WWE Clash of Champions: Live online stream information as Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch defend titles

Seth Rollins must pull double duty as he looks to defend two titles at WWE Clash of Champions on Sunday.

Rollins reigns supreme as the top dog of WWE’s Raw brand, currently the Universal Champion and one half of the show’s tag team champions.

His tag partner is the Monster Among Men, Braun Strowman, and – in true WWE style – Strowman is also the number one contender for the Universal title bout.

It means the partners will have to do battle, likely in the show’s main event, having teamed together earlier in the night.

The two have pledged to not let their singles clash impact the task in hand in respect of the tag team titles, but many expect that the struggle to co-exist may prove too much to overcome.

It’s all part of a full night of action at Clash of Champions. Here’s our handy guide of everything you need to know about the evening that sees all the company’s marquee titles on the line:

When is Clash of Champions?

Clash of Champions takes place on Sunday 15th September. The main part of the show gets underway at midnight (BST), but the ‘pre-show’ begins at 11pm – this hour-long feature usually involves at least one match in addition to all the build-up and panel-based chatter.

Where can I watch?

Sky Sports are showing the event on Sky Sports Box Office. You can order and watch it live, but – in addition – Clash of Champions is repeated from 6am on Monday all the way through to 9pm on Thursday.

Alternatively, you can subscribe to WWE’s in-house service, WWE Network, which will air the event as it happens and almost immediately on demand afterwards, indefinitely.

You can view WWE Network on most smartphones and devices, including PS4, Xbox 360 or Xbox One and the vast majority of connected smart televisions.

If you have a PS3 or some older generations of iPads, be aware that WWE Network no longer functions on these platforms.

How much will it cost to watch?

That depends on which method you chose. Sky Sports Box Office are charging £14.95 for their airings, while WWE Network subscriptions are a cheaper at £9.99 per month.

Can you stream it online for free?

Yes, and it’s entirely legal! WWE Network is actually free of charge for new subscribers.

So, if you’re a first-time subscriber, head over to wwe.com before Sunday’s show and sign up. That will give you a month’s access for free, which will include not only this show, but also any other WWE content and events for the month.

Where is it being held?

Clash of Champions takes place in Charlotte, North Carolina, at the Spectrum Centre. The venue can accommodate around 20,000 fans for wrestling events, but it is unlikely that Sunday’s event will fetch close to that number.

Though the venue has hosted plenty of WWE broadcasts, only one pay-per-view event has been held there, that being Vengeance some 13 years ago.

What are the stand-out bouts?

As we’ve mentioned, Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman are expected to dominate the show, with their Universal Championship bout the most likely candidate to end the event.

Meanwhile, Kofi Kingston continues to reign as WWE Champion, having won the gold back in spring at Wrestlemania. He’s once again up against Randy Orton on Sunday.

It’s also a busy night for WWE’s top women, with both the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships on the line. Becky Lynch, Raw Women’s Champion, defends her gold against the returning Sasha Banks, while SmackDown’s Champion, Bayley, meets Charlotte Flair.

What is the full card for Clash of Champions?

Here is the night’s full line-up:

Universal Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Braun Strowman

WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sasha Banks

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Intercontinental Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. The Miz

United States Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Cedric Alexander

Raw Tag Team Championship: Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The New Day (c) vs. The Revival

Women’s Tag Team Championship: Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross (c) vs. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville

Cruiserweight Championship: Drew Gulak (c) vs. Humberto Carrillo vs. Lince Dorado

No Disqualification match: Roman Reigns vs. Rowan