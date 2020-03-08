WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 live stream: How to watch WWE Network, PPV price

Get ready for WWE Elimination Chamber 2020, the last stop before WrestleMania 36 with matches featuring the giant steel structure.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 will be at the Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia, Penn. on Sunday, March 8.

The show is quickly approaching so keep checking back here as the card comes together. Plus, Sporting News will have plenty of WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 coverage on the day of the event.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 live stream

TV channel: WWE Network (PPV)

Live stream: WWE.com/livestream+

WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 will be available via the WWE Network and on pay-per-view.

The WWE Network app is available on certain smart TVs - including Samsung, LG, Sony, and Panasonic - as well as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Kindle Fire, Roku, Google Play, and Chromecast. You can also watch the network on your Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS3, and PS4 by downloading the app through its stores.

What time does WWE Elimination Chamber 2020?

Date: Sunday, March 8

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET (preshow) | 7 p.m. ET (main card)

Location: Wells Fargo Arena in Philadephia, Penn.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 will air live on Sunday, March 8, 2020. The pre-show will start at 6:00 p.m. ET with the main card beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

How much does WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 PPV cost?

You can purchase WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 on pay-per-view through cable and satellite providers including Spectrum, Cox, Xfinity, Verizon FiOS TV, Cable One, Dish Network and DirecTV for $59.99-$69.99.

How much are tickets for WWE Elimination Chamber 2020?

Tickets for WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 are available on Ticketmaster and Stubhub. They range in cost from the cheapest, around $40, to the most expensive tickets at around $300.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 matches

— Shayna Baszler, Asuka, Ruby Riott, Natalya, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan in an Elimination Chamber match with the winner facing Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36 for the "RAW" women's championship

— The Miz and John Morrison vs. The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston) vs. The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) vs. Heavy Machinery (Otis and Tucker) vs. Lucha House Party (Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado) vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode for the "SmackDown" tag-team championship

— Braun Strowman vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn and Cesaro in a 3-on-1 handicap match for the Intercontinental championship

— The Street Profits vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy for the "RAW" tag team titles

— Aleister Black vs. AJ Styles in a No Disqualification match

— Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo for the United States championship

— Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak





