.m. FINISH: Cena hits an Attitude Adjustment, slingshots Triple H into the corner, then hits another AA for the 3-count. Good match to start the show.

12:27 p.m.: Cena and Triple H trade finishers and both kick out at 2, nearly 3.

12:25 p.m.: Close, but no cigar.

12:18 p.m.: Back-and-forth tests of power so far in this match. Triple H currently controlling the bout.

12:13 p.m.: Triple H has a magnificent beard.

12:11 p.m.: It's pretty odd to hear John Cena unanimously cheered. That hasn't happened in 15 years.

12:07 p.m.: We start the show with Triple H vs. John Cena. Slightly surprising.

12:06 p.m.: We got pyro! We got pyro! That's how you know this truly is the Greatest Royal Rumble.

12:01 p.m.: We start the show with the Saudi National Anthem.

11:58 a.m.: Just minutes away from start time. Here we go…

11:48 a.m.: Paul Heyman cutting a promo on the panel.

11:30 a.m.: Jim Ross joins the panel as the area continues to fill.

11:15 a.m.: I guess the winner gets … a trophy?

PLUS: The 50-MAN Greatest Royal Rumble Match will take place! WHO will make history by winning it all? #WWEGRR pic.twitter.com/rgMVs0MtlB — WWE (@WWE) April 27, 2018

11:00 a.m.: We're an hour away from the official start of the Greatest Royal Rumble. Right now, Byron Saxton, Jerry Lawler and Booker T. on the kickoff show. I miss Renee Young already.

10:45 a.m.: Hello, and welcome to SN's live coverage of the Greatest Royal Rumble. While you're waiting for opening bell, check out Kevin Eck's latest piece here.

WWE Greatest Royal Rumble 2018 matches, card

— 50-man Royal Rumble match

— Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns in a Cage Match for the WWE Universal Championship

— Seth Rollins (c) vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz vs. Samoa Joe in a Ladder Match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

— The Undertaker vs. Rusev in a Casket Match

— Cesaro and Sheamus vs. Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt for the vacant "RAW" Tag Team Championship

— The Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. The Usos for the "SmackDown" Tag Team Championship

— John Cena vs. Triple H

— AJ Styles (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE Championship

— Jeff Hardy (c) vs. Jinder Mahal for the WWE United States Championship

— Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Kalisto for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship

WWE Greatest Royal Rumble 2018 predictions

— Roman Reigns finally wins the Universal Championship as fans around the world cry.

— The Miz climbs the ladder and brings the Intercontinental Championship over to "SmackDown."

— The Undertaker buries Rusev. Literally and allegorically.

— The Usos win back their tag titles.

— John Cena puts away Triple H.

— Cesaro and Sheamus win the tag titles again, as Hardy and Wyatt feud again.

— AJ Styles retains the WWE Championship.

— Jinder Mahal brings the U.S. Title over to "RAW."

— Cedric Alexander defeats Kalisto in the most fun match of the night.