WTCR Zandvoort: Rob Huff takes pole position for race one
Rob Huff claimed his first qualifying pole position of the World Touring Car Cup season at Zandvoort, edging Yann Ehrlacher and Gordon Shedden in a frenetic Sunday session.
Huff was one of the half hour session's early pacesetters in his Volkswagen Golf GTi, and returned to the head of the times after a mid-session stoppage - to retrieve Zsolt Szabo's Zengo Motorsport Cupra from the gravel at the Renaultbocht right-hander - with a 1m44.141s lap.
First practice pacesetter Ehrlacher was able to nose his Munnich Motorsport Honda Civic back ahead on his penultimate run, but Sebastien Loeb Racing driver Huff had more to come and reeled off a 1m43.945s to secure pole before sitting out the final minutes of the session.
Ehrlacher stayed out for another attempt but was unable to improve on his time and ended up 0.113 seconds back in second, ahead of three-time British Touring Car champion Shedden.
Audi driver Shedden produced comfortably his best qualifying performance since joining the WTCR world cup grid for 2018, and will head an all-WRT second row at the start of Sunday's race from team-mate Jean-Karl Vernay.
Benjamin Lessennes continued his impressive patch of form in his Boutsen Ginion Honda to grab fifth, qualifying less than four tenths off the pace, ahead of the leading Comtoyou Audi RS3 LMS of Nathanael Berthon.
A Peugeot 308TCR will start a WTCR race from inside the top 10 for the first time thanks to Aurelien Comte's 1m44.531s effort in his DG Sport machine, which was enough to give him seventh ahead of home favourite Tom Coronel.
Frederic Vervisch and Ehrlacher's team-mate Esteban Guerrieri rounded out the top 10.
After Hyundai appeared to struggle in Saturday's pair of qualifying sessions, Norbert Michelisz showed improved pace in his BRC Racing car and will start 14th - five places ahead of the next best i30 N, YMR's Thed Bjork.
James Thompson was the final driver to qualify within a second of Huff's time and will start 15th, ahead of the leading Alfa Romeo and Cupra representatives of Gianni Morbidelli and Pepe Oriola.
Wildcard entrants Michael Verhagen and Prince Bernhard van Oranje qualified 25th and 27th respectively in their Bas Koeten-run Audi RS3 LMSs.
Race one grid
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Gap
Laps
1
Rob Huff
Sebastien Loeb Racing
Volkswagen
1m43.945s
10
2
Yann Ehrlacher
Munnich Motorsport
Honda
0.113s
12
3
Gordon Shedden
WRT
Audi
0.157s
10
4
Jean-Karl Vernay
WRT
Audi
0.307s
13
5
Benjamin Lessennes
Boutsen Ginion Racing
Honda
0.395s
14
6
Nathanael Berthon
Comtoyou Racing
Audi
0.543s
12
7
Aurelien Comte
DG Sport Competition
Peugeot
0.586s
10
8
Tom Coronel
Boutsen Ginion Racing
Honda
0.651s
12
9
Frederic Vervisch
Comtoyou Racing
Audi
0.652s
9
10
Esteban Guerrieri
Munnich Motorsport
Honda
0.654s
13
11
Mehdi Bennani
Sebastien Loeb Racing
Volkswagen
0.726s
10
12
Aurelien Panis
Comtoyou Racing
Audi
0.744s
11
13
Denis Dupont
Comtoyou Racing
Audi
0.774s
12
14
Norbert Michelisz
BRC Racing Team
Hyundai
0.845s
10
15
James Thompson
Munnich Motorsport
Honda
0.994s
13
16
Gianni Morbidelli
Team Mulsanne
Alfa Romeo
1.030s
12
17
Pepe Oriola
Campos Racing
Cupra
1.157s
12
18
John Filippi
Campos Racing
Cupra
1.183s
11
19
Thed Bjork
YMR
Hyundai
1.250s
13
20
Fabrizio Giovanardi
Team Mulsanne
Alfa Romeo
1.442s
11
21
Yvan Muller
YMR
Hyundai
1.506s
11
22
Mat'o Homola
DG Sport Competition
Peugeot
1.590s
9
23
Norbert Nagy
Zengo Motorsport
Cupra
1.662s
13
24
Gabriele Tarquini
BRC Racing Team
Hyundai
1.677s
10
25
Michael Verhagen
Bas Koeten Racing
Audi
1.798s
13
26
Zsolt Szabo
Zengo Motorsport
Cupra
2.237s
2
27
Bernhard van Oranje
Bas Koeten Racing
Audi
2.658s
13