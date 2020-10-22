WTF, plus 3 other reasons the 2022 GMC Hummer EV pickup will be a hit

Months before the first one rolls off the assembly line in Detroit, the 2022 GMC Hummer electric sport truck seems destined to be a hit.

Developed at warp speed by a team that included the take-no-prisoners 2020 Corvette team, the five-seat pickup is an unprecedented combination of bravado, technology and social responsibility.

The Hummer EV pickup is about flaunting. Your money — prices start at $112,595 for the Edition 1 model next fall. Your style: The crew cab pickup is as in-your-face as the old Hummer gas hogs were, but unmistakably modern. Your power: 0-60 mph in about 3 seconds, supercar territory. Your tech: everything from wheels that turn diagonally to get you out of tight spots to hands-free driving, plus the fastest charging system on the market. Your responsibility: In EV mode, the Hummer promises near-silent off-roading, taking you to remote spots without shattering their serenity.

Forget restraint. Money ain’t modest and neither is the Hummer EV.

Deliveries will begin in fall 2022, but keep in mind: Automakers are Wiccans. When they say fall, they mean the solar calendar — Sept. 22-Dec. 21. In addition to the Edition 1, a $99,995 3X model arrives next fall, followed by the 2X $89,995 in spring 2023 and $79,995 EV2 in spring 2024.

Don’t make me consult a shaman to tell you when spring is.

A closer look at some of what makes the Hummer EV sport truck special:

1. Unmatched power and capability

A thousand horsepower. Savor the words. Think of it as nearly 1½ Dodge Hellcats, without the fuel bills and with more than a foot of ground clearance and off-road ability. The Hummer EV will nearly never use all that power, but the top model will have it, generated by three electric motors: one on the front axle, two on the rear. The base model will have one motor on each axle, and still have the ability to lock any wheel for maximum traction when off-roading. Even the base model will ford 26 inches, speaking well of how GMC protects the batteries that are part of the Hummer EV’s floor and basic structure.

GMC promises the ability to scale a 60-degree hill, scale 18-inch vertical obstacles and ford 32 inches of water with an optional air suspension that raises the Hummer’s body 5.9 inches.

Electric motors also allow pinpoint accuracy directing torque to each wheel, promising off-road ability unlike anything that preceded it.

In addition to power, four-wheel steering delivers benefits owners will come to love on- and off-road. On-road, it reduces the Hummer’s turning radius drastically, allowing tight U-turns in a vehicle 4.4 inches longer than a GMC Canyon midsize pickup. That ability will also allow the Hummer to "crab walk" around obstacles on tight off-road trails that would stymie a conventional vehicle. The system also improves stability and maneuverability at highway speeds.

2. Three little letters: WTF

The ultimate lesson of Elon Musk’s success with Tesla may be that wealthy, educated tech buyers reward bold talk — as long as your product lives up to it. Tesla coined "Ludicrous mode" for its high performance setting. The name was perfectly suited to Tesla’s image and owner profile. It distills everything the brand and its owners aspire to. It belongs on tattoos in skate parks.

