WTCR Zandvoort: Munnich Honda duo Guerrieri/Ehrlacher top practice

Honda pair top both Zandvoort practice sessions

Munnich Motorsport pair Esteban Guerrieri and Yann Ehrlacher locked out the top two positions in both of Saturday's World Touring Car Cup practice sessions at Zandvoort.

Fresh from his first win of the season at last weekend's Nurburgring Nordschleife round, Guerrieri set the fastest time of either of the sessions - which represent Saturday's only WTCR activity at Zandvoort - with a 1m44.300s lap in FP2.

Ehrlacher jumped up to second late on in the session in his similar Honda Civic, lapping just over a tenth of a second slower than his team-mate.

That result marked a reversal of the pair's FP1 result - with Ehrlacher, the nephew of four-time World Touring Car champion Yvan Muller, pipping Guerrieri by 0.032 seconds on that occasion.

Aurelien Comte put in two eye catching performances in his DG Sport Peugeot 308TCR, finishing the two half-hour practices fourth and third respectively.

The Frenchman was beaten to the third fastest time in FP1 by three-time British Touring Car champion Gordon Shedden, who only completed six laps but ended up 0.119s away from Ehrlacher's pace-setting time.

Shedden was 10th in the second session, with his WRT team-mate Jean-Karl Vernay fourth - heading an Audi RS3 LMS 4-5-6 in the FP2 order from Nordschleife podium finisher Frederic Vervisch and his Comtoyou team-mate Nathanael Berthon.

Rob Huff was seventh in the second session, having finished FP1 fifth in his Sebastien Loeb Racing Volkswagen Golf GTi.

Gabriele Tarquini was the leading Hyundai runner in FP2 in 16th, with BRC Racing team-mate Norbert Michelisz two places further back and YMR pair Thed Bjork and Muller 19th and 22nd respectively.

The i30 N took a significant hit in the latest round of Balance of Performance changes released on Thursday by TCR's technical department, and Bjork's 11th place in FP1 was the only instance where a Hyundai got within a second of the pace in either session.

Wilcard entrant Prince Bernhard van Oranje-Nassau - co-owner of the Zandvoort circuit - was 23rd in FP1 in his Audi RS3 LMS run by Bas Koeten Racing, 1.794s off the pace.

He was 26th in FP2, one place ahead of WTCR regular Tom Coronel in his Boutsen Ginion Honda Civic.

FP1 times

Pos Driver Team Car Gap Laps 1 Yann Ehrlacher Munnich Motorsport Honda 1m44.967s 12 2 Esteban Guerrieri Munnich Motorsport Honda 0.032s 11 3 Gordon Shedden WRT Audi 0.119s 6 4 Aurelien Comte DG Sport Competition Peugeot 0.302s 11 5 Rob Huff Sebastien Loeb Racing Volkswagen 0.389s 11 6 Frederic Vervisch Comtoyou Racing Audi 0.446s 11 7 Jean-Karl Vernay WRT Audi 0.523s 12 8 Mat'o Homola DG Sport Competition Peugeot 0.629s 12 9 James Thompson Munnich Motorsport Honda 0.669s 13 10 Pepe Oriola Campos Racing Cupra 0.735s 13 11 Thed Bjork YMR Hyundai 0.832s 13 12 Benjamin Lessennes Boutsen Ginion Racing Honda 0.946s 12 13 Nathanael Berthon Comtoyou Racing Audi 1.119s 12 14 Mehdi Bennani Sebastien Loeb Racing Volkswagen 1.124s 13 15 Denis Dupont Comtoyou Racing Audi 1.185s 12 16 Norbert Michelisz BRC Racing Team Hyundai 1.239s 14 17 Yvan Muller YMR Hyundai 1.333s 13 18 Aurelien Panis Comtoyou Racing Audi 1.422s 13 19 Gabriele Tarquini BRC Racing Team Hyundai 1.494s 12 20 Norbert Nagy Zengo Motorsport Cupra 1.626s 12 21 John Filippi Campos Racing Cupra 1.743s 14 22 Tom Coronel Boutsen Ginion Racing Honda 1.787s 12 23 Bernhard van Oranje Bas Koeten Racing Audi 1.794s 14 24 Fabrizio Giovanardi Team Mulsanne Alfa Romeo 1.811s 12 25 Michael Verhagen Bas Koeten Racing Audi 2.139s 13 26 Zsolt Szabo Zengo Motorsport Cupra 2.449s 14

FP2 times

Pos Driver Team Car Gap Laps 1 Esteban Guerrieri Munnich Motorsport Honda 1m44.300s 13 2 Yann Ehrlacher Munnich Motorsport Honda 0.108s 12 3 Aurelien Comte DG Sport Competition Peugeot 0.287s 13 4 Jean-Karl Vernay WRT Audi 0.418s 14 5 Frederic Vervisch Comtoyou Racing Audi 0.419s 13 6 Nathanael Berthon Comtoyou Racing Audi 0.440s 12 7 Rob Huff Sebastien Loeb Racing Volkswagen 0.460s 12 8 Benjamin Lessennes Boutsen Ginion Racing Honda 0.591s 13 9 Aurelien Panis Comtoyou Racing Audi 0.607s 12 10 Gordon Shedden WRT Audi 0.646s 11 11 Mat'o Homola DG Sport Competition Peugeot 0.831s 14 12 James Thompson Munnich Motorsport Honda 0.838s 13 13 Pepe Oriola Campos Racing Cupra 0.878s 14 14 Mehdi Bennani Sebastien Loeb Racing Volkswagen 1.005s 14 15 Denis Dupont Comtoyou Racing Audi 1.073s 12 16 Gabriele Tarquini BRC Racing Team Hyundai 1.354s 12 17 Zsolt Szabo Zengo Motorsport Cupra 1.413s 14 18 Norbert Michelisz BRC Racing Team Hyundai 1.459s 13 19 Thed Bjork YMR Hyundai 1.558s 12 20 John Filippi Campos Racing Cupra 1.795s 10 21 Fabrizio Giovanardi Team Mulsanne Alfa Romeo 1.804s 12 22 Yvan Muller YMR Hyundai 1.806s 12 23 Gianni Morbidelli Team Mulsanne Alfa Romeo 1.850s 12 24 Michael Verhagen Bas Koeten Racing Audi 2.158s 15 25 Norbert Nagy Zengo Motorsport Cupra 2.208s 14 26 Bernhard van Oranje Bas Koeten Racing Audi 2.408s 14 27 Tom Coronel Boutsen Ginion Racing Honda 2.885s 12



