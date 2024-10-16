Rhea Ripley is one of the faces of Raw, but where does she currently rank among her peers? (Photo by WWE/Getty Images)

Welcome! Before we begin, let's acknowledge a couple things about the notion of professional wrestling pound-for-pound rankings. Given the high frequency of matches and segments, plus the volatility of storylines, the movement may be drastic from week to week. Angles change, fans are fickle (I, Pen Shamrock, am one, so I’m allowed to say it), and the perception of who belongs in what slot is, aside from opinion, also ever-changing. But that's also what makes an endeavor like this so fun.

Where else in the sporting landscape can the mantle of Best In The World shift with a singular moment of exposition or one transcendent minute of exceptionalism, whether in the ring or on the mic?

So this what we're here to do: Twice monthly, we're checking in to determine who are the reigning kings and queens of the ring. Who's lighting the pro wrestling world afire? Whose heat is on the rise and whose gimmick is beginning to fall behind? Cry and complain all you want, but just know these rankings are definitive and final. With that in mind, let’s dig into our debut ladders for the week of Oct. 14.

Men's Pound-For-Pound List

10. Randy Orton

Orton swooped by NXT on Oct. 8 and casually collected an interview with Sexyy Red and a win over Je'Von Evans. He was a half-second away from pulling off one of the greatest RKO’s we’ve ever seen, but the silver lining was a viral moment of warm and fuzzy veteran leadership, during which Orton didn’t repeatedly call Evans stupid for their narrowly mistimed sequence. Orton also played mediator between Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes, but that’s not going well, making it the only blemish on the Viper’s résumé this week.

Randy Orton punches Kevin Owens during Smackdown on October 11. (Photo by WWE/Getty Images)

9. Solo Sikoa

Say what you want, but the ula fala rests around Solo’s neck and he’s like Thanos clinging to the infinity gauntlet with that thing. Sick tribal necklaces aside, Solo also scored a win over Jimmy Uso on "Smackdown" and he got the better of Roman Reigns in a brief exchange. He might not be the original tribal chief, but Solo’s contributions to keeping the Bloodline story compelling in Reigns’ absence have carried us from WrestleMania to the backend of 2024, and that simply can’t be ignored.

8. Kevin Owens

Owens has been beating the hell out of people lately, though there are two caveats. One, it’s his friends (Orton and Rhodes) he’s being violent toward, and two, he’s stomping them out by the bus after a show or in a parking lot; places that aren’t a ring where a pinfall can take place. Still, Owens’ rampages are undeniably compelling.

7. Roman Reigns

Just seventh?! Yes, deal with it. Since returning at WrestleMania, Reigns has cut some top-tier promos (including a cinematic masterpiece with Rhodes at Georgia Tech). But aside from words, Reigns has only wrestled once, partnering with his nemesis Rhodes to beat the Bloodline in a tag team match at Bad Blood 2024. Unfortunately, he's been outmanned and overpowered by Solo Sikoa and company ever since, keeping the Original Tribal Chief from maintaining a higher spot in the rankings. Still, considering his star power and attention-commanding presence, Reigns is always one Superman punch, one spear, one three-count away from surging back to the top.

6. Sheamus

Sheamus is putting on banger after banger as advertised, including a Donnybook match that saw him nail a beautiful bump worthy of a PLE on an ordinary "Raw." Could another Sheamus title run be down the road?

5. LA Knight

Knight defended his U.S. title against Andrade in September and Carmelo Hayes last week, establishing himself as an active and capable champion. The man’s cutting high-level promos and landing gnarly BFTs, what’s not to love? (Knight's also a great follow on Twitter, often engaging in trash talk with opponents. Kayfabe, baby!)

LA Knight continues to steamroll his way through WWE SmackDown. (Photo by WWE/Getty Images)

4. Jey Uso

If ignoring one’s sibling impacted these rankings, Uso would be higher. It’s not just that he draws massive reactions and has what’s arguably the most electric entrance in all of professional wrestling — Uso also stays active. He recently defended his Intercontinental Championship against Xavier Woods, then saved the New Day from a beatdown after Bron Breakker attacked them. Breaker’s been rabid and vocal about plans to get revenge on Uso for taking his title, so he should probably tread and yeet lightly.

🥉 3. Gunther 🥉

In recent weeks, the Ring General has defended his title against Sami Zayn, gotten under Bill Goldberg’s skin, and held his own in a verbal joust, face-to-face with Rhodes. He's been a true menace in the absolute best way, so a win over the American Nightmare at Crown Jewel 2024 could certainly propel Gunther atop these rankings.

