Wubben-Moy strikes late to rescue draw for Arsenal against Wolfsburg

Suzanne Wrack at the Emirates Stadium
·5 min read
In this article:
<span>Photograph: Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images</span>
The smile said it all. Lifelong Arsenal fan Lotte Wubben-Moy’s equaliser late on salvaged a 1-1 draw against Wolfsburg in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final and she beamed widely. Tabea Wassmuth had given the relaxed German side a first-half lead but Wubben-Moy’s strike, in her first start at the Emirates, ensured Arsenal travelled to the Wolfsburg Arena next week with the tie level.

The gulf between England’s best and Champions League royalty was in evidence again as Arsenal, despite seeing far more of the ball than they had against Barcelona in December at this ground, were made to look as ordinary as they make teams in the Women’s Super League look week in week out.

Wolfsburg, having competed in five of the last nine finals, winning twice in 2013 and 2014, understand what it means to progress in the Champions League. Under the floodlights at the Emirates, it was the home team – the only English side to have won a European Cup but were absent from the competition from 2015 to 2018-19 – that began brightly. In the opening minute, England forward Beth Mead dragged her shot wide after she was slipped through on the left by Stina Blackstenius.

“They play a little bit differently to the teams we play regularly, they have a different style,” said the Arsenal manager, Jonas Eidevall, prior to the game. “Wolfsburg are very, very good on the counterattack, and we haven’t played a team so far this season that has been that good on the counter. At the same time, I don’t think they have been exposed to our style of football either.”

Arsenal were dominant in possession, playing with a fluidity and confidence that had been missing from their two group stage encounters with the seemingly unstoppable Barcelona and against Hoffenheim on the road. Yet Wolfsburg were decidedly untroubled by their lack of the ball or Arsenal’s style. In fact it suited their counterattacking game; while Arsenal worked hard to play their own way, Wolfsburg waited for their moment to pounce.

Tabea Wassmuth heads in the opener for Wolfsburg during their draw
Tabea Wassmuth heads in the opener for Wolfsburg during their draw. Photograph: DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Midfielder Lia Wälti had warned that underestimating Wolfsburg would be a big mistake. The possession stats at half-time told one story, with Arsenal controlling 58% of the game, but the shots on target revealed the other side. Beth Mead cutting inside before firing straight at goalkeeper Almuth Schult was Arsenal’s sole effort on target in six attempts. Meanwhile, Wolfsburg finished the half with three attempts, each on target, and one yielding the goal that gave them the edge.

Joelle Wedemeyer knocked the ball back into the middle of the six-yard box and Wassmuth squeezed past Mead to head under the falling Manuela Zinsberger.

The second half began in a similar vein, with Arsenal pulling the strings and Wolfsburg happy to let them. There was a brief moment of celebration for the fans in attendance at the club’s main stadium as Wälti pinged a ball through to Blackstenius from deep and the Swede rounded Schult neatly before firing into the empty net but the flag was quickly whipped up for offside.

Seven-time winners Lyon were beaten 2-1 by Juventus in the first leg of their Women's Champions League quarter-final in Turin. Lyon took the lead through Catarina Macario's header in the eighth minute and dominated much of the game without adding to their opener.

Sonia Bompastor's side were punished after the game turned in the 62nd minute when Ellie Carpenter was sent off for bringing down Lisa Boattin as the last defender. Cristiana Girelli levelled nine minutes later after a mistake from Lyon keeper Sarah Bouhaddi.

Lyon dug in to try and see out a draw, but substitute Agnese Bonfantini [pictured] ran on to Arianna Caruso's superb through ball in the 83rd minute and found the bottom corner to secure a shock result and give Juve the edge before the return leg.

Shortly after, Mead’s ball across the face of goal was narrowly missed by a sliding Vivianne Miedema, but once again the German team would carve open the Arsenal backline. First, the goalscorer Wassmuth, who scored four times against Chelsea in the group of death with Juventus and Servette, crashed her strike off the inside of the post and the ball bounced clear. Within seconds Lena Lattwein found Svenja Huth, but the forward could only turn it against the other post and Arsenal were able to scramble it away.

Eidevall turned to his bench in search of a an equaliser, bringing on US World Cup winner Tobin Heath, midfielder Frida Maanum and England’s Nikita Parris, but it would be young centre-back Wubben-Moy that would pull them back into the tie, intercepting Heath’s weak free-kick and hammering home. “I genuinely think being a fan of the team you play for gives you 10% more when you’re playing,” Wubben-Moy told the Guardian in December. “If that’s what wins you a game, it’s those little percentages that makes a difference. Then be a fan of any club that you can and play at that club, because it’s an amazing experience.”

