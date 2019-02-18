WWE Elimination Chamber 2019 results: Daniel Bryan, Ronda Rousey remain champions

With the crowd firmly behind him, Kofi Kingston was ready to achieve his dream of becoming WWE champion. Instead, it was Daniel Bryan retaining the title in an excellent match to close out the WWE Elimination Chamber.

The main event match inside the Eliminaton Chamber saw Samoa Joe, AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, and Randy Orton all be eliminated and it came down to Kingston and Bryan to determine who would leave as champion. It was an exciting, tense back and forth between the two men — with both having their chances to win — before Bryan finally connected with a running knee to get the victory.

The match capped off what was an otherwise average show that saw Ronda Rousey easily retain the "RAW" women's championship against Ruby Riott. After the match, Charlotte Flair got in the ring to confront Rousey with the two set to square off at WrestleMania 35 in April. But then, a suspended Becky Lynch selling an injured left leg came to the ring on crutches and ended up using them to beat up both Flair and Rousey.

WWE Elimination Chamber also saw the team of Bayley and Sasha Banks earn an emotional win to become the inaugural WWE women's tag team champions, beating five other teams inside the Elimination Chamber. Plus, Finn Balor won the Intercontinental championship for the first time in his career, while The Usos became "SmackDown" tag team champions.

Check out Sporting News's complete WWE Elimination Chamber 2019 coverage below.



(All times Eastern.)





WWE Elimination Chamber 2019 live updates

10:16 p.m.: After the match, Big E and Xavier Woods come to the ring and the fans chant "Thank you Kofi." That guy is one of the more underrated talents in the WWE. Considering this match and the crowd support for Kingston, maybe he should get a rematch at WrestleMania 35.

Daniel Bryan defeats AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, Kofi Kingston, Randy Orton, and Samoa Joe for the WWE championship in an Elimination Chamber match

10:15 p.m. FINISH: Bryan goes to the top rope, but Kingston catches him with a kick to the head. Bryan climbs to the top of a pod and Kingston follows. He punches away at Bryan ad smashes his head against the wall. Kingston goes for a suplex, but Bryan holds him off and then bashes his head into the plastic wall. He goes for a suplex, but Kingston blocks it. Bryan climbs down to the top rope and Kingston kicks him in the face and he's down in the ring. Kingston flies off the pod, but misses the big splash. Bryan with the running knee and he gets the pin to keep the WWE championship. That was one hell of a match that kept everyone on the edge of their seats. Tremendous match and the last portion between Bryan and Kingston was incredible.

10:10 p.m.: Bryan is now stomping on Kingston's face and makes the cover, but Kofi stays alive. Bryan goes for the running knee, but Kingston instead hits Trouble in Paradise. He makes the cover and gets a two count and Bryan reverses it into a two count. Bryan then gets the LaBell Lock, but Kingston won't tap and gets to the ropes. This is exhausting and exciting.

10:08 p.m.: They're fighting outside the ring with Kingston slamming Bryan into the chamber over and over. He goes for a bulldog, but Bryan pushes him off and Kingston goes crashing hard into a pod. Bryan then with a running knee and he makes the cover, but Kingston kicks out.

10:06 p.m.: Another great exchange with Bryan rushing at Kingston and hitting him with kicks to the face three times in a row, but when he goes for a fourth time, Kingston connects with double knees to the chest. He goes for the pin and Bryan barely kicks out. This is tense. People believe in Kofi!

10:04 p.m.: Bryan with a series of kicks, but Kingston comes back with the SOS. He makes the cover and Bryan kicks out at the last second. Crowd is completely behind Kofi.

10:02 p.m.: Orton grabs Kingston for an RKO, but instead gets hit with the Trouble in Paradise and Kingston pins the Viper! Randy Orton is eliminated. And now we're down to Daniel Bryan versus Kofi Kingston. Could this finally be Kofi's night?

10:00 p.m.: Styles jumps onto the top rope as he's about to deliver a big move onto Kingston but Orton nails him with an RKO and scores the pin. AJ Styles is eliminated.

9:58 p.m.: Randy Orton is the final entrant and it's down to him, Styles, Bryan, and Kingston. Orton is methodically going after everyone before Kingston hits him with a dropkick.

9:57 p.m.: Hardy has Styles positioned across the top rope and then climbs onto the top of a pod. He hits the Swanton Bomb, but then Bryan delivers a running knee to Hardy's face and gets the pin. Jeff Hardy is eliminated.

9:56 p.m.: Jeff Hardy comes into the match and immediately goes after the champ.