🥈 2. Jon Moxley 🥈

After winning the AEW World Championship at WrestleDream by defeating and retiring one of the all-time greats, Bryan Danielson, Moxley stands firmly as one of the industry’s top dogs. It's a place he's familiar with considering this is his fourth reign, and with the momentum in his corner, the potential feels limitless.

👑 1. Cody Rhodes 👑

Of course. The Undisputed WWE Champion is currently holding his own in multiple beefs. Gunther is antagonizing him ahead of their upcoming match at Crown Jewel and Owens wants to fight Rhodes for teaming with Reigns, who also despises Rhodes because he’s in his way in life.

Cody Rhodes and Gunther are barreling toward a collision at WWE Crown Jewel. (Photo by WWE/Getty Images)

Women's Pound-For-Pound List

10. Iyo Sky

While Damage CTRL lost a tag team title opportunity against Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill Monday night, it was Sky's partner, Kairi Sane, who was pinned. Prior to that, Sky had wins over Belair in a singles match and Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn in a tag match back in September. She remains one of the very best in-ring performers — I mean, that moonsault, come on — and it’s worth wondering if gold will find its way back to her sooner than later.

9. Naomi

Naomi had a big night on "Smackdown" last Friday, landing a booming powerbomb on Nia Jax and pinning the dominant champion. There’s a lot of potential to build on this and carry that momentum into a push many fans have been long been calling for.

8. Tiffany Stratton

Miss Money in the Bank keeps finding herself in the vicinity of the respective women’s champions and she almost cashed in her bright pink briefcase on Liv Morgan — until Dirty Dom slithered in to make the save. Yes, Stratton is friends with Jax, the WWE Women's Champion, but there’s a toxicity in their connection and a Tiffy title reign feels more like a when than an if.

7. Jade Cargill

One half of a remarkably strong tag duo alongside Belair, things are looking up for Cargill, who is only getting better and simply looks as if championship belts belong around her waist. The two have defended their titles twice in the last week and it feels like they’re hitting their stride, with their chemistry at an all-time high. Cargill’s strength can’t be replicated, her movements resemble those of a superhero, and the pairing with Belair indicates we might get used to hearing “and still” for the foreseeable future.

6. Bianca Belair

Everything I said about Cargill applies to Belair, but the EST ranks narrowly higher for capturing the most recent pinfall that retained their titles. There’s also an intangible essence of leadership Belair carries in this partnership, though it doesn’t discredit Cargill, it simply enhances them both.

5 . Mariah May

There’s nothing better than an active champ, and that’s what AEW has in Mariah May. The Women’s Champion put her title on the line against Willow Nightingale at WrestleDream, her third defense since she beat Toni Storm for the belt at All In London on Aug. 25. The Glamour showed great chemistry with Nightingale before landing a running knee and Storm Zero to finish the job. With two and a half months left in 2024, May has time left to build on an already impressive reign.

4. Rhea Ripley

Ripley’s been determined to get her own revenge tour on the tracks, laser-focused on catching the slippery Morgan, but unfortunately there’s always some sort of outside interference hindering her efforts. Still, Ripley’s established herself as one of the faces of "Raw" and her presence garners visceral reactions from fans and opponents. It feels like we’re watching someone sprinting into their prime, and Ripley’s only one big victory away from rising even higher on this list.

🥉 3. Mercedes Moné 🥉

Moné is the TBS and & NJPW Strong Women's Champion for a reason. The CEO continually puts on quality matches, and that was on full display Oct. 8 when she clashed with Emi Sakura on "AEW Dynamite." After absorbing a hefty amount of offense from Sakura, Moné managed to score a submission win and followed up with a bonus beatdown on her already defeated opponent — masterful heelwork that earns her top-three billing.

🥈 2. Nia Jax 🥈

Being pinned by Naomi is the only drawback keeping Jax from a top ranking, but she quickly reestablished dominance on "Raw," when she interrupted the main event and overpowered Ripley and Morgan. It’s not just recent weeks, but since her return last year, Jax has excelled in every capacity, steadily entertaining on the mic and in the ring, masterfully creating the aura of a powerful force even after losses.

👑 1. Liv Morgan 👑

She’s the Women’s World Championship for a reason. And yes, she took a lot of damage on "Raw" from Ripley and Jax, but she was never pinned, and after recently being reunited with Raquel Rodriguez, momentum is on Morgan's side as WWE Crown Jewel draws closer.