WWE Crown Jewel: Natalya defeats Lacey Evans in first-ever WWE women's match in Saudi Arabia

It was history in the making as Natalya faced Lacey Evans in the first-ever WWE women's match in Saudi Arabia. In the end, Natalya scored the victory at WWE Crown Jewel when Evans got caught in the Sharpshooter and tapped out.

Both women wore long pants along with sleeved-shirts covered by t-shirts with their names and symbols for the match taking place at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh in front of nearly 70,000 fans.

The match started slowly but the women showing mutual respect for one another. As it went along, it picked up steam with the women going back and forth connecting with their trademark moves.

Late in the contest, Evans connected with a springboard, moonsault but Natalya kicked out. When Evans went for the move a second time, Natalya pulled her off the top rope and connected with a discus lariat before slapping on the Sharpshooter to score the win.

After the match, Natalya and Evans stood in the middle of the ring and raised each other's arms in the air to share in the moment. After sharing a hug and some tears, both of them celebrated with female fans sitting at ringside.



