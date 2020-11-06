WWD Report Card: All Hail Kornacki’s Khakis

Anderson Cooper: 👏

When delivering an instantly iconic line you need to look timeless. The sharply tailored navy suit paired with the sleek silver tie and thick black frames — and perfectly coiffed gray hair — are the opposite of “an obese turtle on his back flailing in the hot sun realizing his time is over.”

Chris Wallace: 🥴

Always channeling that overly chatty uncle at a family daytime baptism, the softly tailored gray suit worn over the red rep tie and matching pocket square feels straight from a bygone era.

John King: 😉

The CNN star is rightfully trending on social for this polished look in the midst of chaos. The silver fox daddy look is refreshing and tasteful.

David Muir: 😵

Muir is the fashion star of the pack. His perfectly tailored sharp suit, ultra skinny tie and dark tonal color palette work as well delivering election updates as they would on a red carpet awards show.

