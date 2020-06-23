WTO less downbeat on trade for 2020, more muted for 2021

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization said on Tuesday that global merchandise trade would likely fall by less than its worst case scenario this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but an expected pick-up in 2021 year could fall short of expectations.

The Geneva-based body in April forecast that global trade in goods would fall by between 13% and 32% in 2020 before rebounding by between 21% and 24% in 2021.





