WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs. Ryan Gosling

Linen suits or pastel tailoring? A look at Brad Pitt and Ryan Gosling’s latest style turns.

Brad Pitt - Credit: Gerald Matzka/Getty Images

Gerald Matzka/Getty Images

Brad Pitt is using his fashion icon status to show how to dress during a heat wave in the ultimate style. Linen, of course, is the perfect summer fashion and, you know, a skirt is breezy between the legs.

Brad Pitt - Credit: Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

In a time when designers are trying to redefine what the new suiting is, Brad Pitt comes along with a sherbet orange linen suit layered over a Henley, instantly rewriting what a summer suit can be.

Brad Pitt - Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

It’s the same concept over and over: a deconstructed casual take on a traditional suit. The blazer and carrot-shaped pant worn over a bohemian-style Henley continues to reinforce his “I pretend I don’t care at all but I look super cool” image.

Ryan Gosling - Credit: Michael Buckner/Variety

Michael Buckner/Variety

The Hulk. The Green M&M. Yoda. Kermit the Frog. There are many iconic green characters throughout pop culture — unfortunately, there’s now Ryan Gosling in a seafoam green suit to add to the list. Playful colored suits are fine but this is an eyesore.

Ryan Gosling - Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

He’s definitely feeling Ken while promoting his movie “The Gray Man” with these pastel colors. The baby blue blazer paired with the pastel pink pant feels more appropriate for a baby shower or an Easter egg hunt. To be honest, a whole soft pink suit would’ve been amazing.

Ryan Gosling - Credit: dpa/Picture Alliance/Getty Images

dpa/Picture Alliance/Getty Images

This red and black ensemble is giving off British Royal Guard vibes — and not in a good way. There’s a ‘60s Mod reference as well, but the whole effort feels too costume-y and lacks a cool factor. We desperately miss the days of the “Drive” press tour.