9:54 p.m.: Joe has Kingston in a Coquina Clutch, but Kofi gets out of it and then Styles connects with the Phenomenal Forearm and gets the pin on Joe. Samoe Joe is eliminated.

9:51 p.m.: Bryan is scaling the chamber and Styles hits him with the Phenomenal Forearm to the back. Now it's Kingston and Styles in the ring with Styles hitting a backbreaker and makes the cover, but only gets a two count.

9:48 p.m.: Joe is again lighting up Bryan with chops and then AJ Styles enters the match. He aand Bryan goes at it immediately, but Kingston gets involved.

9:45 p.m.: Joe with another massive chop on Bryan, who has has enough of that. He climbs onto the top of a pod to let Joe and Kingston go at it, but Kingston jumps up on the pod and attacks him. Bryan scales the chamber and Kingston does the same, but Joe pulls Bryan off and then Kingston dives off onto both of them.

9:43 p.m.: Joe with a thunderous chop that drops Bryan and now Kof Kingston enters the match to big cheers.

9:41 p.m.: Joe with a Boston Crab to an STF and then a Crossface as he tries to get the champion to give up. Bryan finally gets loose and throws Joe outside the ring and shoulder first into a pod.

9:38 p.m.: The bell rings and Bryan goes to the ringside area by the pods and wants no part of Joe. He finally gets in the ring where Joe kicks at his hamstrings and then takes him down and slaps on a leg submission hold before Bryan gets to the ropes. They go to the outside where Joe has Bryan backed up against the chamber and begins chopping him over and over.

9:35 p.m.: The match will start off with Samoa Joe and Daniel Bryan. Good choice. Before Bryan comes to the ring, he gets on the mic and says that WWE management has given fans authority and because of that, he has to start out this match. And then the ref commands Erick Rowan to the back and Bryan is really not happy. He says he has suffered for the greater good and that there is still hope because fans needs him and the planet needs him. Yes! Yes! Yes! Well, the fans are still booing him.

9:24 p.m.: This show has been a big bowl of meh so far and could really use a good match to close it out.

9:20 p.m.: Backstage, Shane McMahon is being looked at by the doctor when The Miz has a meltdown with Shane yelling at him to go home. And now, Lacey Evans walks most of the way to the ring and then walks to the back. OK then ...

9:17 p.m.: WWE just announced the Special Olympic World Games taking place in Abu Dhabi next month.

Baron Corbin defeats Braun Strowman in a No Disqualification match

9:15 p.m. FINISH: McIntyre trash talks Strowman who tries to fight back, but Corbin drills him from behind. They set up a table in the ring and McIntyre connects with a Claymore kick. They stack a table onto another table and then the three of them powerslam Strowman through them with Corbin then getting the pin. Yes, Baron Corbin beat Braun Strowman. Yippee.

9:12 p.m.: And Bobby Lashley is there as well, so it's 3-on-1 against Strowman, who is basically screwed.

9:10 p.m.: Surprisingly, it's been all Corbin so far, but that's over. Strowman with a big boot and leaves the ring to get a table, which he sets up in the corner and then powerslams Corbin through the table. Music hits and here comes Drew McIntyre.

9:07 p.m.: This is a no disqualification match, so Corbin immediately grabs a kendo stick and smashes Strowman with it. That didn’t last long and Strowman declares that “I don’t need a kendo stick to whip your a**” and breaks it across his knee. He sends Corbin outside the ring and who flings a chair at Strowman to no effect. Strowman charges at him and Corbin moves with the "Monster" running into the steel steps. Corbin then picks up the steps and hits him in the face with them.

9:02 p.m.: Rousey picks up the other crutch and she basically offers up Charlotte, wanting Rousey to get revenge on her. Just when Rousey makes a move toward Charlotte, Becky attacks her from behind and beats her down with a crutch while getting in some more licks on Charlotte. Finally, officials come down to the ring and take Becky away.

8:58 p.m.: After the match, Charlotte gets in the ring and she and Rousey go face to face. But here comes the suspended Becky Lynch on crutches.

The crowd is chanting "She's the Man" and then Becky beats the holy hell out of Charlotte with one of her crutches.

Ronda Rousey beats Ruby Riott to retain the "RAW" women's championship

8:56 p.m. FINISH: Riott gets back in the ring and Rousey immediately drops her, grabs her arm, points at the WrestleMania sign, and then slaps on the armbar as Riott taps out. Well, that didn't last long.

8:54 p.m.: The bell rings and Riott pulls Rousey down and hits some shots before Rousey connects with a few hip tosses as Riott gets out of the ring to slow things down. In the meantime, the crowd is chanting "We want Becky."

