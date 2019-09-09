WWE Clash of Champions 2019 live stream: How to watch WWE Network, PPV price

Get ready for WWE Clash of Champions 2019 with nearly every WWE title up for grabs on this one night.

WWE heads to the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC for the event on Sunday, September 15.

The event is approaching so keep checking back here as the card continues to fill up. Plus, Sporting News will have plenty of WWE Clash of Champions 2019 coverage on the day of the event.

WWE Clash of Champions 2019 live stream

TV channel: WWE Network (PPV)

Live stream: WWE.com/livestream+

WWE Clash of the Champions 2019 will be available via the WWE Network and on pay-per-view.

The WWE Network app is available on certain smart TVs - including Samsung, LG, Sony, and Panasonic - as well as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Kindle Fire, Roku, Google Play, and Chromecast. You can also watch the network on your Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS3, and PS4 by downloading the app through its stores.

When time does WWE Clash of Champions 2019 start?

Date: Sunday, Sept. 15

Time: 6 p.m. ET (preshow) | 7 p.m. ET (main card)

Location: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

WWE Clash of Champions 2019 will air live on Sunday, Sept.15, 2019. The pre-show will start at 6 p.m. ET with the main card beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

How much does WWE Clash of Champions 2019 PPV cost?

You can also purchase WWE Clash of Champions 2019 on pay-per-view through cable and satellite providers including Spectrum, Cox, Xfinity, Verizon FiOS TV, Cable One, Dish Network and DirecTV for $59.99-$69.99.

How much are tickets for WWE Clash of Champions 2019?

Tickets for WWE Clash of Champions 2019 are available at Ticketmaster and Stubhub. They range in cost from the cheapest, around $24, to the most expensive tickets above $1,400.

WWE Clash of Champion 2019 matches

- King of the Ring tournament finals

- Seth Rollins vs. Braun Strowman for the Universal championship

- Kofi Kingston vs. Randy Orton for the WWE championship

- Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks for the "RAW" women's championship

- Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair for the "SmackDown" women's championship

- Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode for the "RAW" tag team championship

- The New Day vs. The Revival for the "SmackDown" tag team championship

- Roman Reigns vs. Rowan

- Shinsuke Nakamura vs. The Miz for the Intercontinental championship

- Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. Fire and Desire (Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville) for the women's tag team championship

- Drew Gulak vs. Humberto Carrillo vs. Lince Dorado for the WWE cruiserweight championship

Note: Each of the matches listed above are confirmed for the official card.

WWE Clash of Champions 2019 rumored matches

