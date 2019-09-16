WWE Clash of Champions results: Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch and Randy Orton star in Charlotte

Seth Rollins retained his Universal Championship at a cost at Clash of Champions, after being attacked by ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt.

Rollins had just defeated Braun Strowman in the night’s main event, overcoming the Monster Among Men with a Pedigree and a Stomp after the challenger’s knee gave way after extensive punishment.

The champ thought he’d finally seen the end of an exhausting night, having also teamed with Strowman in a losing effort for their tag team championships earlier in the night. At the last, though, Wyatt appeared in typically sinister fashion before leaving Rollins in his wake.

Wyatt made clear he’d intend to challenge the winner of the Strowman-Rollins bout, and left North Carolina having made a clear statement.

Earlier in the night, Rollins and Strowman’s tag title loss to Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler came after a typical miscommunication between the two unlikely partners, the challengers taking full advantage after Rollins fell victim to a Glorious DDT.

Bray Wyatt made a sinister appearance at Clash of Champions (WWE)

There was plenty of noteworthy action at Clash of Champions, but many matches seemed to struggle for pace and tempo – one of a few exceptions being the Raw Women’s Championship match that saw Becky Lynch ultimately retain, despite being disqualified in her match with Sasha Banks after inadvertently hitting a referee.

AJ Styles retained his United States Championship in a disappointingly-short match with Cedric Alexander, an equally-brief affair seeing Bayley keep hold of her Smackdown Women’s Championship after beating Charlotte Flair. Bayley’s new ‘heel’ persona will take a bit of getting used to for many fans, especially given this underhand victory – achieved by a blow from an exposed turnbuckle – came at the expense of one of the best ‘bad guys’ in the business.

Seth Rollins retained his Universal Championship (WWE)

Title changes were something of a rarity at Clash of Champions, but The Revival were one of those celebrating after they claimed the Smackdown tag team champions. After isolating Xavier Woods and having already eliminated Big E from the affair, Dash and Wilder were able to force Woods into submission, working over his already injured knee.

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross were among the other incumbents to escape relatively unscathed, successfully turning back the challenge of Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville – not helped by a distraction from those clamouring for WWE‘s 24/7 Championship.

The Revival won gold after defeating the New Day (WWE)

Two other titles staying put were the WWE Championship and the Intercontinental championship. Kofi Kingston continues his lengthy reign with the former after once again defeating Randy Orton in the latest in their series of matches, while Shinsuke Nakamura needed some help from Sami Zayn to ensure The MIz didn’t snare away his Intercontinental gold.

Another notable moment for the night was the return to action of Luke Harper, who has been missing for months as a result of injury and reported backstage discontent. Harper has been rumoured to be heading to the exit door for some time now, but dispelled those fears – for now at least – by aiding his former partner, Rowan, defeat Roman Reigns in their no disqualification match.

WWE CLASH OF CHAMPIONS – QUICK RESULTS

Universal Championship: Seth Rollins (c) defeated Braun Strowman

Raw Women’s Championship: Sasha Banks defeated Becky Lynch (c) by DQ.

WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston (c) defeated Randy Orton

Raw Tag Team Championship: Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode defeated Seth Rollins & Braun Strowman (c)

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) defeated Charlotte Flair

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Revival defeated The New Day (c)

Women’s Tag Team Championship: Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross (c) defeated Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville

Intercontinental Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) defeated The Miz

No Disqualification Match: Rowan defeated Roman Reigns

Kick-off Show results

Cruiserweight Championship Triple Threat: Drew Gulak (c) defeated Humberto Carrillo and Lince Dorado

United States Championship: AJ Styles (c) defeated Cedric Alexander via Styles Clash