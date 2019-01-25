WWE announces NXT, NXT UK and '205 Live' crossover event with Worlds Collide Tournament

The WWE on Thursday announced a new concept, the Worlds Collide Tournament, which will air Saturday, Feb. 2, on the WWE Network and all of its social media channels. The matches will be taped during the Royal Rumble Axxess sessions in Phoenix this coming weekend at the Phoenix Convention Center.

The opening rounds of the 15-man tournament will begin at noon ET at WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. At 8 p.m. ET, the show will shift to the WWE Network where viewers will see a battle royal featuring all of the participants and the remaining rounds of the tournament including the final.

The Worlds Collide Tournament will highlight five wrestlers each from WWE NXT, WWE NXT UK and "205 Live."

WWE NXT will be represented by former NXT North American champion Adam Cole, Keith Lee, Shane Thorne, Dominik Dijakovic and The Velveteen Dream. NXT UK will be represented by former NXT tag team champion Tyler Bate, Travis Banks, Mark Andrews, Jordan Devlin and current NXT UK tag team champion Zack Gibson. The WWE "205 Live" team will feature former cruiserweight champion Cedric Alexander, Humberto Carrillo, Drew Gulak, Tony Nese and former cruiserweight champion TJP.

The winner of the tournament will receive a future NXT, NXT UK or "205 Live" championship match of his choosing.

This is an intriguing idea. Fans will get to see matches that they normally wouldn't see. Who doesn't want to see Adam Cole vs. Tyler Bate? Or The Velveteen Dream vs. Cedric Alexander? Here's hoping this is just the beginning of WWE crossover events, because fans, more than ever, want to see action.