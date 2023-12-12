Wu-Tang Clan announces first Las Vegas residency in 2024: See the dates

Wu-Tang Clan announced its first Las Vegas residency, which has four dates in February and March 2024. Pictured: RZA, Ghostface Killah, U-God, Cappadonna and Masta Killa with Sacha Jenkins, the director of their 2019 documentary.

Wu-Tang Clan is heading to Las Vegas for its first-ever Sin City residency.

The Grammy-nominated hip-hop group made the announcement Tuesday on social media. Wu-Tang Clan: The Saga Continues… The Las Vegas Residency will take place Feb. 9-10, which is Super Bowl weekend, and during March Madness on March 22-23 at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in Nevada.

"This residency is more than a concert – it serves as a tribute to their prolific careers as individuals and as the most storied group in hip-hop history," reads Virgin Hotels' press release.

Artist pre-sale for the shows (code: CREAM) started noon Tuesday on AXS' website. AEG and AXS pre-sales begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday. On Friday, general public tickets will become available at 10 a.m. PST.

Are you ready? Wu-Tang Clan: The Saga Continues... The Las Vegas Residency 👐@vhlvtheater will be the home of the Wu-Tang experience starting Super Bowl weekend.



Pre-sale begins TODAY at 12pm PST. On-sale is 10am PST Friday 12/15. Pre-sale code: CREAMhttps://t.co/8us6nuevTz pic.twitter.com/y44ZvBHgrw — Wu Tang Clan (@WuTangClan) December 12, 2023

The Staten Island-born group's leader, rapper and producer RZA, told The New York Times that the project has been in the works for around five years.

"Hip-hop is rich in its content and what it offers creatively to an audience," he said, adding that the nine-member group wants "to put it on flagpoles to show that hip-hop can go where any other art form has gone before."

He also hopes to "eventually invite more hip-hop artists to come and play in this sandbox with us," RZA said of performing in Las Vegas.

This year – which marks the 50th anniversary of hip-hop – Wu-Tang Clan performed with Nas in Australia, Europe and North American on the N.Y. State of Mind Tour. RZA, GZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, U-God, Masta Killa, Inspectah Deck, Cappadonna and Ol' Dirty Bastard (who died in 2004) founded the group in the early 1990s. They've been touring since "Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)" debuted in 1993.

Shania Twain will also begin another Las Vegas residency next year, starting May 10 at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino's Bakkt Theater.

R&B group New Edition's residency at Wynn Las Vegas kicks off Feb. 28. Garth Brooks' residency at Caesars Palace will re-commence in April.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Wu-Tang Clan announces Las Vegas residency: See the 2024 dates