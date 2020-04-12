WWE confirms employee tested positive for coronavirus, will still resume live matches next week

While the WWE has shifted to holding shows on closed sets due to the COVID-19 pandemic, at least one of its employees has come down with the coronavirus.

An on-screen talent employee of the WWE, who is not a member of the roster, tested positive last month for the coronavirus, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

[ Coronavirus: How the sports world is responding to the pandemic ]

The individual, the WWE said, has made a complete recovery and did not have any contact with anyone from the organization after being exposed. The situation, they said, is “low risk.”

“We believe this matter is low risk to WWE talent and staff, as the individual and a roommate became symptomatic in the days following exposure to two people working in acute health care on the evening of March 26, after WWE’s TV production on a closed set was already complete,” the WWE said in a statement, via Pro Wrestling Sheet. “The employee had no contact with anyone from WWE since being exposed to those two individuals, is doing well and made a complete recovery.”

There were more than 518,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the United States as of Saturday night, according to The New York Times.

The WWE is still expected to resume live broadcasts without fans next week with “Monday Night Raw,” “NXT” and “Friday Night SmackDown” in Florida — a state with nearly 19,000 confirmed cases that is under a stay-at-home order. Only “essential personnel” will be allowed.

"We believe it is now more important than ever to provide people with a diversion from these hard times," the WWE said in a statement, via ESPN. "We are producing content on a closed set with only essential personnel in attendance following appropriate guidelines while taking additional precautions to ensure the health and wellness of our performers and staff. As a brand that has been woven into the fabric of society, WWE and its Superstars bring families together and deliver a sense of hope, determination and perseverance."

More from Yahoo Sports: