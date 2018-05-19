WTCR Zandvoort: Munnich Honda duo Guerrieri/Ehrlacher top practice

Jack Cozens
Autosport
Honda pair top both Zandvoort practice sessions
Honda pair top both Zandvoort practice sessions

Munnich Motorsport pair Esteban Guerrieri and Yann Ehrlacher locked out the top two positions in both of Saturday's World Touring Car Cup practice sessions at Zandvoort.

Fresh from his first win of the season at last weekend's Nurburgring Nordschleife round, Guerrieri set the fastest time of either of the sessions - which represent Saturday's only WTCR activity at Zandvoort - with a 1m44.300s lap in FP2.

Ehrlacher jumped up to second late on in the session in his similar Honda Civic, lapping just over a tenth of a second slower than his team-mate.

That result marked a reversal of the pair's FP1 result - with Ehrlacher, the nephew of four-time World Touring Car champion Yvan Muller, pipping Guerrieri by 0.032 seconds on that occasion.

Aurelien Comte put in two eye catching performances in his DG Sport Peugeot 308TCR, finishing the two half-hour practices fourth and third respectively.

The Frenchman was beaten to the third fastest time in FP1 by three-time British Touring Car champion Gordon Shedden, who only completed six laps but ended up 0.119s away from Ehrlacher's pace-setting time.

Shedden was 10th in the second session, with his WRT team-mate Jean-Karl Vernay fourth - heading an Audi RS3 LMS 4-5-6 in the FP2 order from Nordschleife podium finisher Frederic Vervisch and his Comtoyou team-mate Nathanael Berthon.

Rob Huff was seventh in the second session, having finished FP1 fifth in his Sebastien Loeb Racing Volkswagen Golf GTi.

Gabriele Tarquini was the leading Hyundai runner in FP2 in 16th, with BRC Racing team-mate Norbert Michelisz two places further back and YMR pair Thed Bjork and Muller 19th and 22nd respectively.

The i30 N took a significant hit in the latest round of Balance of Performance changes released on Thursday by TCR's technical department, and Bjork's 11th place in FP1 was the only instance where a Hyundai got within a second of the pace in either session.

Wilcard entrant Prince Bernhard van Oranje-Nassau - co-owner of the Zandvoort circuit - was 23rd in FP1 in his Audi RS3 LMS run by Bas Koeten Racing, 1.794s off the pace.

He was 26th in FP2, one place ahead of WTCR regular Tom Coronel in his Boutsen Ginion Honda Civic.

FP1 times

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Gap

Laps

1

Yann Ehrlacher

Munnich Motorsport

Honda

1m44.967s

12

2

Esteban Guerrieri

Munnich Motorsport

Honda

0.032s

11

3

Gordon Shedden

WRT

Audi

0.119s

6

4

Aurelien Comte

DG Sport Competition

Peugeot

0.302s

11

5

Rob Huff

Sebastien Loeb Racing

Volkswagen

0.389s

11

6

Frederic Vervisch

Comtoyou Racing

Audi

0.446s

11

7

Jean-Karl Vernay

WRT

Audi

0.523s

12

8

Mat'o Homola

DG Sport Competition

Peugeot

0.629s

12

9

James Thompson

Munnich Motorsport

Honda

0.669s

13

10

Pepe Oriola

Campos Racing

Cupra

0.735s

13

11

Thed Bjork

YMR

Hyundai

0.832s

13

12

Benjamin Lessennes

Boutsen Ginion Racing

Honda

0.946s

12

13

Nathanael Berthon

Comtoyou Racing

Audi

1.119s

12

14

Mehdi Bennani

Sebastien Loeb Racing

Volkswagen

1.124s

13

15

Denis Dupont

Comtoyou Racing

Audi

1.185s

12

16

Norbert Michelisz

BRC Racing Team

Hyundai

1.239s

14

17

Yvan Muller

YMR

Hyundai

1.333s

13

18

Aurelien Panis

Comtoyou Racing

Audi

1.422s

13

19

Gabriele Tarquini

BRC Racing Team

Hyundai

1.494s

12

20

Norbert Nagy

Zengo Motorsport

Cupra

1.626s

12

21

John Filippi

Campos Racing

Cupra

1.743s

14

22

Tom Coronel

Boutsen Ginion Racing

Honda

1.787s

12

23

Bernhard van Oranje

Bas Koeten Racing

Audi

1.794s

14

24

Fabrizio Giovanardi

Team Mulsanne

Alfa Romeo

1.811s

12

25

Michael Verhagen

Bas Koeten Racing

Audi

2.139s

13

26

Zsolt Szabo

Zengo Motorsport

Cupra

2.449s

14

FP2 times

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Gap

Laps

1

Esteban Guerrieri

Munnich Motorsport

Honda

1m44.300s

13

2

Yann Ehrlacher

Munnich Motorsport

Honda

0.108s

12

3

Aurelien Comte

DG Sport Competition

Peugeot

0.287s

13

4

Jean-Karl Vernay

WRT

Audi

0.418s

14

5

Frederic Vervisch

Comtoyou Racing

Audi

0.419s

13

6

Nathanael Berthon

Comtoyou Racing

Audi

0.440s

12

7

Rob Huff

Sebastien Loeb Racing

Volkswagen

0.460s

12

8

Benjamin Lessennes

Boutsen Ginion Racing

Honda

0.591s

13

9

Aurelien Panis

Comtoyou Racing

Audi

0.607s

12

10

Gordon Shedden

WRT

Audi

0.646s

11

11

Mat'o Homola

DG Sport Competition

Peugeot

0.831s

14

12

James Thompson

Munnich Motorsport

Honda

0.838s

13

13

Pepe Oriola

Campos Racing

Cupra

0.878s

14

14

Mehdi Bennani

Sebastien Loeb Racing

Volkswagen

1.005s

14

15

Denis Dupont

Comtoyou Racing

Audi

1.073s

12

16

Gabriele Tarquini

BRC Racing Team

Hyundai

1.354s

12

17

Zsolt Szabo

Zengo Motorsport

Cupra

1.413s

14

18

Norbert Michelisz

BRC Racing Team

Hyundai

1.459s

13

19

Thed Bjork

YMR

Hyundai

1.558s

12

20

John Filippi

Campos Racing

Cupra

1.795s

10

21

Fabrizio Giovanardi

Team Mulsanne

Alfa Romeo

1.804s

12

22

Yvan Muller

YMR

Hyundai

1.806s

12

23

Gianni Morbidelli

Team Mulsanne

Alfa Romeo

1.850s

12

24

Michael Verhagen

Bas Koeten Racing

Audi

2.158s

15

25

Norbert Nagy

Zengo Motorsport

Cupra

2.208s

14

26

Bernhard van Oranje

Bas Koeten Racing

Audi

2.408s

14

27

Tom Coronel

Boutsen Ginion Racing

Honda

2.885s

12


What to Read Next

Back