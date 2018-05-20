WTCR Zandvoort: Rob Huff takes pole position for race one

Jack Cozens
Autosport
Huff claims pole at Zandvoort
Rob Huff claimed his first qualifying pole position of the World Touring Car Cup season at Zandvoort, edging Yann Ehrlacher and Gordon Shedden in a frenetic Sunday session.

Huff was one of the half hour session's early pacesetters in his Volkswagen Golf GTi, and returned to the head of the times after a mid-session stoppage - to retrieve Zsolt Szabo's Zengo Motorsport Cupra from the gravel at the Renaultbocht right-hander - with a 1m44.141s lap.

First practice pacesetter Ehrlacher was able to nose his Munnich Motorsport Honda Civic back ahead on his penultimate run, but Sebastien Loeb Racing driver Huff had more to come and reeled off a 1m43.945s to secure pole before sitting out the final minutes of the session.

Ehrlacher stayed out for another attempt but was unable to improve on his time and ended up 0.113 seconds back in second, ahead of three-time British Touring Car champion Shedden.

Audi driver Shedden produced comfortably his best qualifying performance since joining the WTCR world cup grid for 2018, and will head an all-WRT second row at the start of Sunday's race from team-mate Jean-Karl Vernay.

Benjamin Lessennes continued his impressive patch of form in his Boutsen Ginion Honda to grab fifth, qualifying less than four tenths off the pace, ahead of the leading Comtoyou Audi RS3 LMS of Nathanael Berthon.

A Peugeot 308TCR will start a WTCR race from inside the top 10 for the first time thanks to Aurelien Comte's 1m44.531s effort in his DG Sport machine, which was enough to give him seventh ahead of home favourite Tom Coronel.

Frederic Vervisch and Ehrlacher's team-mate Esteban Guerrieri rounded out the top 10.

After Hyundai appeared to struggle in Saturday's pair of qualifying sessions, Norbert Michelisz showed improved pace in his BRC Racing car and will start 14th - five places ahead of the next best i30 N, YMR's Thed Bjork.

James Thompson was the final driver to qualify within a second of Huff's time and will start 15th, ahead of the leading Alfa Romeo and Cupra representatives of Gianni Morbidelli and Pepe Oriola.

Wildcard entrants Michael Verhagen and Prince Bernhard van Oranje qualified 25th and 27th respectively in their Bas Koeten-run Audi RS3 LMSs.

Race one grid

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Gap

Laps

1

Rob Huff

Sebastien Loeb Racing

Volkswagen

1m43.945s

10

2

Yann Ehrlacher

Munnich Motorsport

Honda

0.113s

12

3

Gordon Shedden

WRT

Audi

0.157s

10

4

Jean-Karl Vernay

WRT

Audi

0.307s

13

5

Benjamin Lessennes

Boutsen Ginion Racing

Honda

0.395s

14

6

Nathanael Berthon

Comtoyou Racing

Audi

0.543s

12

7

Aurelien Comte

DG Sport Competition

Peugeot

0.586s

10

8

Tom Coronel

Boutsen Ginion Racing

Honda

0.651s

12

9

Frederic Vervisch

Comtoyou Racing

Audi

0.652s

9

10

Esteban Guerrieri

Munnich Motorsport

Honda

0.654s

13

11

Mehdi Bennani

Sebastien Loeb Racing

Volkswagen

0.726s

10

12

Aurelien Panis

Comtoyou Racing

Audi

0.744s

11

13

Denis Dupont

Comtoyou Racing

Audi

0.774s

12

14

Norbert Michelisz

BRC Racing Team

Hyundai

0.845s

10

15

James Thompson

Munnich Motorsport

Honda

0.994s

13

16

Gianni Morbidelli

Team Mulsanne

Alfa Romeo

1.030s

12

17

Pepe Oriola

Campos Racing

Cupra

1.157s

12

18

John Filippi

Campos Racing

Cupra

1.183s

11

19

Thed Bjork

YMR

Hyundai

1.250s

13

20

Fabrizio Giovanardi

Team Mulsanne

Alfa Romeo

1.442s

11

21

Yvan Muller

YMR

Hyundai

1.506s

11

22

Mat'o Homola

DG Sport Competition

Peugeot

1.590s

9

23

Norbert Nagy

Zengo Motorsport

Cupra

1.662s

13

24

Gabriele Tarquini

BRC Racing Team

Hyundai

1.677s

10

25

Michael Verhagen

Bas Koeten Racing

Audi

1.798s

13

26

Zsolt Szabo

Zengo Motorsport

Cupra

2.237s

2

27

Bernhard van Oranje

Bas Koeten Racing

Audi

2.658s

13

