WWE fans' 30-year wait to see stars is over with Cardiff show

Wrestling fans say it's "amazing" WWE megastars are in Cardiff for their first UK stadium show in 30 years.

Among those at the Principality Stadium will be superfan Rhodri Phillips, 37, from Powys, who met hero, Hulk Hogan, after winning a competition in 1993.

"It's going to be immense," he said. "It'll take me back all those years."

Amy Butts, from Rhondda Cynon Taf, who's been watching wrestling for 24 years, said it would be "fantastic" to see her heroes in the flesh later.

She said she started following US wrestling when she was six and continued to watch the events on pay-per-view TV even though they were usually streamed in the early hours.

"The show is going to be absolutely incredible," she told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.

Diolch for the RT @HulkHogan - here's taking you back to 1993 and that TV Gold appearance on Heno @S4C 🏋️💪



It's worth a watch @WWE @TheSlay



Diolch @marty_ystrad 🌟 pic.twitter.com/MbXeIBeZhp — Heno 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@HenoS4C) June 30, 2020

Rhodri, from Ystradgynlais, was seven when he met his idol live on Welsh TV programme Heno after going to the SummerSlam in Wembley in 1992.

"I'm still obsessed with wrestling," he said.

"I'll never forget when he called me, live on TV, his 'number one Hulkamaniac'.

"To see him in the flesh - I've never had such an amazing feeling in my life."

Looking forward to Saturday's show with today's wrestling stars, he said: "I can't wait for the first bit of music to hit.

"It'll take me back all those 30 years ago… sitting on Hulk Hogan's lap.

"It's going to be immense."