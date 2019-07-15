WWE Extreme Rules 2019 live updates, results, matches

WWE Extreme Rules 2019 takes place Sunday night at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia and airs live on the WWE Network. The event gets underway with the kickoff show at 6:00 p.m. ET and the main card starting at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The main event includes a unique stipulation with Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins facing Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin in a mixed tag Extreme Rules match. If either Lynch or Rollins is beat, then both the “RAW” women’s championship and the Universal championship will change hands.

Join DAZN and watch more than 100 fight nights a year

Scroll to continue with content Ad

There are nine other matches announced for the show including Kofi Kingston defending the WWE championship along with the return of the “Deadman,” as The Undertaker teams with Roman Reigns against Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre.

Sporting News will provide live bell-to-bell coverage of WWE Extreme Rules 2019 beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET.





WWE Extreme Rules 2019 live updates

AJ Styles defeats Ricochet to win the United States championship

9:53 p.m FINISH.: A great back and forth between punches and elbows and then bigger moves with Ricochet landing an enziguri and Styles connecting with a brainbuster. Ricochet gets to the top rope and lands a sweet shooting star press and makes the cover but Anderson points out that Styles has his foot under the ropes. Anderson tries to hit Ricochet but misses and gets kicked but Gallows doesn't miss behind the referee's back. Then Styles hits a Styles Clash off the top rope for the win and the United States championship. Another impressive match between these two and it feels like there's still another level they can get to.

9:47 p.m.: Styles is the wily veteran and has an answer for what Ricochet throws at him, hitting some big reversals including an inverted DDT and almost gets the pin.

Story continues

9:42 p.m.: Styles is looking to keep this at a slower pace but Ricochet keeps ramping it up.

9:38 p.m.: Ricochet doing what he does with a shooting star press off the apron onto Styles on the floor. He gets distracted by Gallows and Styles attacks him from behind.

9:35 p.m.: Even before the bell rings, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows attack Ricochet in the ring. The ref finally gets them out of the ring and starts the match.

9:30 p.m.: And here comes Paul Heyman and he tells the crowd that he is Philadelphia and he is extreme. He again promises that before the night is over, Brock Lesnar will cash in the Money in the Bank case and will leave as either the WWE champion or the Universal champion. He adds: "am I telling you the truth or am I Paul Heyman?"

The New Day defeat Daniel Bryan and Rowan and Heavy Machinery to win the "SmackDown" tag team championship

9:28 p.m. FINISH: Bryan with a series of "Yes" kicks to Big E who stands up and looks possessed. He gets in Bryan's face and takes a few slaps but is not phased and drills him with a clothesline. Woods gets the tag and he and Big E with a big double team move to get the win. The New Day are now six-time tag team champs. A lot going on with this match that turned out well but came just short of hitting high gear.

9:25 p.m.: Heavy Machinery with the Compacter on Big E but Woods make the save before the three count. The New Day members are cleared from the ring and Otis and Tucker charge into Rowan in the corner over and cover. They put the big Redwood up on the top rope and Big E with a superplex. Bryan is the legal man and he connects off the top rope onto Big E and then ties him up in a submission move but Big E somehow gets to the ropes.

9:20 p.m.: Rowan gets a head of steam outside the ring and hits a flying cross body on Woods and then Bryan hits Woods with a flying knee. Big E follows with a dive through the ropes and he wipes out Bryan. Bodies are everywhere on the floor.

9:15 p.m.: Daniel Bryan is taking control early on, raking away at Xavier Woods while holding him in a submission move. But we've just been waiting for Otis to get the tag and he finally does.

Braun Strowman defeats Bobby Lashley in a Last Man Standing match

9:03 p.m. FINISH: They're once again fighting up in the crowd and Strowman picks up Lashley and hits a power slam through a production area. The referee is counting and can't see either of them but Strowman emerges through one side and gets the win. These guys beat the holy hell out of one another and the Philly crowd was really into it.

8:58 p.m.: Lashley uses Strowman's own move and runs around the ring and hits a huge shoulder block with Strowman flying over the announcer's table. Lashley tips the table over on him and Strowman barely makes it to his feet before the ten count. He walks over the barricade and Lashley jumps off the barricade towards him but Strowman catches him and throws him hard into one of the international announcer's tables. Ouch.

