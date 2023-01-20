WVa governor's family coal firm agrees to reclaim mines

·3 min read

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A coal company owned by the family of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has agreed to reclaim three large surface mines in southwestern Virginia to settle a lawsuit with environmental groups.

Southern Appalachian Mountain Stewards, Appalachian Voices and the Sierra Club announced the settlement Thursday with A&G Coal Corp. Under the settlement, the reclamation of about 2,400 acres at all three sites in Wise County will be done in stages, with the final one completed by December 2025, the groups said in a statement.

Compliance of the agreement will be enforceable by a federal court order. The company would face penalties of $37,500 for failing to meet interim deadlines and $75,000 for failing to meet final deadlines. Coal removal at the three sites also would be prohibited if the deadlines aren't met. The company also will finance a dedicated reclamation escrow account with a portion of revenue from any coal mined at the three mines, up to $600,000, the statement said.

“It’s critically important that every coal mine be fully reclaimed by the operator in order to ensure that local communities are not burdened with ongoing negative environmental impacts,” said Judy Gayer, conservation and legal chair for the Sierra Club’s Virginia chapter. “We’re pleased that today’s settlement will accelerate the reclamation of these three sites and benefit communities in Wise County.”

Mine reclamation is the practice of restoring land ravaged by coal mining operations. In some instances the land is reclaimed for development, but often it’s replanted with fresh vegetation and trees and restored to a more natural state.

Reclamation of shuttered coal mine sites is considered crucial to preventing environmental pollution and returning land to its natural setting. Contaminants can seep into waterways and harm wildlife if not properly handled after a mine closes.

Permits for the mines were issued in 2004. In their initial complaint, the groups said about 900 acres of more than 3,300 total acres disturbed over nearly two decades had been regraded and revegetated. A 2014 consent agreement between the company and Virginia Energy resulted in limited reclamation, the statement said.

The two-term Republican governor’s press office did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment from Justice's family business on the settlement.

Justice reached billionaire status through family-owned farms and coal mines. His worth peaked at $1.7 billion, but he was taken off Forbes’ prestigious list of billionaires in 2021. He blamed a bankrupt U.K. bank for fraudulently inducing him to personally guarantee $700 million in loans for his companies.

Justice’s businesses have faced several other woes, including millions of dollars in penalties from the federal government and court fights over claims his companies failed to deliver coal, pay tax debts owed to counties or contribute toward monthly premiums on employee benefit plans.

Before going into politics, Justice bought the 6,500-acre Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs out of bankruptcy for $20.1 million in 2009. Within a year he had constructed a bunker casino beneath the posh resort’s 721-room hotel and established a PGA Tour golf event that was held on the Old White TPC for 10 years.

___

This story has been corrected to show the settlement covers the reclamation of about 2,400 acres, not about 50,000 acres.

John Raby, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • ABB sells its power conversion division for $505 million

    ZURICH (Reuters) -ABB has sold its U.S.-based power conversion business to AcBel Polytech Inc for $505 million, the Swiss engineering and technology company said on Friday. Taiwan-based AcBel said the deal would help complete its products portfolio, covering areas including 5G, data centres, high-performance computing and electric vehicle charging while accelerating an upgrade of the power supply industry and development of the North American market. The sale is the last part of ABB's measures to trim its portfolio of companies which saw it sell its power transmission unit Dodge and spin off its turbocharging business Accelleron to shareholders.

  • Unilever gets partial win in EU court over Italy competition fine

    Consumer goods group Unilever secured a partial victory at the European Union's highest court on Thursday over a 60 million euro ($65 million) fine imposed on it by Italy's competition authority. The case concerned the Italian competition and markets authority's (AGCM) finding in 2017 that Unilever had abused its dominant position in ice cream at bars, beach resorts and campsites through its "Algida" brand. Unilever produced economic studies to show the practice did not exclude competitors, but the AGCM said it did not have to analyse them, prompting Unilever to appeal to Italy's Council of State.

  • Railroad's plan to test idea to cut train crews put on hold

    OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Union Pacific's latest attempt to move toward cutting its train crews down to one person remains on hold because of the longstanding safety concerns of the union that represents conductors. The railroad had wanted to start a pilot project this year in the western end of its home state of Nebraska to test out how quickly a conductor based in a truck could respond to train problems and compare that to how fast the conductor aboard the train could address them. But the Transporta

  • Mercedes-Benz taking a ‘holistic approach’ to adopting EVs, charging for customers: USA CEO

    Mercedes-Benz USA President and CEO Dimitris Psillakis speaks with Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith and Pras Subramanian about the company's 2022 sales, its fourth-quarter results, the state of the EV market, its upcoming charging network, and more.

  • Joe Biden's biggest successes and failures in his second year in office

    Biden faces low approval ratings over inflation and immigration, despite making progress on infrastructure and climate change.