8:51 p.m.: Here comes Ronda dressed like Sonya Blade, who she is the voice for in the new MK 11 video game.

8:48 p.m.: Charlotte Flair comes to the ring and is asked when she knew she was going to replace Becky Lynch in the main event of WrestleMania. Instead, Charlotte talks about how Becky got herself suspended by pandering to the fans and how she needs your approval. "When I look in the mirror, my reflection gives me all the love and approval that I need." The crowd is loudly chanting for Becky as Charlotte says she's going to be watching this match closely from ringside.

Finn Balor beats Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush in a handicap match to win the Intercontinental championship

8:44 p.m.: After the match, Lashley is pretty ticked off as you would expect. He teased smashing Rush, but then backs off. Wait, he grabs him again and hits a big slam as the crowd applauds. I think we all expected that.

8:42 p.m FINISH.: Balor takes advantage of the situation and throws Rush back in the ring. He goes to the top rope and connects with the Coup de Grace for the win to become Intercontinental Champion.

8:40 p.m.: Rush can't get around Balor who wants to keep him in the ring. Balor knocks Lashley off the apron but he gets in the ring. Slingblade by Balor and then he tosses Lashley outside the ring. He throws Rush outside as well and hits a sommersault dive on both of them.

8:37 p.m.: Rush is back in and puts on an abdomnal stretch, but Balor reverses. Rush shows off his quickness and gets back to his corner and tags in Lashley again who immediately uses his strength and smashes Balor in the corner and then hits a big splash. Rush tags himself in and goes for a splash, but misses. Uh oh.

8:35 p.m. Balor runs the ropes before attempting a dive, but Rush grabs his leg. Balor chases him around the ring, but Lashey intervenes and drives Balor into the barricade. Back in the ring, Rush makes the tag, but does very little before tagging Lashley back in who immediately hits a big clothesline.

8:31 p.m.: This is a handicapped match, but only Lashley or Rush can be in at a time. All Lashley early on before Balor uses his quickness.

8:25 p.m.: Time for a handicapped match for the Intercontinental championship where Balor can pin or submit either Lashley or Rush to win the title.

8:20 p.m.: After the match, both The Miz and Shane are dejected. The Miz finally gets out of the ring and grabs Shane as they walk to the back together.

The Usos defeat The Miz and Shane McMahon (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) to win the "SmackDown" tag team championship

8:18 p.m. FINISH: Back in the ring, Jimmy hits Miz with a superkick. He goes for a splash off the top rope but Miz gets his knees up. He hits the Skull Crushing Finale but when Miz rolls him over for the pin, Jey reverses it and gets the pin. Just like that, we have new tag team champions. Solid match but too much Super Shane for me.

8:15 p.m.: Now Miz gets tagged in and does a springboard forearm and can't believe it himself. Now, Jey is outside the ring and Miz hits a double drop kick. Jimmy tries to hit Miz, but misses and instead hits his brother. Miz smashed Jey until he's laying on the announcer's table and Shane follows up with a big elbow off the top rope.

8:11 p.m.: Jey gets tagged in and does some damage and now Jimmy comes in. He throws a towel at Shane on the apron who catches it (of course). Miz finally gets in a move and makes the tag. SUPER SHANE-O-MAC TO THE RESCUE! Shane drops Jey with a big punch and then Jimmy with a float-over DDT. The Usos are in separate corners and Shane hits a coast-to-coast on Jimmy and goes for it on Jey, but instead gets hit with a superkick. Jey makes the cover, but Miz makes the save.

8:08 p.m.: Good tag-team wrestling by The Usos as they drop Miz across the top rope and are now in control including a huge clothesline by Jimmy.

8:05 p.m.: Yes, The Usos are heels in this match, but it's The Miz in control early before tagging in Shane. He's about to go coast to coast, but gets stopped by Jimmy and then drops him with a flurry before doing the same to Jey. Yeah, you can't stop Super Shane.

7:58 p.m.: The Miz comes out first and dedicates this match to his dad, daughter, Monroe Sky, and his wife, Maryse. Then Maryse comes out and together they announce ...

7:55 p.m.: Quite the emotional scene after that tag team match.

Sasha Banks and Bayley defeat Nia Jax and Tamina, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, The Riott Squad (Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan), The IIconics (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce), Carmella and Naomi in an Elimination Chamber match for the inaugural WWE women's tag team championship

7:51 p.m.: Now the final four are fighting on top of a pod with Bayley and Sonya gets pushed off. Bayley is hurt so Mandy smashes Sasha shoulder-first into a pod and then pushes her into the ring and drops her face but can’t get the pin.

