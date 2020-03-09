WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 results: Shayna Baszler dominates to earn title shot at WrestleMania 36 against Becky Lynch

We now have a clearer picture when it comes to WrestleMania 36.

At WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 — the final stop before Mania — Shayna Baszler dominated in the main event where she steamrolled through five opponents in an Elimination Chamber match. With the win, she'll now take on Becky Lynch for the "RAW" women's championship at WrestleMania.

We also have other clues for matches at next month's showcase event for WWE following what turned out to be a decent yet rather lackluster Elimination Chamber show. In many ways, most of the matches felt like anything you'd see on TV in any given week. But this is the lull before the storm and now that WWE is over the hurdle, it's full steam towards WrestleMania.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 live updates

10:41 p.m.: This was the win that Baszler needed going into WrestleMania. She dominated all five women and made then all tap out or pass out. This was quick and decisive and made Baszler look like an unstoppable machine as she'll now face Becky Lynch for the "RAW" women's championship next month at WrestleMania 36.

10:37 p.m.: The buzzer finally goes off and Asuka is released from her pod and enters the ring. She hits a series of kicks and then puts on the Asuka Lock but Baszler escapes.

10:32 p.m.: That didn't take long as Baszler hits a powerbomb and then swings Morgan into the chamber. She then sinks in the choke in front of Asuka's pod and Morgan passes out. This is coming down to Baszler and Asuka.

10:28 p.m.: That didn't take long as Baszler mauled Natalya and then made her tap out. Baszler is an absolute wrecking ball so far. Asuka is trash-talking from inside the pod but it's Liv Morgan who enters next.

10:26 p.m.: The timer goes off again (hey, that wasn't three minutes!) and in comes Shayna Baszler. She immediately puts a rear naked choke on Logan who taps out. Then she slaps it on Riott who quickly taps out.

10:21 p.m.: Nattie and Ruby are getting physical against the steel chain when Sarah Logan enters the match and hits running knees onto Natalya and she goes crashing into a pod.

10:15 p.m.: This one starts out with Ruby Riott against Natalya.

10:05 p.m.: Time for the main event with Shayna Baszler, Asuka, Ruby Riott, Natalya, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan in an Elimination Chamber match. The winner will face Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36 for the "RAW" women's championship.

Sami Zayn pins Braun Strowman to become Intercontinental champion

9:56 p.m.: Not a great match but told the story of Strowman trying to get his hands on Zayn but never could. In the end, the three of them threw out the rulebook and ganged up on Strowman including Nakamura hitting a Kinshasa and then all three finishing him off with Zayn making the cover to win the title.

Expect this to lead to Strowman vs. Zayn at WrestleMania.

9:53 p.m.: Zayn talks a big game before the match about how he'll take care of Strowman on his own. So far, he only gets in the ring when Strowman is down, gets in a few licks, and tags out. He's asking for trouble.

9:40 p.m.: And it's time for the 1-on-3 handicap match with Braun Strowman facing Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, and Cesaro for the Intercontinental championship.

Street Profits beat Seth Rollins and Murphy to keep the "RAW" tag team titles

9:37 p.m.: Just a regular tag match like you'd see on TV every week. While Rollins was confronting Owens, he got trucked into the barricade by Dawkins. The Street Profits then double-teamed Murphy with Ford getting the pin following a frog splash.

After the match, Owens gave Rollins a Stunner in the ring, further setting up their inevitable match at WrestleMania.

9:34 p.m.: And now Kevin Owens strolls through the crowd down to ringside while snacking on a big box of popcorn.

9:26 p.m.: Typical tag team match to this point with Montez Ford gets the hot tag and goes to town on both Rollins and Murphy. Rollins then distracts the referee and AOP smash Ford into the barricade. Then the Viking Raiders music hits and the big men come down to the ring and brawl with AOP to the back.

9:13 p.m.: The next match is the Street Profits defending the "RAW" tag team titles against Seth Rollins and Murphy. This will be the third match in the last 10 days between these teams.

Aleister Black scores a win against AJ Styles

9:07 p.m.: Black overcame the odds and gets a helping hand from The Undertaker as he gets the win in what was a very weird match.

Late in the match, Anderson and Gallows finally understand that they can get involved since this is a NO DISQUALIFICATION match and all three members of the OC attack Black. The lights go out and there is a gong. When they come back on, The Undertaker is in the ring and gives Anderson and Gallows a double chokeslam and then gives on to Styles. The lights go out again and come back — Taker is gone and Black hits Black Mass to score the win.

This obviously sets up The Undertaker against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 next month but that's twice in a row where the Dead Man has gotten the better of the Phenomenal One.

9:00 p.m.: Both men exchanged shots with a cane and later fight outside the ring. As they're standing on the announcer's table, Black kicks Styles' leg from under him with Styles falling face-first onto the table. Black follows that up with a meteora through a table. Meanwhile, Anderson and Gallows are still watching from ringside.

8:50 p.m.: Even though this is a no-DQ match, these two are having a typical wrestling match. Plus, Anderson and Gallows are simply watching from outside the right rather than getting involved so far.

8:40 p.m.: Time for the no disqualification match between AJ Styles and Aleister Black. And yes, both Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are at ringside. So, the deck is stacked against Black in this one.

