WWE fan gets wish fulfilled after Cody Rhodes expresses interest in being his best man

Cody Rhodes makes his entrance during the WWE Fastlane pro wrestling event Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Cody Rhodes is a two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion. He won the 2023 Royal Rumble, and is a seven-time tag team champion, including his current championship defense alongside Jey Uso. Now, he has his sights set on dethroning Roman Reigns for that WWE Universal Championship. Above all else though, Cody Rhodes is a man of the people.

He is arguably the most popular face in WWE right now and for good reason. He always has his fans' backs, even if it means being the best man at a stranger's wedding.

After his match yesterday, @CodyRhodes noticed a fan sign, and the sign was asking Cody to be the best man at an upcoming wedding.



Cody said yes.



📽️Wrestling World Live. pic.twitter.com/VDAGyUB9KZ — Wrestle Features (@WrestleFeatures) January 7, 2024

To the delight of all the fans in Spokane at SmackDown, Cody Rhodes agreed to be a fan's best man after seeing a sign asking him to do so. Rhodes had just taken down Shinsuke Nakamura in a street fight and still found a way to make a fan's year this early into 2024.

So many questions emerged from this interaction: Who is this man getting married? Does his fiance know about this? How does his previous best man feel about this? When is the wedding? Was the fan being serious?

Nobody knows...yet. This is bound to draw attention from WWE media until the date of the wedding, assuming. More information should emerge shortly.

No lie… @CodyRhodes is the realest human being of all time!! A fan had a sign that asked him to be his best man. Cody agreed!! He’s gonna be a fan’s best man!!! Talk about making memories!!!#WWESpokane pic.twitter.com/mRCfJwInm9 — Cruzy Rivera (@AONCruzy) January 7, 2024

What else has Rhodes done for his fans?

Rhodes has become known for the love he shares with his fans regularly. During the final RAW of 2023, Rhodes gifted a fan a Christmas tree that had been used as a prop on the WWE stage. He's purchased tickets for fans on several occasions, including an entire 'Wrestling Club' from New York just last year.

The Wrestling Club’s reaction when they learned that some of them will be going to Wrestlemania 40 because of @CodyRhodes. ❤️



Their joy is absolutely incredible. They’re so happy for each other and that speaks directly to the community that is TWC. ✨ pic.twitter.com/5nNSo2Bscf — Victor Taylor Perry (@wallflowerperry) January 4, 2024

Rhodes called the reaction from the club "priceless." He didn't just buy them tickets to a random event either. He bought them tickets to WrestleMania 40, arguably the biggest WWE event of the year. He also said he was willing to pay for their hotel rooms.

What to expect from Rhodes as a best man

An event like this only happens once in a lifetime, and as excited as the fan might be for Rhodes to be his best man, Rhodes' involvement will likely be limited to the fiancée's wishes.

That said, you have to expect that Rhodes will at least slam the groom on a table or hit him with a Cross Rhodes at some point. If the bride and groom really want to lean into his presence, they should tell the DJ to start playing Rhodes's theme song, "Kingdom" by Downstrait, as soon as the priest asks each of them to present their rings.

Just imagine that. The groom can start looking around as if he can't find it and in comes Cody Rhodes to save the day. Incredible. Everybody at the wedding could get into it, echoing the famous "WOAH! OH!" as he walks down the aisle with the ring.

This fantastic hypothetical could include custom tag team championship belts made. Seeing as how he and Jey Uso are the current tag team champs, metaphorically handing the title over to the newly married couple could be a fun moment.

Regardless of what shenanigans ensue, Cody Rhodes has reaffirmed his status as one of the most beloved superstars in WWE. Surely, he made hundreds of fans in Spokane with this gesture.

