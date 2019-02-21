WWE Fastlane 2019 matches, date, start time, location, rumors

One more stop on the “Road to WrestleMania” at that will be WWE Fastlane taking place on Sunday, March 10 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

After that, it will be the final stretch towards WrestleMania 35 with plenty of questions surrounding how that show will look. Some of that will likely come into focus depending on what happens at Fastlane.

The card is coming together and should be solidified in the coming weeks. Until then, here’s all you need to know about WWE Fastlane 2019.

WWE Fastlane 2019 date, start time

WWE Fastlane 2019 will air live on Sunday, March 10, 2019. The pre-show will start at 6:00 p.m. ET.





How to watch WWE Fastlane 2019

WWE Fastlane 2019 will be available on pay-per-view or via the WWE Network.





WWE Fastlane 2019 card

— Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship

— The Usos vs. Shane McMahon and The Miz for the “SmackDown” tag team championship





WWE Fastlane 2019 rumored matches

— Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

— Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Nia Jax and Tamina for the Women’s tag team championship

— Asuka vs. Mandy Rose for the “SmackDown” women’s championship

— Finn Balor vs. Bobby Lashley for the Intercontinental Championship

— The Revival vs. Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa for the “RAW” tag team championship