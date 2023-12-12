Wu-Tang Clan Announce Las Vegas Residency to Kick Off Super Bowl Weekend

RZA told 'The New York Times' he hopes the group can "invite more hip-hop artists to come and play in this sandbox with us"

Bennett Raglin/Getty Wu-Tang Clan performing in August 2023 in New York.

Wu-Tang Clan is headed for Sin City!

The legendary hip-hop collective announced a new Las Vegas residency on Tuesday, one that will find them playing four shows at The Theater at Virgin Hotels starting Super Bowl weekend.

“Are you ready? Wu-Tang Clan: The Saga Continues... The Las Vegas Residency 👐” the group wrote on Instagram. “The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas will be the home of the Wu-Tang experience starting Super Bowl weekend.”

The Grammy-nominated “C.R.E.A.M. (Cash Rules Everything Around Me)” musicians will kick things off on Feb. 9 and 10, when Las Vegas hosts its first Super Bowl, and again during March Madness on March 22 and 23.

“Hip-hop is rich in its content and what it offers creatively to an audience,” frontman RZA told The New York Times. “[We want] to put it on flagpoles to show that hip-hop can go where any other art form has gone before. I think the art form has evolved.”

Wu-Tang Clan formed in New York City in the early 1990s, and members include RZA, 54, GZA, 57, Inspectah Deck, 53, U-God, 53, Ghostface Killah, 53, Method Man, 52, Raekwon, 53, Masta Killa, 54, and Cappadonna, 54. Founding member Ol’ Dirty Bastard died in 2004 at age 35.

The group’s most recent album, Once Upon a Time in Shaolin, came out in 2015, and they wrapped a tour with Nas in October.

“I’m in that spirit of loving where there’s a hub of art and then loving that I — in my talent and the Wu-Tang brothers — can add to that hub and of course eventually invite more hip-hop artists to come and play in this sandbox with us,” RZA told the Times.

Presale begins Tuesday with the code CREAM, and tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. PT.



