WWE Extreme Rules: Where to watch online, time, schedule and more as The Undertaker makes return

Baron Corbin looks to unseat Universal Champion Seth Rollins at WWE Extreme Rules on Sunday.

Corbin, while a polarising figure with many fans, is one of the top villains in the industry right now.

He’s been a thorn in the side of Seth Rollins for a number of weeks and bids to take away Rollins’ crown in Philadelphia as part of a dramatic main event that also sees the Raw Women’s Championship on the line.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

That’s not the only drama – the WWE Championship and US gold are among the other titles up for grabs as Samoa Joe and AJ Styles step up to the plate as challengers.

It is yet another busy, all-action event in WWE’s schedule so, to keep you up to date, we’ve complied this useful guide for what you need to know about Extreme Rules – and how you can see it:

When is WWE Extreme Rules?

Extreme Rules is this Sunday night, 14th June into the early hours of Monday, 15th.

What time does Extreme Rules start?

Extreme Rules gets underway at midnight on Sunday with the main part of the show. Before that, though, you can get involved in the action with the KickOff ‘pre-show’ that begins at 11pm. This hour-long feature usually involves at least one match in addition to all the build-up and panel-based chatter.

Where is Extreme Rules being held?

Extreme Rules takes place at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The venue is no stranger to high-profile WWE events, with Wrestlemania (1999) held there in addition to a string of Royal Rumble events.

While Wrestlemania squashed in excess of 20,000 fans into the area, Sunday’s crowd is likely to be closer to the 12,500 figure that saw 2017’s Battleground there.

WWE champion Kofi Kingston defends against Samoe Joe (WWE)

Where can I watch Extreme Rules?

Pretty much anywhere you like, as long as you have a TV, smartphone or device or a computer.

Story continues

Sky Sports are showing the event on Sky Sports Box Office. You can order and watch it live but, in addition, Extreme Rules is repeated between 6am on Monday, all the way through to 9pm next Thursday.

Alternatively, you can subscribe to WWE’s in-house service, WWE Network, which will air it as it happens and almost immediately on demand afterwards, indefinitely.

You can view WWE Network on most smartphones and devices, including PS4, Xbox 360 or Xbox One and the vast majority of connected smart televisions. If you’re still using a PS3 please be aware: WWE confirmed last month that the Network may cease to work on the platform moving forward.

Aj Styles challenges for the US Championship (WWE)

How much will Extreme Rules cost to watch?

That depends on which method you chose. Sky Sports Box Office are charging £14.95 for their airings, while WWE Network subscriptions are a cheaper at £9.99 per month.

Can you stream Extreme Rules online for free?

Yes, but you'll need to be swift! WWE Network is actually free of charge for new subscribers.

So, if you’re a first-time subscriber, head over to wwe.com before Sunday’s show and sign up. That will give you a month’s access for free, which will include not only this show, but also any other WWE content and events for the month.

What will be main event at Extreme Rules?

It is entirely likely that the tag team match, in which both the Universal and Raw Women’s Championships will be defended, will close out the show.

Universal Champ teams with his real-life girlfriend, Women’s champ Becky Lynch, to tackle Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans. Both titles are on the line, meaning a victory for the challengers will see them snare both championships.

It has also been confirmed that the bout will, aptly, be an Extreme Rules Match.

What is the WWE Championship match?

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston defends against Samoa Joe at Extreme Rules.

An exhausted Kingston was the subject of a merciless beat-down at the hands of Joe late last month, having already downed Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

A ruthless Joe will bid to become WWE Champion for the first time.

Is The Undertaker going to appear at Extreme Rules?

Yes, the legendary figure is back in the ring and will partner Roman Reigns in another high-profile tag-team affair.

The Deadman, who has stood tall in WWE for better part of 30 years, has joined forces with Reigns – who defeated him in what many considered a passing of the torch at Wrestlemania in 2017 – as they bid to turn back the challenge of Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre.

McMahon and McIntyre have been trying to rule the roost on Raw, much to Reigns’ dismay – Undertaker has returned, he claims, to “claim the souls” of the two upstarts, rather than to assist the Big Dog.

What’s the full Extreme Rules card?

Here’s the full line up as it stands:

Universal Championship & Raw Women’s Championship

Winners Take All Mixed Tag Team Extreme Rules Match

Seth Rollins (c) & Becky Lynch (c) vs. Baron Corbin & Lacey Evans

WWE Championship

Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Samoa Joe

No Holds Barred Match

Roman Reigns & The Undertaker vs. Drew McIntyre & Shane McMahon

SmackDown Women’s Championship

Handicap Match

Bayley (c) vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross

Last Man Standing Match

Bobby Lashley vs. Braun Strowman

Aleister Black vs. Cesaro

Cruiserweight Championship

Drew Gulak (c) vs. Tony Nese

United States Championship

Ricochet (c) vs. AJ Styles

SmackDown Tag Team Championship

Daniel Bryan & Rowan (c) vs. The New Day vs. Heavy Machinery

Raw Tag Team Championship

The Revival (c) vs. The Usos