The Miz and Morrison survive the Elimination Chamber to retain the "SmackDown" tag team titles

8:34 p.m.: The champs took control late including The Miz putting Jimmy Uso in a Figure Four while Morrison connected with Starship Pain. That didn't win the match but they did a double roll-up with The Miz using the ropes to score the win.

The match was lifeless at times but picked up and had some good moments.

8:30 p.m.: The New Day and The Usos join forces against The Miz and Morrison. That didn't last long and now they're fighting with one another. Kingston misses a splash off the top of the pod with both members of the tag team champions quickly cover him for the pin. We're down to The Usos against The Miz and Morrison.

8:26 p.m.: The New Day knock down Roode and Ziggler and The Usos with stereo splashes and pin both of them.

8:24 p.m.: Otis charges at full speed towards Ziggler who side-stepped him and Otis broke through a pod and fell outside the ring.

That leaves Tucker alone and Roode and Ziggler take advantage of it and eliminate him. We have four teams left.

8:20 p.m.: Compactor by Heavy Machinery on Lince Dorado and Lucha House Party is eliminated. The timer goes off and Ziggler and Roode enter the fray. Then, Tucker climbs a pod and tosses Ziggler off to his partner Otis and then Tucker with a flip dive onto the others.

8:18 p.m.: Lince Dorado with a crazy flip off the top of the chamber and the crowd comes alive.

8:14 p.m.: Heavy Machinery enter next while no one has been eliminated from the match yet. By the end, Lucha House Party has hit some cool, high-flying moves but there isn't much of a rhythm to this one.

8:08 p.m.: Another five minutes lapse and The Miz and Morrison enter the match. There are now four teams going at it.

8:03 p.m.: Five minutes goes by and Lucha House Party is the next team to enter the match.

7:55 p.m.: The two teams starting off the match are The Usos and The New Day. Every five minutes a new team will leave their pod and enter the match.

7:48 p.m.: Next up is the first of two Elimination Chamber match with six teams vying for the "SmackDown" tag team championship. Lots of bodies in this one including The Miz and John Morrison, The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston), The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso), Heavy Machinery (Otis and Tucker), Lucha House Party (Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado), and Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

Andrade beats Humberto Carrillo to retain the United States championship

7:43 p.m.: A really good, back and forth match with both men getting in some hard shots while showing off their athleticism. The two exchanged pinfalls with Andrade getting the three count while holding the tights.

The crowd heated up after Carrillo connected with a super hurricanrana off the top rope. Then Andrade looked to have the match won after connecting with double knees in the corner but Carrillo survived. These two have great chemistry and considering the finish, don't be surprised if they have a rematch on "RAW" Monday night.

7:32 p.m.: The belling rings and Andrade goes flying across the ring and catches Humberto flush in the face with a back elbow.

7:30 p.m.: Time for the first title match of the night as Andrade puts the United States championship on the line against Humberto Carrillo.

Daniel Bryan defeats Drew Gulak

7:25 p.m.: A wrestling clinic between these two with Bryan escaping the Gu-Lock submission move and then making him pass out to with Yes Lock. Bryan was selling his neck for a good chunk of the match and after falling hard on the back of his head from a release German suplex.

No flips, no dives, no punches — just mat wrestling and these two put on an awesome display.

7:13 p.m.: Pure technical wrestling on the mat as expected between these two early on. And some nice strike exchanges too.

7:04 p.m.: It will be Daniel Bryan against Drew Gulak to start the main card. This could be the best match of the night, especially if you like technical wrestling.

6:55 p.m.: Some last-minute hype with Andrade doing a backstage interview and The Usos doing a quick promo.

The Viking Raiders beat Hawkins and Ryder

6:50 p.m.: The biggest upset was that Hawkins and Ryder actually got some offense in. This match was never in doubt with the Viking Raiders hitting the Viking Experience to get the quick win.

6:42 p.m.: The first match on the kickoff show — which was added just this afternoon — is the Viking Raiders against Hawkins and Ryder in tag team action.

6:30 p.m.: Lots of interviews during the first 30 minutes of the kickoff show including Ruby Riott making her case for the women's chamber match, The Miz and John Morrison singing, and Braun Strowman calling Sami Zayn a "clown".

6:15 p.m.: In case you need a refresher on the rules for an Elimination Chamber match, here you go. And the women's chamber match will likely be the main event.

6:00 p.m.: Welcome to Sporting News' live coverage of WWE Elimination Chamber 2020. Two matches will take place inside the chamber and one will have WrestleMania ramifications. Altogether, there are four title matches including the "SmackDown" tag titles up for grabs in the other match inside the chamber.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 lineup

— Shayna Baszler, Asuka, Ruby Riott, Natalya, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan in an Elimination Chamber match with the winner facing Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36 for the "RAW" women's championship

— The Miz and John Morrison vs. The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston) vs. The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) vs. Heavy Machinery (Otis and Tucker) vs. Lucha House Party (Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado) vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode for the "SmackDown" tag-team championship

— Braun Strowman vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, and Cesaro in a 1-on-3 handicap match for the Intercontinental championship

— The Street Profits vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy for the "RAW" tag team titles

— Aleister Black vs. AJ Styles in a No Disqualification match

— Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo for the United States championship

— Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak

— The Viking Raiders vs. Curt Hawking and Zack Ryder (kickoff show)