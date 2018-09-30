WTCR Ningbo: Muller wins, assumes points lead as Tarquini retires

Jack Cozens
Autosport
Muller wins as title rival Tarquini retires
Yvan Muller won the World Touring Car Cup's reversed-grid race at Ningbo to assume the points lead, after chief title rival Gabriele Tarquini stopped on the opening lap.

Four-time World Touring Car champion Muller assumed the lead at the start, beating polesitter Mehdi Bennani through the Turn 1 kink and then in the braking zone for the Turn 2 left-hander.

After surviving a tap from the Sebastien Loeb Racing Volkswagen Golf GTI of Bennani on the first lap, Muller ran untroubled over the remaining 12 laps as he stretched his Hyundai i30 N clear of the pack.

Even by backing off by two seconds on the final lap, Muller still crossed the line 2.6 seconds clear of Bennani to claim his third victory of the WTCR season.

Tarquini's retirement to the pits at the end of lap one - having run in the lower reaches of the top 10 - meant the power battle between the two Hyundais shifted again, with Muller now 14 points ahead of the BRC Racing driver Tarquini.

With Bennani a comfortable second, the real interest was in the battle for the final podium position behind.

Muller's nephew Yann Ehrlacher held the position for the majority of the race after retaining his third at the start, but came under increasing pressure from the Comtoyou Audi RS3 LMS of Frederic Vervisch late on.

Vervisch first attempted a pass on lap 10 of the 13-lap race off Turn 2 before settling in behind the Munnich Motorsport Honda Civic, but later tried a move at the same spot on the penultimate lap.

Getting a better exit off the corner than Ehrlacher, Vervisch tried to get his Audi up the inside on the run to the Turn 3 left-hander, only for Ehrlacher to move over in defence of his position.

The pair made contact and both went off, with Vervisch dropping to seventh and Ehrlacher to 10th.

Ehrlacher's Munnich team-mate Esteban Guerrieri instead gratefully inherited third - scoring his second podium of the weekend - while Comtoyou Audi driver Denis Dupont recorded his best result of the season by finishing fourth.

Guerrieri's run to third began when he came out on top of an entertaining tussle with Rob Huff, who ended up fifth ahead of Vervisch - who got back ahead of Muller's YMR Hyundai team-mate Thed Bjork on the final lap.

Nathaneal Berthon (Comtoyou Audi), the sole surviving BRC Hyundai of Norbert Michelisz and Campos Racing Cupra driver Pepe Oriola completed the points.

Ehrlacher's race was compounded when he was hit by Boutsen Ginion Honda debutant Ma Qing Hua on the final lap.

Ma crossed the line in 14th, while Ehrlacher was classified 18th after stopping as a result of the contact.

Race result

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Laps

Gap

1

Yvan Muller

YMR

Hyundai

13

24m32.355s

2

Mehdi Bennani

Sebastien Loeb Racing

Volkswagen

13

2.620s

3

Esteban Guerrieri

Munnich Motorsport

Honda

13

8.569s

4

Denis Dupont

Comtoyou Racing

Audi

13

9.965s

5

Rob Huff

Sebastien Loeb Racing

Volkswagen

13

12.526s

6

Frederic Vervisch

Comtoyou Racing

Audi

13

12.629s

7

Thed Bjork

YMR

Hyundai

13

12.796s

8

Nathanael Berthon

Comtoyou Racing

Audi

13

12.961s

9

Norbert Michelisz

BRC Racing Team

Hyundai

13

13.257s

10

Pepe Oriola

Campos Racing

Cupra

13

15.337s

11

Aurelien Panis

Comtoyou Racing

Audi

13

18.019s

12

Kevin Ceccon

Team Mulsanne

Alfa Romeo

13

22.473s

13

Fabrizio Giovanardi

Team Mulsanne

Alfa Romeo

13

27.413s

14

Ma Qing Hua

Boutsen Ginion Racing

Honda

13

31.012s

15

Gordon Shedden

WRT

Audi

13

31.601s

16

Tom Coronel

Boutsen Ginion Racing

Honda

13

32.475s

17

Mat'o Homola

DG Sport Competition

Peugeot

13

33.618s

18

Yann Ehrlacher

Munnich Motorsport

Honda

12

1 Lap

19

Timo Scheider

Munnich Motorsport

Honda

12

1 Lap

20

Norbert Nagy

Zengo Motorsport

Cupra

10

3 Laps

-

Aurelien Comte

DG Sport Competition

Peugeot

9

Retirement

-

John Filippi

Campos Racing

Cupra

8

Retirement

-

Jean-Karl Vernay

WRT

Audi

3

Retirement

-

Gabriele Tarquini

BRC Racing Team

Hyundai

3

Retirement

-

Zsolt Szabo

Zengo Motorsport

Cupra

3

Retirement

