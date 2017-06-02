WVU hits 6 HRs, routs Terps 9-1 in 1st NCAA game since 1996

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) -- Kyle Davis hit two of West Virginia's six home runs, and the Mountaineers routed Maryland 9-1 on Friday in their first NCAA Tournament game in 21 years.

Jimmy Galusky also homered twice, Davis finished with three RBIs and winning pitcher B.J. Myers threw 5 2-3 shutout innings of relief for the second-seeded Mountaineers (35-24).

Ivan Gonzalez and Cole Austin also went deep for West Virginia, which is in its first tournament since 1996 and earned the first at-large selection in school history.

Zach Jancarski had three hits and drove in the lone run for the third-seeded Terrapins (37-22).

The Mountaineers scored in every inning they batted except the first and sixth. Maryland starter Brian Shaffer (7-4) allowed seven runs in five innings and allowed five homers.

Myers (5-4) gave up four hits, walked one and struck out one.