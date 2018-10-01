WWE Evolution 2018 matches, date, start time, location, rumors

WWE has made female wrestlers more of a focus over the past few years. That will continue when it presents its first-ever, all-women's pay-per-view — WWE Evolution — on Sunday, Oct. 28 live from the Nassau Coliseum in New York.

The event will feature over 50 female competitors from all WWE brands including "RAW", "SmackDown Live", and NXT. Plus, the show will feature championship matches from each brand as well as the finals of the Mae Young Classic.

WWE Evolution will also include the return of several Hall of Famers including Trish Stratus, Lita, and Beth Phoenix as well as every woman currently on the WWE and NXT rosters. Along with all of the championship matches, WWE has announced one other match so far. Sporting News will keep updating the card as more matches are announced as the historic event approaches.





WWE Evolution 2018 date, start time

WWE Evolution 2018 will air live on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. The pre-show starts at 6:00 p.m. ET and the main card begins at 7:00 p.m. ET.





How to watch WWE Evolution 2018

WWE Evolution 2018 will be available on pay-per-view or via the WWE Network.





WWE Evolution 2018 matches

— TBA vs. TBA for the "RAW" Women's Championship

— TBA vs. TBA for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship

— TBA vs. TBA for the NXT Women's Championship

— Finals of the Mae Young Classic

— Trish Stratus vs. Alexa Bliss

— Mickie James vs. Lita





WWE Evolution 2018 rumored matches

— Ronda Rousey vs. Nikki Bella





Brian Fritz can be reached at btrfritz@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @BrianFritz and listen to his Between The Ropes podcast on iTunes.