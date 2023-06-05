WWE announces multi-year Twitch partnership

WWE

WWE has announced they've entered into a multi-year partnership with streaming service Twitch.

The deal will see the return of the official WWE Twitch channel as well as channels for WWE Superstars, featuring live and exclusive content.

Tonight's edition of WWE Raw (June 5) will also see the debut of a companion sidecast on Twitch, which promises to "bring the WWE Universe behind the scenes and closer to the in-ring action."

WWE

The weekly sidecast will be led by a rotating cast of hosts and will regularly feature appearances by WWE Superstars and include unique and exclusive content such as backstage interviews, and more.

The sidecast will stream live every Monday 8pm ET on https://www.twitch.tv/wwe or via the Twitch App.

The WWE's official Twitch channel will also be home to other live productions and will serve as an alternate live streaming feed for all of WWE’s Premium Live Event press conferences.

WWE

WWE's next Premium Live Event will be Money in the Bank, which will air live from London's O2 on Saturday, July 1.

Money in the Bank will the first WWE Premium Live Event to be held in London since Wembley Stadium hosted SummerSlam 1992.



In addition to Money in the Bank, WWE will also hold SmackDown on Friday, June 30, at London's O2. The event will mark the first time ever that WWE SmackDown has been broadcast live and in primetime from the UK, at 8pm on BT Sport.



Catch up on Raw, SmackDown, NXT and all the big WWE action via the WWE Network or BT Sport. US viewers can access the WWE Network via Peacock.

