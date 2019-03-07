WWE announces Tampa will host WrestleMania 36 in 2020

WrestleMania will make it's fourth trip to the Sunshine State in 2020 as the 36th edition of "The Showcase of the Immortals" heads to Tampa Bay, Florida.

“On behalf of everyone at WWE, we thank Mayor Buckhorn and Commissioner Hagan for bringing WrestleMania to Tampa Bay for the first time,” said Vince McMahon, WWE Chairman & CEO. “I am confident that Tampa Bay will be an outstanding host for our fans around the world.”As expected, WWE officially announced on Thursday that its annual signature event, WrestleMania 36, will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. on April 5, 2020."

This will mark the first time that the Tampa Bay Area will host WrestleMania and the fourth time the event will be held in Florida. Orlando served as the host in both 2008 and 2017 and Miami in 2012.

“Tampa Bay is proud to host WrestleMania,” said Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn. "Our region enjoys a special place in sports entertainment history and has produced many of its iconic figures. We look forward to WWE fans from around the world converging on our city in 2020 to enjoy all that we have to offer.”

Tampa Bay Times who first reported the story

Raymond James Stadium is home to the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers and can hold more than 60,000 people for the WWE's flagship event. The stadium will also serve as the home for XFL's Tampa Bay. The league — which is slated to begin play in February 2020 — is owned and operated by WWE CEO Vince McMahon.

"I would say it's probably the biggest event that we haven't had the opportunity to host yet," Tampa Bay Sports Commission executive director Rob Higgins told the

Tampa Bay Times who first reported the story . "So this is why this is such an incredible announcement for our hometown. WrestleMania is returning to the Sunshine State."



The city will host an entire week of WWE festivities including NXT TakeOver, the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony along with both of its weekly television shows "RAW" and "SmackDown" with all taking place at the Amalie Arena along with the WrestleMania Axxess fanfest at the Tampa Bay Convention Center. But there's much more to WrestleMania week with wrestling fans from around the world flocking to the host city to attend wrestling shows from promotions around the world.



The bidding for WrestleMania has become very competitive over the past decade, becoming financial windfalls for host cities that compare with the Super Bowl and the college football playoffs. In 2017, WrestleMania 33 generated a record $181.5 million in economic impact for nearby Orlando which serves as the second home base for the company and is home for the WWE Performance Center.



Tampa has served as a hotbed for wrestling during the days of territorial promotions featuring the likes of the "American Dream" Dusty Rhodes and Jack Brisco. Many of the current WWE superstars live in the city and surrounding area.



This year's event — WrestleMania 35 — will take place on April 7 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ with other events in nearby New York City and the nearby New Jersey area.



















