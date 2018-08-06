WWE 2018 PPV schedule: Dates, events, venues

Sporting News
The WWE PPV schedule for 2018 seems to be set, with venues picked for WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Royal Rumble and Survivor Series.

With the news that WWE is reducing its pay-per-view event schedule to a significantly more palatable 14 shows in 2018 — as opposed to the 16 shows we saw in 2017 — it's a good time for you to set aside some viewing time on Sunday nights.

Of course, Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Survivor Series will be making their returns in 2018 as the company's Big Four events. Left in Gorilla position in 2017 will be Great Balls of Fire (which turned out to be one of the best shows of the year, awful name aside) and once again nixing No Mercy.

This year, we see the return of the co-branded Money in the Bank as opposed to the "SmackDown"-exclusive show seen in 2017. The ramifications and details have yet to be hammered out: Will we see the return of two briefcases, or will there be changes to the format and stipulations of the insanely popular ladder match?

In addition to the co-branded Money in the Bank, WWE announced in mid-February that the remaining shows in the year would be co-branded. Could the end of the brand split be coming — again?

See below for WWE's complete PPV schedule for 2018.

WWE 2018 PPV schedule

Event

Date

City

Venue

NXT TakeOver: Chicago

June 16

Chicago, Ill.

Allstate Arena

Money in the Bank

June 17

Chicago, Ill.

Allstate Arena

Extreme Rules

July 15

Pittsburgh, Penn.

TBA

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn

Aug. 18

New York, N.Y.

Barclays Center

SummerSlam

Aug. 19

New York, N.Y.

Barclays Center

Hell in a Cell

Sept. 16

San Antonio, Tex.

TBA

TLC

Oct. 21

Boston, Mass.

TBA

NXT TakeOver: Los Angeles

Nov. 17

Los Angeles, Calif.

Staples Center

Survivor Series

Nov. 18

Los Angeles, Calif.

Staples Center

Clash of Champions

Dec. 16

San Jose, Calif.

TBA

*Schedule, dates, venues subject to change.