FINISH: Mandy holds onto Sasha and Sonya charges at her with a spear but misses and hits her partner. Sasha then wants to put on the Banks Statement on Sonya but her shoulder is hurt so she does it with her legs. Sonya taps out and Sasha and Bayley win. Match was sloppy early on but picked up about midway through it.

Afterwards, Bayley and Sasha are interviewed in the ring and are in tears talking about how hard they fought to be in this position.

7:46 p.m.: We’re down to the final two teams with Bayley and Sasha against Mandy and Sonya. Sasha hits a Backstabber on Sonya and then Bayley hits her finisher but Mandy makes the save.

7:44 p.m.: With Nia out, Tamina is all alone and Bayley and Sasha take advantage of the moment, double team her and get the pin. Nia Jax and Tamina have been eliminated.

7:42 p.m.: Bayley is groggy standing in front of a pod. Nia charges at her but Bayley sidesteps her and Nia crashes hard through the pod.

7:40 p.m.: Nia hits a big Samoan drop and then Tamina follows up with a dive off the top rope and pins both Liv and Sarah. The Riott Squad have been eliminated.

7:38 p.m.: Banks and Bayley are teaming up against Mandy and Sonya. They stack them up in the corner and Bayley hits double knees as they crash into one another. And then the Riott Squad show off with dives off the top of a pod.

7:36 p.m.: Nia and Tamina are in the match and go over the IIconics. Billie and Peyton want no part of them and try to hide in a pod, but Nia and Tamina force it open, pull them each out and sling them around before pinning each of them. The IIconics have been eliminated.

7:33 p.m.: Naomi and Mandy square off with Naomi hitting the Rear View Mirror before Billie rolls her up and Peyton jumps over her and grabs Naomi's legs as they make the pin. Naomi and Carmella have been eliminated.

7:31 p.m.: Everyone is trading suplexes and superkicks and now everyone is down. Well, all 10 women in the match right now with Nia Jax and Tamina banging on their pod, wanting to jump into the fray.

7:29 p.m.: The IIconics send the other two teams face-first into the steel of the chamber and now Naomi and Carmella enter the match. Remember — no one has been eliminated yet.

7:26 p.m.: Time for another team and its the IIconics. Both of them try for pins, but can't get a three count and are frustrated. Then they team together to drop Deville face-first and then take down Morgan. They drag Bayley into the middle of the ring where Billie holds her and Royce delivers a knee to the face. They try for a double pin, but Sasha makes the save. Then they double up on Sasha and make the cover, but can't pin her either.

7:24 p.m.: Logan smashed Banks face-first into one of the pods and now there's a faceoff between the team of Logan and Morgan and the team of Rose and Deville. That doesn't last long before they start trading blows. Now that they've beaten each other up, Bayley is fired up and taking shots at each of them. She get cut off on the top rope and all four women on other teams in the match combine to hit her with a suplex.

7:20 p.m.: Rose misses with a big boot and got her leg stuck in the chamber with Bayley then hitting her with a neck breaker. And the buzzer goes off with another team entering — it's Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan.

7:17 p.m.: This is only the second time that a tag team match has taken place inside the chamber. And so far, Deville and Rose have been in control.

7:14 p.m.: And the match is finally underway and starts off with Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville against Sasha Banks and Bayley.

7:05 p.m.: WWE has been pushing this match hard during the kickoff show. It sounds like this match was in the running to end the show, but instead it will be the opener with the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE championship expected to go on last.

7:00 p.m.: Here we go with the main card of the Elimination Chamber.

6:57 p.m.: Texas's own Mark Henry is here to give some predictions. BTW, Mark looks to be in great shape. One more run for the "World's Strongest Man?"

6:53 p.m.: In case you're wondering what Kevin Owens is up to tonight — he's about a month away from a return and he'll be spending tonight watching Elimination Chamber at home with his kids eating pizza. And he doesn't understand how anyone can like pineapple on their pizza. Preach on, Kev.

Buddy Murphy beats Akira Tozawa to retain the Cruiserweight championship

6:52 p.m. FINISH: Murphy gets back in it with a big knee to the face, but then Tozawa puts him in the octopus submission hold. Murphy gets out of it and catches Tozawa with Murphy's Law for the win. Nice match between them to kick off the show.