8:55 p.m.: Strowman runs over Lashley out in the crowd and he barely gets up before the count of ten. Strowman then tries to pick him up but Lashley gets loose and then picks up Strowman and drives him through the ringside barricade.

8:51 p.m.: They're fighting into the crowd and they're out on the concourse somewhere inside Wells Fargo Arena. They've found one of the merchandise stands and Strowman suplexes Lashley into the wall.

8:47 p.m.: Strowman is doing his run around the ring but Lashley nails him with a spear right to the spleen. I have no idea where my spleen is located.

8:44 p.m.: Somehow, Strowman is doing this match after recently suffering a lacerated spleen. And he's not showing any effects when he comes out either.

Bayley defeats Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross in a handicapped match for the "SmackDown" women's championship

8:38 p.m. FINISH: Bliss comes off the top with Twisted Bliss but Bayley gets her knees up. Nikki then comes off the top but gets caught with a knee to the face and then Bayley finishes her off with an elbow off the top. Decent match but a weird stipulation and Nikki and Alexa didn't argue afterward.

8:33 p.m.: Alexa has been in there the bulk of the time and Bayley is finally firing back. Cool submission move as she has both Alexa and Nikki tied up.

8:27 p.m.: It helps to have two people on your side as Alexa pushes Bayley from behind on the apron and sends her face-first into the steel steps.

8:21 p.m.: In case you were wondering, yes, if Alexa and Nikki win this match they will become co-champions. Sure.

Aleister Black defeats Cesaro

8:17 p.m. FINISH: They're standing toe-to-toe, going back and forth with punches and forearms when Black breaks out the kicks and hits the Black Mass (spinning back kick) flush on Cesaro's jaw for the win. This was quite the hard-hitting match that helped Black with the victory but Cesaro looked strong as well.

8:14 p.m.: Black goes for double knees off the top rope but Cesaro uses his incredible strength to catch him and deliver a huge forearm. He makes the cover but Black grabs the bottom rope.

8:11 p.m.: Black is connecting with a variety of strikes before Cesaro comes back. He shows off his own athleticism with a springboard elbow off the middle rope that drops Black.

8:08 p.m.: Black shows off his athleticism with a smooth moonsault off the top rope onto the floor.

8:04 p.m.: Black is finally back in action along with his super cool entrance.

The Revival defeat The Usos to retain the "Raw" tag team championship

8:00 p.m.: FINISH: Nice sequence to close it out with Wilder going for a DDT off the ropes and tagging Dawson mid-air. He missed the DDT but together they connect with the Shatter Machine for the win. These teams can't have bad matches but this was a notch below their best stuff.

7:58 p.m.: Jimmy finally tags in and cleans house until he gets hit with a powerbomb. Jey tags back in and Dawson connects with a brainbuster but can't get the pin. Move double team moves as Dawson hits a superplex and Wilder follows up with a splash off the top but Jimmy breaks up the pin at the last second.

7:54 p.m.: Classic tag team wrestling as The Usos finally made the tag but the referee didn't see it so The Revival keep Jey in the ring. Double team maneuver with an elbow off the top rope but Jey fights back and he and Scot Dawson crash awkwardly off the top rope.

7:48 p.m.: The Usos working in unison early on.

7:44 p.m.: WWE is knocking out the tag team matches early. Well, there will be one later on since the main event is also a tag team match.

Roman Reigns and The Undertaker defeat Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon in a No Holds Barred match

7:37 p.m. FINISH: Shane connects with a coast-to-coast on The Undertaker with a trash can going into his face. Reigns is back in this and hIts a Superman punch on Elias on the floor. Then the "Dead Man" does the sit-up-back-to-life and freaks on Shane. McIntyre tries to sneak up behind Taker but Reigns cleans him out with a spear and then Taker drops Shane with a Tombstone Piledriver for the win. The match picked up in the second half when they realized it was a NO HOLDS BARRED match and they could do whatever they wanted. Give The Undertaker a lot of credit and he moved better than he has in a long time.

