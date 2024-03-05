Julia Fox, Nicky Hilton, Becky G, and More of the Most Ubiquitous Faces at Fashion Week

What better way to celebrate the end of fashion month than by taking a look back at the most ubiquitous famous faces of the shows and parties? While many celebrities take a one-and-done approach to fashion week — Beyoncé dropping in at Luar, Shawn Mendes at Loewe, Cher at Balmain — there are others who just can’t get enough of the fashion excitement.

Below, WWD takes stock of the ubiquitors of fashion month, who surely must be exhausted (we know we are).

Julia Fox: LaQuan Smith, Vivienne Westwood, Wiederhoeft, Willy Chavarria, Ann Demeulemeester

Becky G: The singer and actress made the most of her time at New York Fashion Week, attending shows for Puma, Tommy Hilfiger, Willy Chavarria, Carolina Herrera, Christian Cowan, The Blonds, Area and PatBo.

Nicky Hilton: At this point, Nicky Hilton is a fashion week regular. This season, Hilton sat front row at shows including Michael Kors, Marc Jacobs, Monse, Prabal Gurung and Pamella Roland, attended a presentation for Alice + Olivia, and dropped by Moda Operandi’s party for Ludovic de Saint Sernin at Hotel Chelsea.

Jessel Taank: “The Real Housewives of New York” star attended shows for Christian Cowan, LaPointe, Cucculelli Shaheen, Bibhu Mohapatra, and PatBo.

Selah Marley: The model and singer stopped by Gucci’s Ancora boutique party in New York, and took in runway shows for Area, Collina Strada, Helmut Lang, and the Alice + Olivia presentation.

Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham: The couple were on double duty this fashion month. In between press for “Lola,” Peltz Beckham’s directorial debut, the couple stopped by YSL Beauty’s Candy Glaze party in New York, and stopped by Mugler and — naturally — Victoria Beckham during Paris Fashion Week.

Emma Chamberlain: Vivienne Westwood, Mugler, Acne, Gucci, Prada

Lisa Rinna: Balenciaga, Hermès, Off-White, Mugler, Courrèges, Versace

Serena Williams: Williams made the most of her time in Paris, sitting front row at Off-White, Balenciaga, Valentino and Balmain.

Kelly Rutherford: Rutherford’s fashion week schedule rivaled that of a fashion editor: in New York, she attended shows for Tommy Hilfiger, Badgley Mischka and Son Jung Wang, and attended Tod’s boutique reopening party; in London, she sat front row for Emilia Wickstead, and in Paris she took in new collections for Isabel Marant, Marine Serre, Roger Vivier and Dior, and attended a dinner in celebration of the Mithridate x LuisaViaRoma capsule launch.