6:49 p.m.: Tozawa comes back with a huge clothesline that turns Murphy inside out. He stomps on the champ and tries to go to the top rope, but Murphy stops him, only to get hit with a reverse huracanrada. Murphy goes outside the ring, but Tozawa connects with a back-to-back dives and then with a huge Senton splash off the top rope onto Murphy's back as he was laying across the middle rope.

6:47 p.m.: Quite the combination by the champ.

6:45 p.m.: How about this for a reversal?!?!

6:43 p.m.: Back to the action with Tozawa connecting with a missile drop kick and then a running kick to the face. Then, he hits a Shining Wizard and makes the cover but Murphy kicks out.

6:41 p.m.: Good match so far, so let's interrupt it and go split screen to get backstage comments from Big E and Xavier Woods to talk up their New Day partner Kofi Kingston, who is competing for the WWE championship later tonight.

6:39 p.m.: Tozawa and Murphy exchange chops early on both in and out of the ring. Murphy looks to deliver one, but Tozawa ducks and Murphy's hand hits the post. A minute later, Tozawa goes for a dive from the ring, but the champ catches him.

6:34 p.m.: Here we go with the first match of the night with the Cruiserweight championship on the line.

6:32 p.m.: Tonight marks the return of the women's tag team titles that have been on ice since 1989. The company was still the WWF then, so the match tonight is being advertised as the winners becoming the inaugural WWE women's tag team titles. A little piece of trivia — the last WWF women's tag team champions were he Glamour Girls (Leilani Kai and Judy Martin).

6:20 p.m.: WWE is replaying an angle they did at last night's house show where a suspended Becky Lynch interrupted Charlotte Flair's match. However, it backfired as Flair attacked her bad left leg and re-aggravated the injury. WWE is all-in on this storyline and is trying to use Lynch as much as possible.

6:17 p.m.: The Bar — Sheamus and Cesaro — have crashed the kickoff show to say it was nothing but a fluke that they lost the "SmackDown" tag team titles to The Miz and Shane McMahon. And Heavy Machinery — Otis and Tucker — have joined in as well. Are we getting a feud between the two teams?

6:12 p.m.: In case you don't know, here are the rules for the Elimination Chamber matches. "Regularly scheduled intervals" meaning "however long we deem and whether or not the show is going long at this point" — or five minutes between each entrant.

6:08 p.m.: Mustafa Ali was supposed to be in the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship, but he has not been cleared after suffering a concussion. Instead, it will be Kofi Kingston getting the spot. Injuries happen, but it's too bad that Mustafa can't be in this match considering the great work he has done to earn a spot in a big match like this. On the flip side, kudos to WWE for putting Kingston in the match and spotlighting him on "SmackDown" earlier this week by letting him go over an hour in the gauntlet match against the other participants in tonight's chamber match, including him pinning the current WWE champion Daniel Bryan.

6:02 p.m.: And the kickoff show is underway with Jonathan Coachman, Beth Phoenix, Booker T, and Sam Roberts. Some news already as they announced that Phoenix will be a part of the broadcast team for the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE women's tag team titles.

5:52 p.m.: Welcome to live coverage of WWE Elimination Chamber! The kickoff show is about to begin with the main card getting underway at 7 p.m. Follow along all night here on Sporting News for coverage.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2019 lineup

— Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton vs. Samoa Joe for the WWE championship in an Elimination Chamber match

— Ronda Rousey vs. Ruby Riott for the "RAW" women's championship

— Nia Jax and Tamina vs. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville vs. The Riott Squad (Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan) vs. The IIconics (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce) vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Carmella and Naomi in an Elimination Chamber match for the inaugural WWE women's tag team championship

— Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush vs. Finn Balor in a handicap match for the Intercontinental championship

— The Miz and Shane McMahon vs. The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) for the "SmackDown" tag team championship

— Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin in a No Disqualification match

— Buddy Murphy vs. Akira Tozawa for the Cruiserweight championship (kickoff show)

WWE Elimination Chamber 2019 predictions

— Daniel Bryan retains the WWE championship in a hard-fought match.

— Ronda Rousey successfully defends the "RAW" women's championship followed by an angle involving Charlotte Flair and possibly Becky Lynch.

— Sasha Banks and Bayley outlast the five other teams to win the WWE women's tag team championship.

— Finn Balor pins Lio Rush to win the Intercontinental championship in a handicap match, infuriating current champion Bobby Lashley.

— The Miz and Shane McMahon hold onto the "Smackdown" tag team championship with a win over The Usos.

— Braun Strowman beats up Baron Corbin in their No Disqualification match and also gets a victory.

— Buddy Murphy keeps the cruiserweight championship in an exciting match against Akira Tozawa.

