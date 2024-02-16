WWE Friday Night SmackDown preview: Rumors, match card for Feb. 16 in Salt Lake City

Jan 27, 2024; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; Roman Reigns reacts during the WWE Undisputed Championship match at the Royal Rumble at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

It's been over a week since the Thursday night press conference in Las Vegas where Cody Rhodes finally decided to take on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. Still, the repercussions from that decision are the biggest storylines in WWE.

After the fallout from the press conference saw the start of what could be an alliance between Roman Reigns and The Rock, Rhodes was forced to find an alliance of his own. That came to fruition on Monday Night RAW earlier this week as World Heavyweight champion Seth Freakin' Rollins decided he would be by Rhodes' side. Obviously, that news will not come lightly to 'The Great One' and 'The Tribal Chief'. That's why they will be making an appearance tonight.

Here's everything we know is coming to Friday Night SmackDown in Salt Lake City.

WWE SmackDown Match Card, Feb. 16, 2024:

Roman Reigns and The Rock return

Men’s Elimination Chamber qualifying match: Kevin Owens vs. Dominik Mysterio

Men’s Elimination Chamber qualifying match: Logan Paul vs. The Miz

Women’s Elimination Chamber qualifying match: Shotzi vs. Tiffany Stratton

Women’s Elimination Chamber qualifying match: Naomi vs. Zelina Vega

What other superstars will be in Salt Lake City?

Only four other superstars have been confirmed for tonight.

Iyo Sky

Austin Theory

Solo Sikoa

Jimmy Uso

The inclusions of Sikoa and Uso were to be expected. Wherever The Tribal Chief goes, they follow. Sky and Theory's inclusions create a few question marks. With Theory, the obvious conclusion is that he will help Logan Paul during his qualifying match against The Miz. Theory and Paul have formed a sort of alliance with one another that has helped Paul defend his United States championship as well as other fights. Paul is likely to defeat The Miz and earn a spot at the Elimination Chamber. However, it's also likely that some sneaky, illegal maneuver by Theory outside of the ring will help reach that decision.

Sky, the current WWE women's champion, was challenged for her title by former Damage CTRL teammate, Bayley. Although Bayley is not confirmed to be in Salt Lake City tonight, Sky's involvement in this week's show almost certainly means Bayley will make an appearance to help hype up their match at Wrestlemania.

Should Bayley make an appearance, there is also a strong chance that Dakota Kai does as well, considering how Kai defended Bayley against the rest of Damage CTRL recently. While many people are skeptical of Kai's intentions with that move, there is still a chance that Kai and Bayley team up to help take down Bayley's former team.

