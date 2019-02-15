WWE Elimination Chamber 2019: What time does it start, TV channel, how to stream online, full fight card

WWE will crown their first women’s tag team champions on Sunday at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

The company’s women have proved to be their biggest and most watchable commodity over the last two years.

With Becky Lynch the WWE’s must-watch star at present and Ronda Rousey the current Raw Women’s Champion, the competition is fierce.

That will only continue on Sunday at Elimination Chamber, where six tag teams will converge inside the demonic structure and fight for glory.

But that’s not all – the WWE Championship is on the line in another featured Chamber bout as Daniel Bryan defends against the top of the field on Smackdown Live.

Rousey, Braun Strowman and Finn Balor all also have matches on what’s shaping up to be a busy night.

To help get you ready for the event, here’s The Independent’s guide to the 2019 Elimination Chamber event.

When is Elimination Chamber?

Elimination Chamber airs in the UK this Sunday night, 17th February, into Monday morning, with the action getting underway with the main portion of the show starting at midnight – though a Kick Off show, featuring some build-up and, most likely one preliminary match, will air immediately before, starting at 11pm.

The first ever WWE women's tag team champions will be crowned at Elimination Chamber (WWE)

Where is Elimination Chamber being held?

This year’s Elimination Chamber takes place in Houston, Texas, at the Toyota Centre. The venue has a capacity of around 18,000 but Sunday’s attendance is likely to be closer to 15,000.

Where and how can I watch Elimination Chamber?

There are a variety of ways to catch the event. You can order it on Sky Sports Box Office for the price of £14.95 either live or via repeat in the following days.

WWE are also airing the event via their own in-house streaming subscription service, WWE Network. It’s available for £9.99 per month. You can view WWE Network on most smartphones and devices, including PS3, PS4, Xbox 360 or Xbox One and the vast majority of connected smart televisions.

Is there a way to stream Elimination Chamber for free?

Yes – it’s legal and a complete bargain!

WWE Network offers its streaming service completely free of charge to new subscribers for the first month. So, head over to wwe.com and sign up as a new user and you’ll get the next months’ worth of action without spending a penny – including not only Sunday’s Elimination Chamber, but also March’s Fastlane event, the final pay-per-view before Wrestlemania.

WWE Elimination Chamber will see six men battle it out for the WWE Championship (WWE)

What’s the main event?

The main event will, almost certainly, be the Chamber match to determine the first WWE Women’s tag team champions.

Three teams from Raw – Nia Jax and Tamina, The Riott Squad and Bayley and Sasha Banks, will combat three teams from Smackdown Live, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, The Iconics and Naomi and Carmella.

The build-up to this match has been solid over the course of the last few weeks, and it looks like the duo of Bayley & Banks are up there among the favourites to walk away with the championships.

What’s the WWE Championship match?

Daniel Bryan has been performing excellently in the role of villain on Smackdown Live since beating AJ Styles for the gold back in November. He’s eyeing up a marquee title defence at Wrestlemania, but he has a way to go yet. On Sunday, for instance, he has to defend his gold against five other men.

Competing in the match alongside Bryan will be Jeff Hardy, Styles, Randy Orton, Kofi Kingston and Samoa Joe.

Becky Lynch is currently the must-watch superstar in the WWE (WWE )

What’s the full Elimination Chamber card?

Here’s the line-up in full:

WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match: Daniel Bryan (c) vs AJ Styles vs Jeff Hardy vs Kofi Kingston vs Randy Orton vs Samoa Joe

Women’s Tag Team Championship Elimination Chamber Match: Nia Jax & Tamina vs Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan vs Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville vs The IIconics vs Bayley & Sasha Banks vs Carmella & Naomi

Raw Women’s Championship: Ronda Rousey (c) vs Ruby Riott

Intercontinental Championship – Handicap Match: Bobby Lashley (c) & Lio Rush vs Finn Balor

Braun Strowman vs Baron Corbin

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Miz & Shane McMahon (c) vs The Usos

Cruiserweight Championship: Buddy Murphy (c) vs Akira Tozawa