WTO to review EU case against Russian measures at WTO - source

GENEVA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - A World Trade Organization body agreed on Monday to set up a panel to examine a trade challenge brought by the European Union against Russia over measures it says restrict EU firms from selling goods to Russian state-owned enterprises, a trade source with direct knowledge of the case said.

The European Commission, which oversees trade for the 27-member EU, has previously said that Russia had gradually expanded its policy of restrictions to replace foreign goods and services in procurement contracts since 2015.

Brussels submitted its first request for a panel at the WTO dispute settlement body last month but Russia used its veto right to block it. WTO member states can only block a panel request once. (Reporting by Emma Farge, editing by Thomas Escritt)