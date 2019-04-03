WTCR Marrakech 2019 season opener to be shown live on the BBC

WTCR season opener to be shown live on BBC

All three of the World Touring Car Cup's season-opening races at Marrakech will be shown live by the BBC this weekend.

WTCR promoter Eurosport Events has reached an agreement with the British broadcaster to allow the races to be streamed on the BBC Sport website and app and, for viewers with internet-connected televisions, on TV via the BBC iPlayer.

At present, the deal is only in place for the Marrakech round.

The BBC also has a deal to show every race of the 2018/19 Formula E season via its website and red button service.

It has never shown World Touring Cars, but used to air highlights of every British Touring Car Championship round - and occasionally live races - from 1988 until 2001 as part of its now-defunct Grandstand sport programme.

WRT Audi driver Gordon Shedden, who is one of three British drivers competing in WTCR this season, said the Marrakech agreement put him in mind of watching the BTCC on Grandstand growing up.

"I remember as a kid watching Grandstand on a weekend," said Shedden.

"That's what brought touring car racing into the public eye in the UK, it brought touring cars to life.

"The BBC is truly global and it's great to have coverage on there. It's iconic and it's great to be a part of it."

The races will also be shown on Eurosport for viewers in the UK.

WTCR streamed the first race of each weekend live on its Facebook channel in 2018, in addition to linear screenings of races two and three on Eurosport, but has abandoned that strategy for '19.

