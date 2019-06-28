WWE Extreme Rules 2019 matches, date, start time, location, rumors

While SummerSlam quickly approaching, WWE has one other evert before then with Extreme Rules 2019 taking place on Sunday, July 14, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

There are some new storylines heading into this show but also a few continuing from the previous month. That includes the surprising return of The Undertaker, who will be a part of Extreme Rules. Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans get yet another opportunity at gold with the stipulation that this could be their last chance for a while if they don't come out victorious.

Several matches have already been announced and the rest of the card will be coming together with the event quickly approaching. Until then, here’s all you need to know about WWE Extreme Rules 2019.

WWE Extreme Rules 2019 date, start time

WWE Extreme Rules 2019 will air live Sunday, July 14. The preshow will start at 6 p.m. ET.

How to watch WWE Extreme Rules 2019

WWE Extreme Rules 2019 will be available on pay-per-view or via the WWE Network.

The WWE Network app is available on certain smart TVs — including Samsung, LG, Sony, and Panasonic — as well as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Kindle Fire, Roku, Google Play, and Chromecast. You can also watch the network on your Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS3 and PS4 by downloading the app through its stores.

WWE Extreme Rules 2019 card

— Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch vs. Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans in a Last Chance Winner Takes All Mixed tag team match for both the Universal championship and "Raw" women's championship

— Kofi Kingston vs. Samoa Joe for the WWE championship

— Roman Reigns and The Undertaker vs. Drew Galloway and Shane McMahon

— Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss for the "SmackDown" women's championship

— Drew Gulak vs. Tony Nese for the WWE cruiserweight championship

WWE Extreme Rules 2019 rumored matches

— Finn Balor vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental championship

— Ricochet vs. AJ Styles for the United States championship

— The Revival vs. The Usos for the "Raw" tag team championship

— Daniel Bryan and Rowan vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Heavy Machinery for the "SmackDown" tag team championship

— Aleister Black vs. TBD