  • Bankman-Fried's lawyers say car hit barricade outside home

    A car with three occupants recently drove into a barricade outside the California home owned by Sam Bankman-Fried’s parents, an apparent attempt to gain access to the property where the founder of crypto exchange FTX is under house arrest. Lawyers for Bankman-Fried made the disclosure in a letter dated Thursday to U.S. District Court Judge Lewis A. Kaplan who is presiding over the criminal case against Bankman-Fried. He faces charges that he cheated investors and looted customer deposits on his

  • Texas spent nearly $9 million busing migrants over the holidays, according to records obtained by Insider

    The state has now spent roughly $29 million on the controversial program launched last year by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

  • Elon Musk is 'one of the great entrepreneurs' of the last 100 years, says Morgan Stanley's CEO

    Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman cited Musk's Tesla, SpaceX and the Boring Company, adding that Twitter is also a "great company."

  • UPDATE 1-Airbus to win 235 single-aisle jet order under Air India relaunch -sources

    European planemaker Airbus is set to win an order for 235 single-aisle planes as part of a historic purchase of some 495 jets due to be announced by a resurgent Air India on Jan. 27, industry sources told Reuters. The deal, roughly split with rival Boeing, covers a total of 425 single-aisle jets including 235 Airbus A320neo-family planes as well as 190 Boeing 737 MAX airliners reported by Reuters last month, the sources said, asking not to be named. The order is also expected to include up to 70 widebody long-haul aircraft including up to 40 Airbus A350s as well as some 20 Boeing 787s and 10 Boeing 777X, the sources said.

  • Wasting thousands of tax payer dollars, one Massachusetts public school has not turned off the lights for over a year and a half

    Wasting thousands of taxpayer dollars, Minnechaug public high school in Massachusetts has left the lights on for over a year and a half.

  • France: Over 1 million march against raising retirement age

    PARIS (AP) — At least 1.1 million people protested on the streets of Paris and other French cities Thursday amid nationwide strikes against plans to raise the retirement age — but President Emmanuel Macron insisted he would press ahead with the proposed pension reforms. Emboldened by the mass show of resistance, French unions announced new strikes and protests Jan. 31, vowing to try to get the government to back down on plans to push up the standard retirement age from 62 to 64. Macron says the

  • GXO CEO sees large M&A opportunities in Canada

    GXO Logistics, the world’s largest contract logistics provider, is open to sizeable takeover deals of more than $1 billion in Canada, Chief Executive Malcolm Wilson said earlier this week. New York-listed GXO, with a value of $6.19 billion, bought Britain’s Clipper Logistics, which distributes goods for Marks & Spencer and Morrisons, for around $1.3 billion last February. The CEO said GXO mainly targets “very large” companies in line with the size of Clipper or more, adding that nothing smaller is worth its while.

  • US union membership rate hits all-time low despite campaigns

    The U.S. union membership rate reached an all-time low last year despite high-profile unionization campaigns at Starbucks, Amazon, Apple and other companies. Union members fell to 10.1% of the overall U.S. workforce, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That was down slightly from 10.3% in 2021. The number of workers belonging to a union actually increased by 1.9% to 14.3 million. But that failed to keep pace with higher overall employment rates. The number of wage- and salary-earning wo

  • Giants outlast Vikings 31-24 for 1st playoff win in 11 years

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Daniel Jones passed for 301 yards and two touchdowns and ran 15 times for 79 yards in his first career playoff game for the New York Giants, a 31-24 victory over Minnesota in the wild-card round that gave the Vikings their first loss in 12 one-score games this season. Saquon Barkley rushed for two scores, including the tiebreaker midway through the fourth quarter. The Giants' defense finished off the franchise's first playoff win since the Super Bowl 11 years ago by swarming t

  • Canucks coach Boudreau emotional amid rumours of coaching change

    VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to

  • In Paris, Bulls and Pistons enjoy sights, culture and opera

    PARIS (AP) — Detroit guard Rodney McGruder had never experienced anything like this. He walked into the foyer of the Paris Opera House, then stopped and looked up to stare in silence at artwork dating back to the 19th century. Finally, he spoke. “This is something else,” McGruder said. “This is incredible.” Such was precisely the reaction that the Pistons wanted their players to have on this trip. The Pistons and Chicago Bulls are facing off in Paris on Thursday night, though this journey — acro

  • Jokic's late 3 lifts Nuggets past Magic 119-116

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, capping his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets won their 13th in a row at home by beating the Orlando Magic 119-116 on Sunday night. Jokic connected from the top of the key, stepping back to get the shot away over Franz Wagner to finish with 17 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. It was his 88th career triple-double. Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 25 points, including a pair of free throws th

  • Karlsson has 4 points to reach 60, Sharks rally past Stars

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks rallied past the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday night. San Jose stormed back from 3-0 down in the second period with goals from Steven Lorentz, Nick Bonino and Timo Meier. Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 32 saves in his 200th career win. “Honestly, I’d forgotten about it," Reimer said. "I forgot about it for probably a week and a half or howeve

  • Tkachuk, Panthers cruise past Canadiens 6-2 behind five-goal second period

    MONTREAL — Despite losing their starting goaltender just over two minutes into the game, the Florida Panthers held up just fine. In his 25th NHL game, backup Alex Lyon kept Florida afloat with 23 saves en route to a 6-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens Thursday. Sergei Bobrovsky suffered a lower-body injury and left the game during a stoppage for a Panthers penalty. “My approach remains the same and I just feel like there's a reason why I excel in these situations and I take a lot of pride in bei

  • Mahomes aims to lead Chiefs to 5th straight AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterba