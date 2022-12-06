WTW launches ‘Dream Big’ program to develop skills for youth in underrepresented communities

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company

The three-year program is in partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters and Urban Synergy

LONDON, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW, a leading global advisory and broking solutions company has launched ‘Dream Big’, an innovative international program which supports young people from marginalised communities in the United States and the United Kingdom to develop business and life skills.



In partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters and Urban Synergy, the Dream Big program specifically targets young people facing socioeconomic adversities through an intensive three-year program, that focuses on the core tenets of mentorship, experience and giving back.

Aimed at 15–18-year-olds, supporting them through their key transition stages, the program will provide skills-based training that will enable youth to engage and learn about all aspects of WTW’s People, Risk, and Capital business segments – including key skills of problem-solving, data analytics, and communication.

Big Brothers Big Sisters, Urban Synergy and WTW mentors will meet with youth monthly during the school year to help them build confidence to ‘dream big’ and develop skills in pursuing their future careers. The program also offers paid summer internships within a line of business at WTW, and guidance to reinvest skills in their communities.

Cheree Psalms, Co-Head of Dream Big, WTW says, “Our goal is to produce future business leaders and entrepreneurs, capable of meeting the business needs of the 21st century, while also helping to make their communities stronger.

“We are committed to strengthening our communities’ social, emotional, and economic well-being and equally as important, to growing a qualified, diverse, and local workforce.”

Nikki Hall-Jones, Co-Head of Dream Big, WTW says, “No other segment of the community needs us more than our youth. We want to do our part in helping to produce confident, successful entrepreneurs and business professionals, who will not only be prepared for the workforce but inspired to serve and give back to their communities.”

