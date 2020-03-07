WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 date, start time, matches, PPV cost, location, rumors

While the WWE is on the Road to WrestleMania, it has to make a stop along with the way with the WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 event on Sunday, March 8, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia and airing live on the WWE Network and on pay-per-view.

No matches have been officially announced yet but expect both a men's and women's Elimination Chamber match, a steel structure that surrounds the entire ring with six pods inside with participants entering the match in intervals until only one person or team is left standing. The fallout of this show will have a bearing on WrestleMania 36, WWE's annual showcase event taking place on April 5.

Keep checking for updates here as more matches are announced and make sure to follow along here on Sporting News for live coverage of WWE Elimination Chamber 2020.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

What time does WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 start?

Date: Sunday, March 8

Time: 6 p.m. ET (preshow) | 7 p.m. ET (main card)

Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Penn.

TV channel: WWE Network (PPV)

Live stream: WWE.com/livestream+

WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 will air live on Sunday, March. The preshow is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET and the main card will begin at 7 p.m. ET.

How to watch WWE Elimination Chamber 2020, PPV cost

WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 will be available for purchase on pay-per-view or via the WWE Network.

The WWE Network is available at WWE.com or by downloading the app on certain smart TVs - including Samsung, LG, Sony, and Panasonic - as well as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Kindle Fire, Roku, Google Play, and Chromecast. You can also watch the network on your Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS3, and PS4 by downloading the app through its stores.

It costs $9.99 per month to sign up to watch the WWE Network online.

You can purchase WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 on pay-per-view through cable and satellite providers including Spectrum, Cox, Xfinity, Verizon FiOS TV, Cable One, Dish Network and DirecTV for $59.99-$69.99.

Story continues

WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 match card

— Shayna Baszler, Asuka, Ruby Riott, Natalya, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan in an Elimination Chamber match with the winner facing Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 36 for the "RAW" women's championship

— The Miz and John Morrison vs. The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston) vs. The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) vs. Heavy Machinery (Otis and Tucker) vs. Lucha House Party (Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado) vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode for the "SmackDown" tag-team championship

— Braun Strowman vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn and Cesaro in a 3-on-1 handicap match for the Intercontinental championship

— The Street Profits vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy for the "RAW" tag team titles

— Aleister Black vs. AJ Styles in a No Disqualification match

— Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo for the United States championship

WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 rumored matches

— Elimination Chamber match for the "SmackDown" women's championship