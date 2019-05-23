WWE denies telling Ashley Massaro to stay quiet about sexual assault

Ashley Massaro claimed WWE wanted her to keep her sexual assault quiet. (Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images)

WWE said it never met with Ashley Massaro regarding sexual assault claims. Following Massaro’s death Thursday, an affidavit emerged alleging Massaro was told to keep quiet by WWE when she informed members of the organization about the assault.

WWE released a statement Wednesday claiming that meeting with Massaro never happened, according to PostWrestling.com.

WWE is saddened by the death of Ashley Massaro, and we reiterate our condolences to her family. However, we regret that her attorney Konstantine Kyros, who filed multiple cases against WWE, lost all of them, and was sanctioned multiple times by the Court for repeated misconduct and false allegations, is using Ashley’s death to further his malicious campaign against WWE by releasing an affidavit that she submitted to the Court and later apologized to WWE for being involved with, so we wish to make certain things crystal clear.

At no time was Vince McMahon or the management of WWE ever informed by Ashley Massaro or anybody else that she had been sexually assaulted, drugged, raped or sodomized by a military doctor with a nurse standing guard while on a goodwill tour in 2007 to U.S. military bases in Kuwait. In fact, if she ever articulated such a claim to WWE, we would have reported it immediately to the Base Commander.

At no time was there ever a meeting with Vince McMahon, Kevin Dunn, John Laurinaitis or other company executives in which she told them of such a claim and was instructed to keep it quiet.

In the affidavit, Massaro claimed she was raped by a military doctor while on a WWE trip to Kuwait in 2006. After being examined by a WWE doctor, Massaro said she had a meeting with WWE owner Vince McMahon — and others within the company — regarding the assault. In the meeting, Massaro claimed McMahon told her reporting the rape to the proper authorities would ruin WWE’s relationship with the U.S. military.

Massaro’s allegations were part of a larger lawsuit dealing with concussions among wrestlers. That suit was initially dismissed, but an appeal is set for July. Massaro reportedly apologized to WWE for her involvement in the lawsuit.