7:30 p.m.: McIntyre misses a big shoulder in the corner and Reigns makes the hot tag to Undertaker who goes to town on Shane who also tags in. Undertaker is ready to powerbomb Shane through the announcer's table when Elias comes from nowhere and smashes him in the back with a guitar. McIntrye with a Claymore Kick on Reigns on the floor and then delivers another one to Undertaker who is then put through the announcer's table by a Shane McMahon flying elbow from the top rope.

7:22 p.m.: Taker tags in early and unloads with a flurry of punches on Shane. He follows this up with a big clothesline and then goes "old school" walking the ropes. I must say that the "Dead Man" looks to be in really good shape.

7:19 p.m.: For some reason, they're doing traditional tags in this NO HOLDS BARRED match. Not sure why.

7:17 p.m.: Between the opening video and the entrances, this match is finally starting.

7:06 p.m.: Big match to start the main card and I'd expect these four to fight anywhere and everywhere.

Drew Gulak defeats Tony Nese to retain the WWE Cruiserweight championship

6:52 p.m. FINISH: Gulak hitting the big moves including a powerbomb and a clothesline that turns Nese inside out. He then picks Nese up and slams him down with the Cyclone Driver to retain the Cruiserweight championship. These two have great chemistry and this was yet another good match between them. it would be great if they were even given twice as much time.

6:50 p.m.: Nese is a human highlight reel with a compact moonsault hitting Gulak on the apron and then a 450 splash off the top.

6:44 p.m.: The bell rings and Gulak immediately charges at Nese and connects with a running drop kick. The action spills to the floor where Nese does a cartwheel on the apron to avoid a shot but then gets drilled with a diving clothesline.

6:42 p.m.: A tradition unlike any other - the WWE Cruiserweight Championship match on the kickoff show!

6:35 p.m.: Interview time with The New Day as they promise to win all the gold with Kofi promising to retain the WWE Championship against Samoa Joe while Big E and Xavier Woods looking to become 6-time tag team champions.

Shinsuke Nakamura defeats Finn Balor to win the Intercontinental championship

6:29 p.m. FINISH: Balor had Nakamura in the drop zone and went for the Coup de Grace off the top rope but Nakamura moved and connected with a knee to the back of Balor's head. He followed that up with the Kinshasa and scores the pin to win the Intercontinental Championship for the first time in his career. Good, solid ten minutes of action with a really nice sequence to end the match. Could this be the rebirth of Nakamura in WWE? We shall see.

6:25 p.m.: Fast pace from the get-go in this one including Balor connecting with a big dive onto Nakamura on the floor.

6:19 p.m.: They're not waiting and are getting to the action early.

6:13 p.m.: One other thing hanging over the show: will tonight finally be the night that Brock Lesnar cashes in his Money in the Bank briefcase? Paul Heyman has teased it for a while but promised it would happen during "Raw" this past Monday night. He said it was a "spoiler" and when he says that, it does actually happen. We'll see if he was predicting the future or playing mind games.

6:00 p.m.: Welcome to Sporting News' live coverage of WWE Extreme Rules 2019. Two more matches were added earlier today so there are now 12 matches listed for this show with two of them on the kickoff show. Also announced is that the main card will begin with the tag team match pitting The Undertaker and Roman Reigns against Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre in a No Holds Barred match.



WWE Extreme Rules 2019 lineup



- Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch vs. Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans in a Last Chance Winner Takes All Mixed tag team Extreme Rules match for both the Universal championship and WWE Raw women's championship

- Kofi Kingston vs. Samoa Joe for the WWE championship

- Roman Reigns and The Undertaker vs. Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon in a No Holds Barred match

- Daniel Bryan and Rowan vs. Heavy Machinery vs. The New Day for the "SmackDown" tag team championship

- Ricochet vs. AJ Styles for the United States championship

- Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross in a handicapped match for the "SmackDown" women's championship

- Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley in a Last Man Standing match

- The Revival vs. The Usos for the "Raw" tag team championship

- Aleister Black vs. Cesaro

- Kevin Owens vs. Dolph Ziggler

- Drew Gulak vs. Tony Nese for the WWE cruiserweight championship (pre-show match)

- Finn Balor vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental championship (pre-show match)