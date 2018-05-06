WWE Backlash 2018 results, live updates, matches, card, predictions

Here we go again.

WWE returns to pay-per-view on Sunday with Backlash from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ and airing live on the WWE Network. The event kicks off at 7:00 p.m. ET with the main card starting at 8:00 p.m.

The show features five championship matches including AJ Styles versus Shinsuke Nakamura in a no-disqualifications match for the WWE Championship. Plus, both the “RAW” and “SmackDown” Women’s Championships will be on the line while Roman Reigns squares off against Samoa Joe.

Sporting News will provide live bell-to-bell coverage of WWE Backlash 2018 beginning at 7:00 p.m.

(All times Eastern.)

WWE Backlash 2018 live updates

7:43 p.m.: Kurt Angle still has his comedy chops.

7:40 p.m.: As we get set for the first action of the night, check out my Backlash predictions at the bottom of the page. There are five championship matches but I don't expect many to change hands. In fact, I only predicted one — Nakamura beating Styles for the WWE Championship.

7:23 p.m.: The Miz just revealed that his match with Seth Rollins for the Intercontinental Championship will open the show. And he tried to get The Miztourage back together but Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas rebuffed him. My heart is broken but we did have this moment.

7:20 p.m.: Daniel Bryan is having his first one-on-one PPV match in over two years tonight. This comes after he lasted more than 70 minutes in the Greatest Royal Rumble match. He came back at WrestleMania and hasn't missed a beat - pretty amazing.

7:10 p.m.: The panel is arguing over who will win the Samoa Joe - Roman Reigns match. That is possibly the most intriguing match of the night. I'm not down on Reigns like some are but I predicted Joe will win. Maybe that's wishful thinking but he's been on roll lately.

Can @SamoaJoe put THE BIG DOG to tonight at #WWEBacklash, or will @WWERomanReigns bounce back in a big way? pic.twitter.com/RJ968TcQqR — WWE (@WWE) May 6, 2018

7:00 p.m.: Here we go with the Backlash kickoff show. Let's see who is at the announcer table ... it's Renee Young! Booker T, Peter Rosenberg and David Otunga are there too.

6:45 p.m.: Welcome to SN's live coverage of WWE Backlash. We still have a few minutes before the kickoff show so before then, check out Kevin Eck's latest post and my weekly news update including a preview for tonight's show.

WWE Backlash 2018 lineup

— AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a no disqualification match for the WWE Championship

— Seth Rollins vs. The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship

— Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton for the United States Championship

— Nia Jax vs. Alexa Bliss for the “RAW” Women’s Championship

— Carmella vs. Charlotte Flair for the “SmackDown” Women’s Championship

— Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe

— Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass

— Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

— Bayley vs. Ruby Riott on the kickoff show

WWE Backlash 2018 predictions

— Nakamura takes advantage of the “no DQ” stipulation and defeats Styles for the WWE Championship

— Rollins bests The Miz to retain the Intercontinental Championship

— Jeff Hardy scores a win over Randy Orton to keep the United States Championship

— Nia Jax overpowers her former BFF Alexa Bliss in defending the "RAW" Women's Championship

— Carmella finds a way to remain the "SmackDown" Women's Championship

— Samoa Joe backs up his talk and scores a win over Roman Reigns

— Daniel Bryan outwrestles the larger Big Cass in victory

— Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley prove to be too much for Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

— Bayley returns the favor and beat Ruby Riott

