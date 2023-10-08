WWE Fastlane 2023 results and video highlights

WWE

Sure, it's another WWE pay-per-view/PLE without Roman Reigns on the card, but that didn't mean WWE Fastlane 2023 didn't have plenty going on to make it worth tuning in.

There was major gold on the line as Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura battled to see who would be the Last Man Standing (and World Heavyweight Champion), while Iyo Sky battled not one but two top tier talents for her WWE Women's Championship.

And in some ways, Fastlane was all about the tag matches. A returning Carlito in a six-man tag with the LWO, the fan-favourite superteam of John Cena and LA Knight taking on The Bloodline, and the alliance of Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso butting heads with The Judgment Day, with the Undisputed titles on the line.

If you're looking to just catch up with the full show match results or relive all the video highlights, we've got you covered. Here's how it all went down.

Match 1: Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Damien Priest) (c) vs Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso

WINNERS and NEW Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions: Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso

Match 2: Carlito and Latino World Order (Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar) vs Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford)

WINNERS: Carlito and Latino World Order (Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar)





Match 3: WWE Women's Championship: Iyo Sky (c) vs Asuka vs Charlotte Flair [Triple Threat Match]

WINNER and STILL WWE Women's Champion: Iyo Sky





Match 4: John Cena and LA Knight vs The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso)

WINNERS: John Cena and LA Knight

Match 5: World Heavyweight Championship: Seth 'Freakin' Rollins (c) vs Shinsuke Nakamura

WINNER and STILL World Heavyweight Champion: Seth 'Freakin' Rollins

